Schools across India will follow different schedules on Thursday, November 19, 2026, due to scheduled festive vacations and local administrative orders. While schools in most states are expected to conduct regular classes, closures have been announced in several districts of Odisha in view of Cyclone Akvan. Schools in Goa and Gujarat will also remain closed as their Diwali vacations are still underway. The Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools in six districts from November 19 to 21 as a precautionary measure. School Holiday November 19, 2026: State-Wise List State/Region School Holiday Status Details Odisha Closed in six districts Schools in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal will remain closed from November 19 to 21 due to Cyclone Akvan. Goa Closed Diwali vacation continues until November 21. Gujarat Closed Scheduled Diwali vacation continues until November 25. Delhi-NCR Open No blanket school holiday has been announced for November 19. Bihar Open Schools have reopened after the extended festive break. Jharkhand Open No additional statewide school closure has been announced for November 19. Uttar Pradesh Open No statewide school holiday has been announced. Rajasthan Open Regular classes are expected following the mid-term vacation. West Bengal Open No additional statewide school holiday has been announced. Maharashtra Varies by school Holiday and reopening schedules differ across districts and school categories. Andhra Pradesh No statewide closure confirmed Students should follow district administration and school notices amid the cyclone alert. Madhya Pradesh Open No statewide school closure has been announced. Karnataka Open No statewide school holiday has been announced. Tamil Nadu Open No statewide school closure has been announced. Telangana Open No statewide school holiday has been announced.

Odisha Schools Closed in Six Districts The Odisha government has ordered all government, aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, to remain closed from November 19 to 21 in six districts. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Akvan. The affected districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. District Collectors have also been authorised to assess the situation and decide whether the closure needs to be extended beyond November 21. Collectors in other districts have been asked to monitor local conditions and take appropriate decisions regarding school closures. Goa and Gujarat Schools to Remain Closed Schools in Goa will continue their scheduled Diwali vacation until November 21. As November 22 is a Sunday, schools are expected to reopen on November 23.