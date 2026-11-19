CEE Kerala has released the first phase allotment list for DNB Post-MBBS courses 2026. The allotment is based on the rank in the Kerala State merit list and the online options registered by candidates.

To view the allotment, DNB (Post-MBBS) 2026 candidates can visit the Candidate Portal and enter the application number and password. Candidates can then click on the ‘Allotment Result ’ link to download the allotment PDF.

According to the notification released, candidates who have received an allotment should take a printout of the Allotment Memo from the home page. The allotted candidates should report for joining the allotted institution from November 19 to 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM, along with the required documents and the ‘Allotment Memo’