Top 10 High ROI MBA Colleges in India Under 5 Lakh Check Fees, Average Salary and Placements
Top MBA Colleges in India Under 5 Lakh: Find out the top 10 MBA colleges in India that provide management degree courses at a cost of less than 5 lakh in ROI, which include FMS Delhi, DFS, DSE, UBS Chandigarh, SIMSREE, PUMBA, JMI, BHU, NIT Warangal, and IIT Dhanbad. Calculate the ROI of an MBA and compare fees and placement packages of 32.27 LPA.
Top 10 MBA Colleges in India Under 5 Lakh: Getting a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from a reputable institute does not always involve paying between 15 lakh to 25 lakh as tuition fees. There are a number of government universities and management institutes in India which offer MBA courses at relatively cheap prices along with placements and good salary packages.
If you plan to do your MBA without going for an extensive education loan, getting into a college that provides good ROI will certainly be a big help. Some of the good options include the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, Department of Financial Studies (DFS), Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University Business School (UBS), Panjab University and SIMSREE.
Here is a list of the top 10 ROI MBA colleges in India for less than 5 lakh along with their two-year fee structure, placement packages, location and entrance exams.
Top 10 MBA Colleges in India Under 5 Lakh: Fees and Average Salary
The colleges listed below have management courses that cost less than 5 lakhs in terms of total course fees. These placement statistics are based on the last available batch reported.
|
College
|
Approx. Total Fees
|
Average Package
|
Estimated ROI (Multiplier)
|
3.51 Lakhs
|
32.27 LPA
|
9.19x
|
1.01 Lakhs - 4.61 Lakhs
|
12.43 LPA
|
2.70x - 12.31x
|
0.99 Lakh
|
15.50 LPA
|
15.66x
|
1.01 Lakh
|
15.12 LPA
|
14.97x
|
1.15 Lakh
|
13.92 LPA
|
12.10x
|
17,775 - 1.05 Lakhs
|
10.80 LPA
|
10.29x - 60.76x
|
4.30 Lakhs
|
7.11 Lakhs
|
1.65x
|
4.64 Lakhs
|
10.48 Lakhs
|
2.26x
|
1.51 Lakhs - 3.27 Lakhs
|
11.23 LPA
|
3.43x - 7.44x
|
4.22 Lakhs
|
7.34 LPA
|
1.74x
The fees and placement statistics are approximate and based on different cycles for admission and placements. The estimated fee structure for UBS 2026-27 has been taken from the UBS handbook; the placement statistic has been taken from a previous batch. Placement statistics and fees for JMI and NIT Durgapur are approximate and need to be verified from institute statements.
Also Read:
Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs
Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
Top 10 High ROI MBA Colleges in India: Details, Fees and Placements
1. Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi
FMS Delhi is one of the best management institutes in India especially for students who seek quality management education at an affordable cost. It has an MBA program that specializes in management, consultancy, finance, and marketing.
-
Location: New Delhi
-
Course: MBA (full-time)
-
Approximate fees: 2.60 lakh
-
Average placement package: 32.27 LPA
-
Median placement package: 29.59 LPA
-
Admissions test: CAT
As per the placement report of the institution for its 2024-26 batch, the average CTC offered was 32.27 LPA, and the median CTC was 29.59 LPA. The good placements and reasonable fee of the course have made FMS Delhi a top MBA institute offering good ROI.
2. Department of Financial Studies (DFS), University of Delhi
Students pursuing their careers in finance, banking, investment management, and financial services find DFS Delhi an attractive option. The DFS Delhi MBA Financial Management program provides an economic way to make a career in finance-related management.
-
Location: New Delhi
-
Course: MBA Financial Management
-
Tuition Fee (approx.): 97,000
-
Average Salary Package: 15.50 LPA
-
Median Salary Package: 15.25 LPA
-
Entrance Exam: CAT
Placement statistics of 2024-26 batch show that DFS is offering an attractive salary package as compared to its low tuition fee.
3. Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi
Students pursuing their careers in finance, banking, investment management, and financial services find DFS Delhi an attractive option. The DFS Delhi MBA Financial Management program provides an economic way to make a career in finance-related management.
-
Location: New Delhi
-
Course: MBA Financial Management
-
Tuition Fee (approx.): 97,000
-
Average Salary Package: 15.50 LPA
-
Median Salary Package: 15.25 LPA
-
Entrance Exam: CAT
Placement statistics of 2024-26 batch show that DFS is offering an attractive salary package as compared to its low tuition fee.
4. University Business School (UBS), Panjab University
The UBS Chandigarh is famous for its cost-effective management programs and placement in finance, marketing, human resource management, and international business. The UBS Chandigarh provides MBA in General, MBA in International Business and MBA in Human Resource Management.
-
Location: Chandigarh
-
Courses: MBA in General, MBA IB and MBA HR
-
Fee: ₹1.09 lakh (estimate from 2026-27 handbook)
-
Average salary package: 12.43-13.72 LPA
-
Median salary package: 10.50-11 LPA
-
Entrance exam: CAT
There is a higher fee mentioned in the 2026-27 handbook as compared to other previous estimates.
5. Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE)
SIMSREE in Mumbai is a popular government-aided management school that provides affordable management education. The MMS program at SIMSREE is suitable for students who have a keen interest in finance, marketing, operations, and human resource management.
-
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
-
Programs offered: MMS and PGDBM
-
Fees: 1.38 lakh
-
Average salary package: 14.98 LPA
-
Median salary package: 14.15 LPA
-
Admission Test: MAH MBA/MMS CET
The average package of SIMSREE is 14.98 LPA and the median package is 14.15 LPA for the 2024-26 batch as per the placement comparison provided by SIMSREE. Its low fees make SIMSREE a good choice for aspirants looking for an MBA program.
6. Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), Savitribai Phule Pune University
PUMBA Pune is a renowned management institution and is affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University. The institution provides management programs that have career options in finance, marketing, human resources, operations and business analytics.
-
Location: Pune, Maharashtra
-
Programs offered: MBA and MBA Pharma-Biotech
-
Average tuition fees: 2.45–2.50 lakh
-
Average salary package: 11.23 LPA
-
Best salary package: 19 LPA
-
Admission through: MAH MBA/MMS CET and any other exam accepted as per admission criteria
As per the placements for the year 2025, the average package was 11.23 LPA and the best package was ₹19 LPA. Over 140 recruiters were present in the recruitment process.
7. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
Jamia Millia Islamia is one of the central universities located in New Delhi that provides budget-friendly management education via the Department of Management Studies. Some of the MBA courses offered by this university include General Management and International Business.
-
Location: New Delhi
-
Course offered: MBA & MBA (International Business)
-
Tuition fee estimate: 1.06 lakh (approx.)
-
Average salary package: 10.8 LPA
-
Median salary package: 10 LPA
-
Examination: MBA entrance exam for Jamia Millia Islamia
According to the 2025 placement data, the average salary received for MBA course was 10.8 LPA while the median package was 10 LPA. Marketing, finance, operations and consulting were some of the major recruiting areas.
8. Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
Another cheaper alternative for pursuing a management course from the central university is the Institute of Management Studies at BHU. The institute provides MBA programs where candidates get an opportunity to work in diverse management/business areas.
-
Place: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
-
Course: MBA
-
Cost: 1.20 lakhs
-
Placement Package: 11.10 LPA (average), 9.20 LPA (median)
-
Entrance test: CAT
MBA program provides candidates with a relatively cheaper fee structure. Students need to take into consideration the selection procedure and the performance of the institute in terms of placement when choosing the program.
9. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal
The NIT Warangal has MBA as one of its courses which is provided by its School of Management. This could be one of the choices of students who prefer management courses in national-level technical institutions.
-
Location: Warangal, Telangana
-
Course: MBA
-
Approximate Fees: 3.10 lakh
-
Average Placement Package: 11.90 LPA
-
Entrance Test: CAT
This course will offer management education, giving the students knowledge about the areas of business and technology.
10. Indian Institute of Technology (ISM), Dhanbad
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad offers an MBA programme through its Department of Management Studies and Industrial Engineering. It is an option for candidates seeking management education at an IIT with a comparatively affordable fee structure.
-
Location: Dhanbad, Jharkhand
-
Course: MBA
-
Approximate fees: 4.63 lakh (indicative, including specified charges)
-
Median placement package: 10.19 LPA (2023-25 reported batch)
-
Entrance examination: CAT
The institute's MBA programme combines management education with exposure to technology, industry and business operations. Its comparatively low fee makes it worth considering for students looking at MBA programmes under 5 lakh.
How to Calculate MBA Return on Investment (ROI)?
Return on Investment (ROI) helps students evaluate whether the amount spent on an MBA programme is justified by the salary opportunities available after graduation.
A simple way to compare MBA colleges is to look at the average or median placement package against the total programme fee.
For example:
-
FMS Delhi charges approximately 2.60 lakh for its MBA programme, while its 2024-26 batch recorded an average CTC of 32.27 LPA.
-
DFS Delhi has a programme fee of approximately 97,000 and reported an average CTC of 15.50 LPA.
-
SIMSREE charges approximately 1.38 lakh and reported an average CTC of 14.98 LPA.
These comparisons indicate why affordable government management institutes can offer attractive financial value. However, the salary-to-fee comparison is not the same as actual ROI. Students should also account for living expenses, loan interest, taxes, placement rates and individual salary outcomes.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.