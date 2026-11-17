WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 514 Posts; Check Eligibility and Direct Link Here
WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026: WCL has released an official notification for 514 Clerk, Store Issue Clerk, and Junior Data Entry Operator posts. Only permanent WCL employees with matriculation and three years' service can apply online on the Samvardhan Path portal by 1 December 2026.
Key Points
- WCL released notification for 514 internal posts (Clerk, Store Issue Clerk, Jr. DEO).
- Only permanent WCL employees with matriculation & 3 years service are eligible.
- Online applications are open from 17 November 2026 to 1 December 2026.
WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has released the official notification for WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026. A total of 514 posts are available, including Clerk Grade III, Store Issue Clerk Grade III, and Junior Data Entry Operator. This is an internal departmental selection, so only permanent WCL employees can apply. Eligible employees must have passed matriculation and completed three years of service in the company. They can apply online from 17 November 2026 to 1 December 2026. In this article, we have shared the vacancy details, eligibility, important dates, and application process to help employees apply without any confusion.
WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Here are the key details of the WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 in one place. Check this table first for a quick overview before the full details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) (a subsidiary of Coal India Limited)
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Notification No.
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WCL/IR/MP/SELECTION/2026-27/2971 (Dated 16.11.2026)
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Recruitment Type
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Departmental Selection / Career Growth Initiative
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Post Names
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Clerk Grade-III, Store Issue Clerk Grade-III, and Junior Data Entry Operator (T&S Grade E)
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Total Vacancies
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514(Clerk Grade-III: 422 | Store Issue Clerk Grade-III: 44 | Junior Data Entry Operator [T&S Grade E]: 48)
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Who Can Apply
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Only permanent employees of WCL(open external candidates are not eligible)
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Basic Eligibility
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Matriculation (Class 10) pass with a minimum of 3 years of continuous service in the company (plus typing/data entry proficiency as applicable per cadre)
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Application Mode
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Online (via the Samvardhan Path departmental selection portal)
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Application Start Date
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17 November 2026 (from 11:00 AM)
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Last Date to Apply
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1 December 2026
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Job Location
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Coal mining areas across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
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Official Website
WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Western Coalfields Limited has released the official notification PDF for this recruitment on its website, westerncoal.in. The notification number is WCL/IR/MP/SELECTION/2026-27/2971, dated 16 November 2026. It gives complete information about the 514 posts of Clerk Grade III, Store Issue Clerk Grade III, and Junior Data Entry Operator. Since this is an internal selection, only permanent WCL employees can apply, so they should read the PDF carefully before filling out the form.
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WCL Clerk 2026 Notification PDF
WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, employees must check that they meet the conditions given in the official notification. These conditions are the same for all three posts: Clerk Grade III, Store Issue Clerk Grade III, and Junior Data Entry Operator.
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Who can apply: Only permanent employees of WCL are eligible. Outside candidates cannot apply.
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Educational qualification: Matriculation (10th) or an equivalent pass.
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Service requirement: At least 3 years of service in the company. One source says this must be continuous regular service.
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Cut-off date: Eligibility and qualification are checked as on 1 December 2026.
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Apply for one post or several: The sources I found do not say, so please check the notification.
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Junior Data Entry Operator: The candidate must qualify in a typing speed test, at 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.
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Clerk and Store Issue Clerk: The candidate must clear a computer proficiency test after the aptitude test.
WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The online application for this recruitment is now open. Eligible WCL employees can apply through the Samvardhan Path portal until 1 December 2026. The direct link is given below, along with the steps to apply.
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WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for WCL Clerk Recruitment 2026
Eligible WCL employees can apply only through the online Samvardhan Path portal. Follow these steps carefully and submit the form before 1 December 2026.
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Visit the official website of WCL, westerncoal.in.
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Go to Careers, then Departmental Selection.
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Open the Samvardhan Path portal and register using your NEIS number.
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Log in with your NEIS number and password.
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Select the post you want to apply for and enter the OTP received on your mobile.
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Check your personal and service details, which are filled in automatically.
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Fill in your educational and technical qualifications.
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Upload your photograph, signature, and self-attested documents. Each file should be not more than 5 MB.
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Review the form and submit it on or before 1 December 2026.
Your application will then be forwarded by your Unit In-Charge or SE section and by the AGM or HOD.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com