HP TET Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download TET Hall Ticket PDF at hpbose.org
HP TET Admit Card 2026: HPBOSE has released HP TET November 2026 admit cards for TGT (Arts) and JBT exams on 22 November. Candidates can download them from hpbose.org using application number and date of birth. Remaining papers' admit cards follow four days before each exam; the TET ends 6 December. Check this article for the direct link and more.
Key Points
- HP TET Admit Card 2026 released on November 18, 2026, by HPBOSE for Nov session.
- HP TET November 2026 exams are scheduled from November 22 to December 6, 2026.
- Download admit card from hpbose.org; printout and valid ID are mandatory for entry.
HP TET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET Admit Card 2026 on November 18, 2026, for the November session. The admit card is released for the TGT (Arts) and JBT exams. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be held from 22 November to 6 December 2026 at different centres across the state. Candidates who applied online can download their hall ticket from the official website, hpbose.org, using their application number and date of birth. The board issues admit cards four days before each exam, so keep checking the website. Carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre, as entry is not allowed without them. Check this article for the direct link to download hall ticket PDF.
HP TET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
HP TET Admit Card 2026 is now available on the official website, hpbose.org. Candidates who will appear for Teacher Eligibility Test can now download the HP TET admit card 2026 PDF only from the official HPBOSE website as well the from the direct link given below:
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HP TET Admit Card 2026 Link
HP TET Exam Date 2026
HPBOSE will begin the HP TET November 2026 exams on 22 November 2026, and the full schedule runs till 6 December. As per the official notice dated 18 November, the first day covers two papers. The TGT (Arts) exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM for 14,186 candidates at 80 centres. The JBT exam will follow from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM for 7,773 candidates at 61 centres. Each paper is 2 hours 30 minutes long. The board has already uploaded the admit cards for both papers on the official website, hpbose.org.
HP TET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) issues the HP TET admit card for the November 2026 session online. Candidates should read the key details below before downloading their hall ticket.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala
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Exam Name
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Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET)
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Session
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November 2026
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Exam Dates
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22 November, 29 November, and 6 December 2026
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Subject-Wise Shift Timings
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22 November 2026: TGT (Arts) (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM) | JBT (2:00 PM – 4:30 PM)
29 November 2026: TGT (Non-Medical) & Special Educator [Class VI–XII] (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM) | TGT (Sanskrit) & Special Educator [Pre-Primary–V] (2:00 PM – 4:30 PM)
6 December 2026: TGT (Medical), Punjabi & Urdu (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM) | TGT (Hindi) (2:00 PM – 4:30 PM)
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Admit Card Release Schedule
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Released 4 days prior to the respective exam date (Hall tickets for the 22 November papers released on 18 November 2026)
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Admit Card
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TGT (Arts) and JBT
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Login Details Required
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Application / Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Certificate Validity
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Lifetime
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Official Website
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hpbose.org(TET November-2026 Tab)
Steps to Download HP TET Admit Card 2026
Canddiates should keep their application number and date of birth ready before start and follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org.
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On the homepage menu, click Student Corner and select Admit Card (HPTET).
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Click the HP TET November 2026 admit card link.
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Enter your application number and date of birth.
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Fill in the captcha code and click Submit.
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Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download the PDF.
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Take at least two printouts and keep them safe for the exam day.
Check your name, photograph, exam date, paper name, reporting time and centre address immediately after downloading. If you find any error, contact the HPBOSE helpdesk before the exam date.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com