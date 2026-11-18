Here are the top news headlines for the morning assembly on November 19, 2026. Today’s news covers important developments from India and around the world, including national affairs, international relations, education, sports, technology and business. Let us take a look at the latest updates. Top National News Rapidly changing global landscape made trusted partnerships increasingly important, says EAM S Jaishankar 50 crore Indians out of extreme poverty in recent years, amid several global challenges, says President Murmu Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Railways’ preparedness in view of approaching Cyclone Akvan India and Japan to review bilateral defence ties and strategic cooperation during 2+2 ministerial dialogue India calls for Equity, Climate Justice and Fulfilment of climate finance obligations at UN Climate Conference COP31

Rural Development Ministry issues guidelines for Ombudsperson and Appellate Authority under VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 India’s total installed renewable energy capacity stood at 299.25 GW till September 2026, says government Sports Ministry forms 14-member committee to build sustainable sports league ecosystem in India Top World News Gamers enter Vice City as Grand Theft Auto VI begins global rollout Canada adjusts China ties, Carney says, aiming to clinch right deal with US US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses NASA Voyager 1 probe believed to have reached 'light-day' milestone EU proposes €45 billion Ukraine loan, to be repaid after Russia pays reparations French justice minister says hard-left leader Melenchon could win presidential election Saudi Arabia says danger has passed in three southern cities after alerts

Cocaine and millions of pills seized in eastern Libya, officials say Top Education News Delhi court directs framing of charges against 14 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case Delhi-NCR Schools Resume Regular Physical Classes as CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-III Restrictions Odisha Updates Class 5, 8 Exam Pattern for 2026-27, Raises Weightage For Annual Exams Arunachal Pradesh plans two new medical colleges to expand MBBS seats 38,217 paramedical seats remain vacant in Gujarat after six rounds Andhra Pradesh eyes four new universities, INR 3500 crore investment expected Odisha launches 24 Eklavya Model Residential schools across seven districts Top Business News Tech outages no coincidence, AI making cyberattacks easier: Nikesh Arora Govt imposes 162.5% duty on bulk scotch imports despite UK trade pact Air India Express names CFO Deepak Rajawat CEO, effective December 1

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to overweight; Dec.'27 Nifty target at 28,500 Reliance group seeks to build satellite capacity for Starlink challenge Chinese steel imports remain a threat to Indian industry: Tata Steel CEO Thought of the Day “Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” Meaning: Every small step we take towards our goals matters. Consistent hard work and dedication help us achieve success over time. Questions and Answers for School Assembly Q1. Which two countries are set to review their defence ties during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue? Ans. India and Japan. Q2. Who reviewed the Railways’ preparedness in view of the approaching Cyclone Akvan? Ans. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Q3. How much was India’s total installed renewable energy capacity until September 2026?