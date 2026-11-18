Top 10 MBA Colleges in India Under 5 Lakh: Getting a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from a reputable institute does not always involve paying between 15 lakh to 25 lakh as tuition fees. There are a number of government universities and management institutes in India which offer MBA courses at relatively cheap prices along with placements and good salary packages. If you plan to do your MBA without going for an extensive education loan, getting into a college that provides good ROI will certainly be a big help. Some of the good options include the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, Department of Financial Studies (DFS), Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University Business School (UBS), Panjab University and SIMSREE. Here is a list of the top 10 ROI MBA colleges in India for less than 5 lakh along with their two-year fee structure, placement packages, location and entrance exams.

The fees and placement statistics are approximate and based on different cycles for admission and placements. The estimated fee structure for UBS 2026-27 has been taken from the UBS handbook; the placement statistic has been taken from a previous batch. Placement statistics and fees for JMI and NIT Durgapur are approximate and need to be verified from institute statements. Also Read: Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026 Top 10 High ROI MBA Colleges in India: Details, Fees and Placements 1. Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi FMS Delhi is one of the best management institutes in India especially for students who seek quality management education at an affordable cost. It has an MBA program that specializes in management, consultancy, finance, and marketing.

Location: New Delhi

Course: MBA (full-time)

Approximate fees: 2.60 lakh

Average placement package: 32.27 LPA

Median placement package: 29.59 LPA

Admissions test: CAT As per the placement report of the institution for its 2024-26 batch, the average CTC offered was 32.27 LPA, and the median CTC was 29.59 LPA. The good placements and reasonable fee of the course have made FMS Delhi a top MBA institute offering good ROI. 2. Department of Financial Studies (DFS), University of Delhi Students pursuing their careers in finance, banking, investment management, and financial services find DFS Delhi an attractive option. The DFS Delhi MBA Financial Management program provides an economic way to make a career in finance-related management. Location: New Delhi

Course: MBA Financial Management

Tuition Fee (approx.): 97,000

Average Salary Package: 15.50 LPA

Median Salary Package: 15.25 LPA

Entrance Exam: CAT

Placement statistics of 2024-26 batch show that DFS is offering an attractive salary package as compared to its low tuition fee. 3. Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi Students pursuing their careers in finance, banking, investment management, and financial services find DFS Delhi an attractive option. The DFS Delhi MBA Financial Management program provides an economic way to make a career in finance-related management. Location: New Delhi

Course: MBA Financial Management

Tuition Fee (approx.): 97,000

Average Salary Package: 15.50 LPA

Median Salary Package: 15.25 LPA

Entrance Exam: CAT Placement statistics of 2024-26 batch show that DFS is offering an attractive salary package as compared to its low tuition fee. 4. University Business School (UBS), Panjab University

The UBS Chandigarh is famous for its cost-effective management programs and placement in finance, marketing, human resource management, and international business. The UBS Chandigarh provides MBA in General, MBA in International Business and MBA in Human Resource Management. Location: Chandigarh

Courses: MBA in General, MBA IB and MBA HR

Fee: ₹1.09 lakh (estimate from 2026-27 handbook)

Average salary package: 12.43-13.72 LPA

Median salary package: 10.50-11 LPA

Entrance exam: CAT There is a higher fee mentioned in the 2026-27 handbook as compared to other previous estimates. 5. Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) SIMSREE in Mumbai is a popular government-aided management school that provides affordable management education. The MMS program at SIMSREE is suitable for students who have a keen interest in finance, marketing, operations, and human resource management.

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Programs offered: MMS and PGDBM

Fees: 1.38 lakh

Average salary package: 14.98 LPA

Median salary package: 14.15 LPA

Admission Test: MAH MBA/MMS CET The average package of SIMSREE is 14.98 LPA and the median package is 14.15 LPA for the 2024-26 batch as per the placement comparison provided by SIMSREE. Its low fees make SIMSREE a good choice for aspirants looking for an MBA program. 6. Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), Savitribai Phule Pune University PUMBA Pune is a renowned management institution and is affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University. The institution provides management programs that have career options in finance, marketing, human resources, operations and business analytics. Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Programs offered: MBA and MBA Pharma-Biotech

Average tuition fees: 2.45–2.50 lakh

Average salary package: 11.23 LPA

Best salary package: 19 LPA

Admission through: MAH MBA/MMS CET and any other exam accepted as per admission criteria

As per the placements for the year 2025, the average package was 11.23 LPA and the best package was ₹19 LPA. Over 140 recruiters were present in the recruitment process. 7. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Jamia Millia Islamia is one of the central universities located in New Delhi that provides budget-friendly management education via the Department of Management Studies. Some of the MBA courses offered by this university include General Management and International Business. Location: New Delhi

Course offered: MBA & MBA (International Business)

Tuition fee estimate: 1.06 lakh (approx.)

Average salary package: 10.8 LPA

Median salary package: 10 LPA

Examination: MBA entrance exam for Jamia Millia Islamia According to the 2025 placement data, the average salary received for MBA course was 10.8 LPA while the median package was 10 LPA. Marketing, finance, operations and consulting were some of the major recruiting areas.

8. Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Another cheaper alternative for pursuing a management course from the central university is the Institute of Management Studies at BHU. The institute provides MBA programs where candidates get an opportunity to work in diverse management/business areas. Place: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Course: MBA

Cost: 1.20 lakhs

Placement Package: 11.10 LPA (average), 9.20 LPA (median)

Entrance test: CAT MBA program provides candidates with a relatively cheaper fee structure. Students need to take into consideration the selection procedure and the performance of the institute in terms of placement when choosing the program. 9. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal The NIT Warangal has MBA as one of its courses which is provided by its School of Management. This could be one of the choices of students who prefer management courses in national-level technical institutions.

Location: Warangal, Telangana

Course: MBA

Approximate Fees: 3.10 lakh

Average Placement Package: 11.90 LPA

Entrance Test: CAT This course will offer management education, giving the students knowledge about the areas of business and technology. 10. Indian Institute of Technology (ISM), Dhanbad IIT (ISM) Dhanbad offers an MBA programme through its Department of Management Studies and Industrial Engineering. It is an option for candidates seeking management education at an IIT with a comparatively affordable fee structure. Location: Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Course: MBA

Approximate fees: 4.63 lakh (indicative, including specified charges)

Median placement package: 10.19 LPA (2023-25 reported batch)

Entrance examination: CAT The institute's MBA programme combines management education with exposure to technology, industry and business operations. Its comparatively low fee makes it worth considering for students looking at MBA programmes under 5 lakh.