School Assembly News Headlines (November 19, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines for November 19, 2026: Get the latest national, world, education and business news to stay updated on important events in India and around the world.
Here are the top news headlines for the morning assembly on November 19, 2026. Today’s news covers important developments from India and around the world, including national affairs, international relations, education, sports, technology and business. Let us take a look at the latest updates.
Top National News
Rapidly changing global landscape made trusted partnerships increasingly important, says EAM S Jaishankar
50 crore Indians out of extreme poverty in recent years, amid several global challenges, says President Murmu
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Railways’ preparedness in view of approaching Cyclone Akvan
India and Japan to review bilateral defence ties and strategic cooperation during 2+2 ministerial dialogue
India calls for Equity, Climate Justice and Fulfilment of climate finance obligations at UN Climate Conference COP31
Rural Development Ministry issues guidelines for Ombudsperson and Appellate Authority under VB-G RAM G Act, 2025
India’s total installed renewable energy capacity stood at 299.25 GW till September 2026, says government
Sports Ministry forms 14-member committee to build sustainable sports league ecosystem in India
Top World News
Gamers enter Vice City as Grand Theft Auto VI begins global rollout
Canada adjusts China ties, Carney says, aiming to clinch right deal with US
US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses
NASA Voyager 1 probe believed to have reached 'light-day' milestone
EU proposes €45 billion Ukraine loan, to be repaid after Russia pays reparations
French justice minister says hard-left leader Melenchon could win presidential election
Saudi Arabia says danger has passed in three southern cities after alerts
Cocaine and millions of pills seized in eastern Libya, officials say
Top Education News
Delhi court directs framing of charges against 14 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case
Delhi-NCR Schools Resume Regular Physical Classes as CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-III Restrictions
Odisha Updates Class 5, 8 Exam Pattern for 2026-27, Raises Weightage For Annual Exams
Arunachal Pradesh plans two new medical colleges to expand MBBS seats
38,217 paramedical seats remain vacant in Gujarat after six rounds
Andhra Pradesh eyes four new universities, INR 3500 crore investment expected
Odisha launches 24 Eklavya Model Residential schools across seven districts
Top Business News
Tech outages no coincidence, AI making cyberattacks easier: Nikesh Arora
Govt imposes 162.5% duty on bulk scotch imports despite UK trade pact
Air India Express names CFO Deepak Rajawat CEO, effective December 1
Goldman Sachs upgrades India to overweight; Dec.'27 Nifty target at 28,500
Reliance group seeks to build satellite capacity for Starlink challenge
Chinese steel imports remain a threat to Indian industry: Tata Steel CEO
Thought of the Day
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.”
Meaning: Every small step we take towards our goals matters. Consistent hard work and dedication help us achieve success over time.
Questions and Answers for School Assembly
Q1. Which two countries are set to review their defence ties during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue?
Ans. India and Japan.
Q2. Who reviewed the Railways’ preparedness in view of the approaching Cyclone Akvan?
Ans. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Q3. How much was India’s total installed renewable energy capacity until September 2026?
Ans. 299.25 GW.
Q4. Which restrictions were recently revoked by CAQM, allowing Delhi-NCR schools to resume regular physical classes?
Ans. GRAP Stage-III restrictions.
Q5. Which state has updated the examination pattern for Classes 5 and 8 for the 2026-27 academic session?
Ans. Odisha.
Q6. How many Eklavya Model Residential Schools has Odisha launched across seven districts?
Ans. 24 schools.
Q7. Which space agency operates the Voyager 1 probe?
Ans. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).
Q8. Which airline has appointed Deepak Rajawat as its CEO, effective December 1?
Ans. Air India Express.
Q9. What is Goldman Sachs’ December 2027 target for the Nifty index?
Ans. 28,500.
Q10. Who is the External Affairs Minister of India mentioned in today’s national news?
Ans. S. Jaishankar
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.