HP TET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET Admit Card 2026 on November 18, 2026 , for the November session. The admit card is released for the TGT (Arts) and JBT exams. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be held from 22 November to 6 December 2026 at different centres across the state. Candidates who applied online can download their hall ticket from the official website, hpbose.org, using their application number and date of birth. The board issues admit cards four days before each exam, so keep checking the website. Carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre, as entry is not allowed without them. Check this article for the direct link to download hall ticket PDF.

HP TET Admit Card 2026 is now available on the official website, hpbose.org. Candidates who will appear for Teacher Eligibility Test can now download the HP TET admit card 2026 PDF only from the official HPBOSE website as well the from the direct link given below:

HP TET Admit Card 2026 Link Check Here

HP TET Exam Date 2026

HPBOSE will begin the HP TET November 2026 exams on 22 November 2026, and the full schedule runs till 6 December. As per the official notice dated 18 November, the first day covers two papers. The TGT (Arts) exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM for 14,186 candidates at 80 centres. The JBT exam will follow from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM for 7,773 candidates at 61 centres. Each paper is 2 hours 30 minutes long. The board has already uploaded the admit cards for both papers on the official website, hpbose.org.