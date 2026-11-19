Kerala DNB (Post MBBS) 2026 First Phase Allotment List Published, Download Allotment Letter at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala has released the phase 1 allotment list for DNB post-MBBS courses. Candidates allotted seats need to report to the colleges by November 23, 2026 with all necessary documents for admission
CEE Kerala has released the first phase allotment list for DNB Post-MBBS courses 2026. The allotment is based on the rank in the Kerala State merit list and the online options registered by candidates.
To view the allotment, DNB (Post-MBBS) 2026 candidates can visit the Candidate Portal and enter the application number and password. Candidates can then click on the ‘Allotment Result ’ link to download the allotment PDF.
According to the notification released, candidates who have received an allotment should take a printout of the Allotment Memo from the home page. The allotted candidates should report for joining the allotted institution from November 19 to 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM, along with the required documents and the ‘Allotment Memo’
Kerala DNB (Post MBBS) 2026: Phase 1 Allotment List - Click Here
How to Download Kerala DNB (Post MBBS) 2026 Allotment Result
The link for students to download the Phase 1 allotment list is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF.
Step 1: Visit the CEE Kerala official website
Step 2: Click on the DNB Post MBBS Courses link
Step 3: Click on the Allotment list link
Step 4: The Phase 1 allotment list will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions must make sure they log in to their candidate portal to download the allotment letter. The allotment letter has to be submitted at the college along with the other documents and photocopies.
Further counselling rounds will be conducted based on the availability of seats. The seats matrix for the next allotment round will be available on the official website. Students can submit the options for the allotment based on the seats available.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.