ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDFs
Check the ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2026-27 with unit-wise topics and marks distribution. Download the official CISCE syllabus PDF.
The ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2026-27 covers seven units across Partnership Accounts, Joint Stock Company Accounts, Management Accounting and Computerised Accounting. The syllabus is divided into three sections, with Section A compulsory for all students. Students can choose either Section B or Section C for the remaining 20 marks. Check the unit-wise topics and marks distribution below to understand the complete syllabus and prepare for the ISC Class 12 board examinations.
ISC Class 12 Accounts Subject: Overview
Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 board examinations can check the important details of the Accounts syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session along with the ISC Class 12 Accounts Competency Focused Questions 2026. The table below provides an overview of the subject and examination details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
CISCE
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Accounts
|
Subject Code
|
858
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Examination Year
|
2027
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Project Work Marks
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can download the official ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus PDF from the CISCE website. The document includes the complete subject syllabus, unit-wise topics, examination weightage and project work guidelines.
Download ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Topics
The ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus is divided into seven units covering partnership firms, company accounts, financial statement analysis and computerised accounting. Students must study all topics included in Section A and select either Management Accounting or Computerised Accounting for the optional section. The table below provides a unit-wise overview of the prescribed topics.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Topics Covered
|
1
|
Partnership Accounts
|
Fundamentals of Partnership, Goodwill, Reconstitution of Partnership, Admission, Retirement and Death of a Partner, Dissolution of a Partnership Firm
|
2
|
Joint Stock Company Accounts
|
Issue of Shares, Issue of Debentures, Redemption of Debentures, Final Accounts of Companies
|
3
|
Financial Statement Analysis
|
Comparative Statements, Common Size Statements, Comparative Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss
|
4
|
Cash Flow Statement
|
Meaning, Importance and Preparation of Cash Flow Statement, Operating Activities, Investing Activities and Financing Activities
|
5
|
Ratio Analysis
|
Liquidity Ratios, Solvency Ratios, Activity Ratios and Profitability Ratios
|
6
|
Accounting Application of Electronic Spreadsheet
|
Spreadsheet Concepts, Features, Formulas and Functions, Payroll, Sales and Commission Calculations, Marksheets, Business Transactions, Graphs and Charts
|
7
|
Database Management System (DBMS)
|
DBMS Concepts and Features, SQL Commands, Database Design, Tables, Fields, Relationships, Forms, Reports, Indexing and Business Applications
ISC Class 12 Accounts Marks Distribution 2026-27
The ISC Class 12 Accounts theory paper carries 80 marks. Section A is compulsory and carries 60 marks. Students can choose either Section B (Management Accounting) or Section C (Computerised Accounting), each carrying 20 marks.
|
Section
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
A
|
Fundamentals of Partnership
|
11
|
A
|
Goodwill and Reconstitution of Partnership
|
15
|
A
|
Dissolution of Partnership Firm
|
8
|
A
|
Issue of Shares
|
11
|
A
|
Issue and Redemption of Debentures
|
8
|
A
|
Final Accounts of Companies
|
7
|
B
|
Financial Statement Analysis
|
4
|
B
|
Cash Flow Statement
|
8
|
B
|
Ratio Analysis
|
8
|
C
|
Accounting Application of Electronic Spreadsheet
|
10
|
C
|
Database Management System
|
10
ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern 2026-27
The ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern includes a theory paper and project work. The theory examination is conducted for three hours and carries 80 marks while project work accounts for the remaining 20 marks.
|
Examination Component
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Theory Paper
|
80
|
3 Hours
|
Project Work
|
20
|
As assessed
|
Total
|
100
The theory paper has three sections:
- Section A: Partnership Accounts and Joint Stock Company Accounts. This section is compulsory and carries 60 marks.
- Section B: Management Accounting, carrying 20 marks.
- Section C: Computerised Accounting, carrying 20 marks.
Students must attempt Section A and select either Section B or Section C.
ISC Class 12 Accounts Project Work 2026-27
Project work carries 20 marks in the ISC Class 12 Accounts examination. Students are required to complete two projects based on topics covered in the theory syllabus. Each project carries 10 marks.The assessment is conducted by the subject teacher and a Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE.The marks distribution for each project is given below:
|
Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Overall Format
|
1
|
Content
|
4
|
Findings
|
2
|
Viva-Voce
|
3
|
Total per Project
|
10
|
Total for Two Projects
|
20
Some suggested project topics include:
Class 12 students can choose project topics based on different concepts covered in the ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus. Some suggested topics are listed below to help students understand the type of practical work they may undertake.
- Preparation of Journal, Ledger, Trial Balance and Financial Statements of a partnership firm.
- Preparation of a Cash Flow Statement using company financial statements.
- Preparation of Comparative and Common Size Financial Statements.
- Calculation and comparison of financial ratios.
- Preparation of an Employee Salary Sheet using a spreadsheet.
- Preparation of a Revenue and Commission Statement.Students should refer to the official syllabus PDF for the complete project guidelines and suggested topics.
Topics Excluded from ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus
The CISCE syllabus also specifies certain topics that are not required for the examination. Some of the exclusions include:
- Memorandum Revaluation Account
- Joint Life Policy and Individual Life Policy
- Admission of a partner during an accounting year
- Admission-cum-retirement of a partner
- Amalgamation of partnership firms
- Conversion or sale of a partnership firm to a company
- Piecemeal distribution
- Insolvency of a partner or partners
- Issue of bonus shares and rights shares
- Private placement of shares
- Sweat equity shares
- Employees' Stock Option Scheme
- Calculation of ex-interest and cum-interest
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