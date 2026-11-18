TS TET Syllabus 2027: The syllabus of TGTET (Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test) contains subjects from two separate papers Paper 1 and Paper 2. The TGTET syllabus, organized by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, differs depending on the level of teaching. The syllabus of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET / TS TET) Paper 1 (Classes I-V) includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, while the syllabus of the TGTET Paper 2 (Classes VI-VIII) includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, and either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Sciences.

Knowing the TGTET Syllabus 2027 is the most important preliminary step for efficient preparation of the exam. Studying the updated syllabus ahead of time, the candidates can get comprehensive understanding of the number of sections, weightage of subjects, key topics, and question distribution for both papers. Study the syllabus for individual subjects below and download the official TS TET 2027 syllabus PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in all available languages including Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati.