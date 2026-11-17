Accenture Bonus Payout 2026: If you were an employee at Accenture today, this news would have been a topic of discussion. Is it even possible for a company to do that?

So, Accenture India has grabbed the spotlight as it has announced performance-linked bonuses of 8% to 26% for eligible employees under its November 2026 rewards cycle.

This sounds normal, but not to the employees of the company, as regular salary hikes and promotions remain largely on hold.

According to reports published on November 16, 2026, the company has shifted its main salary revision and promotion cycle to June. As a result, the November–December period is now primarily focused on variable pay.

With that, anyone would think: Is it possible for a company to do that? Can a company freeze salary hikes while still paying bonuses?