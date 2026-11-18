TGTET Syllabus 2027: Check Section-wise Latest Syllabus PDF Here
TGTET Syllabus 2027: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has released the TGTET (TS TET) January 2027 syllabus and CBT exam pattern for Paper 1 (Classes I–V) and Paper 2 (Classes VI–VIII). Scheduled from 03 to 15 January 2027, both papers feature 150 MCQs for 150 marks across Pedagogy, Languages, Maths, EVS, Science, and Social Studies.
TS TET Syllabus 2027: The syllabus of TGTET (Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test) contains subjects from two separate papers Paper 1 and Paper 2. The TGTET syllabus, organized by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, differs depending on the level of teaching. The syllabus of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET / TS TET) Paper 1 (Classes I-V) includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, while the syllabus of the TGTET Paper 2 (Classes VI-VIII) includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, and either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Sciences.
Knowing the TGTET Syllabus 2027 is the most important preliminary step for efficient preparation of the exam. Studying the updated syllabus ahead of time, the candidates can get comprehensive understanding of the number of sections, weightage of subjects, key topics, and question distribution for both papers. Study the syllabus for individual subjects below and download the official TS TET 2027 syllabus PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in all available languages including Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati.
TS TET Syllabus 2027: Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the TS TET Syllabus 2027:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Department of School Education, Government of Telangana
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Exam Name
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Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET / TS TET) January 2027
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Exam Level & Papers
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Paper 1: Primary Level (Classes I to V) | Paper 2: Elementary Level (Classes VI to VIII)
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Exam Dates
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03 January 2027 to 15 January 2027
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Exam Mode
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Online- Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Duration & Shifts
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2 Hours 30 Minutes (150 Minutes) | Morning: 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM; Afternoon: 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM
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Total Questions & Marks
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150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) | 150 Marks (1 Mark per question)
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Negative Marking
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No negative marking
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Paper 1 Subjects
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Child Development & Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies (30 Marks each)
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Paper 2 Subjects
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Child Development & Pedagogy (30), Language-I (30), Language-II English (30), and Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies (60 Marks)
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Question Paper Medium
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Bilingual - English and Language-I opted by the candidate (Telugu & Sanskrit for Sanskrit paper)
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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General: 60% and above | BC: 50% and above | SC / ST / Differently Abled: 40% and above
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Official Websites
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schooledu.telangana.gov.in / tgtet.aptonline.in
TSTET Syllabus 2027
The TGTET syllabus consists of the chapters that one needs to study for the exam. Take a look at the subject-wise detailed syllabus of Telangana TET Paper I and II mentioned below.
TS TET Syllabus 2027 for Paper 1
The TGTET Syllabus contains the chapters which are to be studied for the examination. See below the syllabus of Telangana TET Paper I and II subject wise.
Direct Link To Download TS TET Syllabus 2027
TSTET Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus
Development of Child
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Development, Growth & Maturation - Concept & Nature
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Principles of Development & their Educational Implications
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Factors Influencing Development - Biological, Psychological, Sociological
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Dimensions of Development and their interrelationships - Physical & Motor, Cognitive, Emotional, Social, Moral, and Language relating to Infancy, early Childhood, late Childhood, and Adolescence.
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Understanding Development - Piaget, Kohlberg, Chomsky, Carl Rogers and Erikson
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Individual differences - Intra & Inter Individual differences in the areas of Attitudes, Aptitude, Interest, Habits, Thinking (Divergent & Convergent), Intelligence and their Assessment
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Development of Personality - Concept, Factors affecting the development of Personality, Child Rearing Practices, Self-Concept
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Adjustment, Behavioral problems, Defense Mechanisms, Mental Health
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Methods and Approaches of Child Development – Introspection, Observation, Interview, Case study, Experimental, Rating Scales, Anecdotal Records, Questionnaire, Cross-sectional and Longitudinal
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Developmental Tasks and Hazards
Understanding Learning
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Concept, Nature of Learning - Input - Process – Outcome
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Factors of Learning - Personal and Environmental
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Approaches to Learning and their applicability - Behaviorism (Skinner, Pavlov, Thorndike), Constructivism (Piaget, Vygotsky), Gestalt (Kohler, Koffka) and Observational (Bandura)
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Dimensions of Learning - Cognitive, Affective and Performance
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Motivation and Sustenance -its role in learning.
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Memory & Forgetting
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Transfer of Learning
Pedagogical Concerns
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Teaching and its Relationship with Learning and Learners
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Learners in Contexts: Situating learners in the socio-political and cultural context
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Children from diverse contexts - Children With Special Needs (CWSN), Inclusive Education
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Understanding of Pedagogic methods - Enquiry-based learning, Project-based learning, Survey, Observation and Activity-based learning, Co-operative & Collaborative learning
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Individual and Group learning: Issues and concerns with respect to organizing learning in the classroom like Study habits, Self-learning and Learning to learn skills
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Organizing learning in heterogeneous classroom groups - Socio-economic background, Abilities and Interests
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Paradigms of organizing Learning - Teacher-centric, Subject-centric and Learner-centric
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Theory of Instruction - Bruner
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Teaching as Planned Activity - Elements of Planning
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Phases of Teaching - Pre-active, Interactive and Post-active
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General and subject-related skills, competencies required in teaching and attributes of a good facilitator
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Learning Resources - Self, Home, School, Play, Community, Technology
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Classroom Management: Role of the student, teacher, the Leadership style of the teacher, Creation of a non-threatening learning environment, Managing behaviour problems, Guidance & Counselling, Child Abuse, Punishment and its legal implications, Rights of a child, Time Management
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The distinction between Assessment for Learning & Assessment of Learning, School-based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: Perspective & Practice
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Understanding Teaching & Learning in the Context of NCF, 2005 & Right To Education Act, 2009
TSTET Paper 1 Language-I Syllabus
The TSTET Paper 1 syllabus for Language-I differs as per the languages
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Telugu
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Urdu
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Hindi
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Bengali
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Kannada
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Marathi
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Tamil
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Gujarati
TSTET Paper 1 Language-II (English) Syllabus
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Parts of speech
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Tenses
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Types of sentences
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Prepositions & articles
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Degrees of comparison
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Direct and indirect speech
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Questions and question tags
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Active & passive voice
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Phrasal verbs
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Reading comprehension
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Composition
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Vocabulary
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Meaning of idiomatic expressions
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Correction of sentences
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Sequencing of the sentences in the given paragraph
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Error identification within a sentence
Pedagogy
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Aspects of English:- (a) English language - History, nature, importance, principles of English as a second language (b) Problems of teaching/learning English
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Objectives of Teaching English
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Phonetics
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Development of Language skills:- (a) Listening, Speaking, Reading & Writing (LSRW), (b) Communicative skills
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Approaches, Methods, and Techniques of Teaching English
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Introduction, Definition, and Types of Approaches Methods and Techniques of Teaching English and Remedial Teaching
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The teaching of structures and vocabulary items
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Teaching-learning materials in English
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Lesson Planning
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Curriculum & Textbooks
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Evaluation in English language Teaching - CCE
TSTET Paper 1 Mathematics Syllabus
The TS TET syllabus for Mathematics includes
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Number System
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Fractions
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Arithmetic
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Geometry
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Measurements
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Data Applications
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Algebra
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Pedagogy
TSTET Paper 1 Environmental Studies Syllabus
The TS TET syllabus for Environmental Studies (EVS) includes
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Family
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Work & Play
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Plants and Animals
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Food
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Shelter
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Air
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Energy
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Water
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Body - Health - Cleanliness
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Mapping
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History and Culture of India
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Telangana
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Indian constitution
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Earthquakes, Floods, Fire, First Aid, 108, 104 Vehicles
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Pedagogy
TSTET Syllabus 2027 for Paper 2
The TSTET syllabus for Paper 2 comprises topics from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II and Mathematics and Science or Social Studies.
TSTET Paper 2 Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus
Development of Child
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Development, Growth & Maturation - Concept & Nature
-
Principles of Development & their Educational Implications
-
Factors Influencing Development - Biological, Psychological, Sociological
-
Dimensions of Development and their interrelationships - Physical & Motor, Cognitive, Emotional, Social, Moral, Language relating to Infancy, early Childhood, late Childhood, and Adolescence.
-
Understanding Development - Piaget, Kohlberg, Chomsky, Carl Rogers and Erikson
-
Individual differences - Intra & Inter Individual differences in the areas of Attitudes, Aptitude, Interest, Habits, Thinking (Divergent & Convergent), Intelligence and their Assessment
-
Development of Personality - Concept, Factors affecting the development of Personality, Child Rearing Practices, Self-Concept
-
Adjustment, Behavioral problems, Defense Mechanisms, Mental Health
-
Methods and Approaches of Child Development – Introspection, Observation, Interview, Case study, Experimental, Rating Scales, Anecdotal Records, Questionnaire, Cross-sectional and Longitudinal
-
Developmental Tasks and Hazards
Understanding Learning
-
Concept, Nature of Learning - Input - Process – Outcome
-
Factors of Learning - Personal and Environmental
-
Approaches to Learning and their applicability - Behaviorism (Skinner, Pavlov, Thorndike), Constructivism (Piaget, Vygotsky), Gestalt (Kohler, Koffka) and Observational (Bandura)
-
Dimensions of Learning - Cognitive, Affective and Performance
-
Motivation and Sustenance -its role in learning.
-
Memory & Forgetting
-
Transfer of Learning
Pedagogical Concerns
-
Teaching and its Relationship with Learning and Learners
-
Learners in Contexts: Situating learners in the socio-political and cultural context
-
Children from diverse contexts - Children With Special Needs (CWSN), Inclusive Education
-
Understanding of Pedagogic methods - Enquiry based learning, Project-based learning, Survey, Observation and Activity based learning, Co-operative & Collaborative learning
-
Individual and Group learning: Issues and concerns with respect to organizing learning in the classroom like Study habits, Self-learning and Learning to learn skills
-
Organizing learning in heterogeneous classroom groups - Socio-economic background, Abilities and Interests
-
Paradigms of organizing Learning - Teacher centric, Subject centric and Learner centric
-
Theory of Instruction - Bruner
-
Teaching as Planned Activity - Elements of Planning
-
Phases of Teaching - Pre active, Interactive and Post active
-
General and Subject related skills, competencies required in teaching and attributes of a good facilitator
-
Learning Resources - Self, Home, School, Play, Community, Technology
-
Classroom Management: Role of the student, teacher, the Leadership style of the teacher, Creation of a non-threatening learning environment, Managing behaviour problems, Guidance & Counseling, Child Abuse, Punishment and its legal implications, Rights of a child, Time Management
-
The distinction between Assessment for Learning & Assessment of Learning, School-based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: Perspective & Practice
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Understanding Teaching & Learning in the Context of NCF, 2005 & Right To Education Act, 2009
TSTET Paper 2 Language-I Syllabus
The TSTET Paper 2 syllabus for Language-I differs for
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Telugu
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Urdu
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Hindi
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Kannada
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Marathi
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Tamil
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Gujarati
TSTET Paper 2 Language-II English Syllabus
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Parts of speech
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Tenses
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Types of sentences
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Prepositions & articles
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Degrees of comparison
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Direct and indirect speech
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Questions and question tags
-
Active & passive voice
-
Verbs
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Reading comprehension
-
Vocabulary
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Meaning of idiomatic expressions
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Correction of sentences
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Sequencing of the sentences in the given paragraph
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Error identification within a sentence
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Conjunction
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Antonyms, Synonyms and Spellings
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Composition - letter writing - precise writing
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Pedagogy
TSTET Paper 2 Mathematics & Science Syllabus
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Number System
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Trigonometry
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Arithmetic
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Sets
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Geometry
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Mensuration
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Data Handling
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Algebra
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Pedagogy
The TS TET syllabus for Science includes
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Natural Resources - Air, Water
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Our Universe
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Natural Phenomenon
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Mechanics - Kinematics, Dynamics
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Magnetism and Electricity
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Matter around us
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Laws of Chemical Combination and Chemical Calculations
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Atomic Structure
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Periodic classification and chemical bonding
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Metallurgy
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Biology
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Living World
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Plant World
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Animal World
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Microbes
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Recent Trends in Biology
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Pedagogy
TSTET Paper 2 Social Studies Syllabus
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Diversity on the earth
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Production – exchange and livelihoods
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Political Systems and Governance
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Social organization and inequities
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Religion and Society
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Culture and communication
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Pedagogy
TS TET Exam Pattern 2027
The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET / TS TET) 2027 consists of two separate papers- Paper 1 (for Classes I to V) and Paper 2 (for Classes VI to VIII). Each paper contains 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 150 marks to be completed in 2 hours and 30 minutes, with +1 mark for every correct answer and no negative marking.
TS TET (TGTET) Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2027 (Classes I to V)
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S. No.
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Subject / Section
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Content & Pedagogy Breakup
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Number of MCQs
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Maximum Marks
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Duration
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1
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Child Development and Pedagogy
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Educational Psychology relevant to Primary Level (30 MCQs)
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30
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30
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2 Hours 30 Minutes(150 Minutes)
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2
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Language – I(Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, or Gujarati)
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Content: 24 MCQs | Language Pedagogy: 6 MCQs
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30
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30
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—
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3
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Language – II (English)
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Content: 24 MCQs | Language Pedagogy: 6 MCQs
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30
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30
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—
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4
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Mathematics
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Content: 24 MCQs | Mathematics Pedagogy: 6 MCQs
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30
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30
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—
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5
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Environmental Studies (EVS)
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Content: 24 MCQs | EVS Pedagogy: 6 MCQs
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30
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30
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—
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Total
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150
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150
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2 Hours 30 Minutes
TSTET Exam Pattern for Paper 2
The TSTET paper 2 pattern is given below
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TSTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern
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Total Questions
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150
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Marks
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150
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Nature of Questions
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MCQ Type
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Marks for correct answers
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+1
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Marks for incorrect answers
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0
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Time Duration
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150 minutes
Also Read: TG TET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks Here
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