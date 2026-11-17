WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has released the official notification for WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026. A total of 514 posts are available, including Clerk Grade III, Store Issue Clerk Grade III, and Junior Data Entry Operator. This is an internal departmental selection, so only permanent WCL employees can apply. Eligible employees must have passed matriculation and completed three years of service in the company. They can apply online from 17 November 2026 to 1 December 2026. In this article, we have shared the vacancy details, eligibility, important dates, and application process to help employees apply without any confusion.

WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Here are the key details of the WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 in one place. Check this table first for a quick overview before the full details below.