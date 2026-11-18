School Holiday Tomorrow (November 19, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise List
School Holiday November 19, 2026: Schools in six Odisha districts will remain closed due to Cyclone Akvan. Goa and Gujarat will also continue their Diwali vacations. Check the state-wise school holiday status for Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states.
Schools across India will follow different schedules on Thursday, November 19, 2026, due to scheduled festive vacations and local administrative orders. While schools in most states are expected to conduct regular classes, closures have been announced in several districts of Odisha in view of Cyclone Akvan. Schools in Goa and Gujarat will also remain closed as their Diwali vacations are still underway.
The Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools in six districts from November 19 to 21 as a precautionary measure.
School Holiday November 19, 2026: State-Wise List
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State/Region
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School Holiday Status
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Details
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Odisha
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Closed in six districts
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Schools in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal will remain closed from November 19 to 21 due to Cyclone Akvan.
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Goa
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Closed
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Diwali vacation continues until November 21.
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Gujarat
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Closed
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Scheduled Diwali vacation continues until November 25.
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Delhi-NCR
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Open
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No blanket school holiday has been announced for November 19.
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Bihar
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Open
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Schools have reopened after the extended festive break.
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Jharkhand
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Open
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No additional statewide school closure has been announced for November 19.
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Uttar Pradesh
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Open
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No statewide school holiday has been announced.
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Rajasthan
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Open
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Regular classes are expected following the mid-term vacation.
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West Bengal
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Open
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No additional statewide school holiday has been announced.
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Maharashtra
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Varies by school
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Holiday and reopening schedules differ across districts and school categories.
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Andhra Pradesh
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Students should follow district administration and school notices amid the cyclone alert.
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Madhya Pradesh
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Open
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No statewide school closure has been announced.
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Karnataka
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Open
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No statewide school holiday has been announced.
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Tamil Nadu
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Open
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No statewide school closure has been announced.
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Telangana
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Open
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No statewide school holiday has been announced.
Odisha Schools Closed in Six Districts
The Odisha government has ordered all government, aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, to remain closed from November 19 to 21 in six districts. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Akvan.
The affected districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. District Collectors have also been authorised to assess the situation and decide whether the closure needs to be extended beyond November 21.
Collectors in other districts have been asked to monitor local conditions and take appropriate decisions regarding school closures.
Goa and Gujarat Schools to Remain Closed
Schools in Goa will continue their scheduled Diwali vacation until November 21. As November 22 is a Sunday, schools are expected to reopen on November 23.
Similarly, schools in Gujarat will remain closed as part of the scheduled Diwali break, which continues until November 25. Regular academic activities are expected to resume on November 26.
Will Schools Remain Closed in Delhi-NCR, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh?
No blanket school holiday has been announced for Delhi-NCR, Bihar or Uttar Pradesh on November 19. Schools in these regions are expected to conduct regular classes as per their respective schedules.
Bihar schools have reopened after the extended Diwali and Chhath Puja break, while no fresh statewide closure order has been announced for Uttar Pradesh.
Students and parents should check their respective school notices for any district-specific or institution-level changes.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.