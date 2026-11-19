ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply for 3047 Vacancies Tomorrow, Check Eligibility Here
ONGC will close the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on November 20, 2026. The recruitment drive will fill 3047 vacancies across 24 work centres. Eligible candidates can apply through the NAPS or NATS portal depending on their chosen trade. Check this article for educational qualifications, age limit, selection process and steps to apply here.
Key Points
- ONGC Apprentice 2026 applications close on November 20, 2026.
- A total of 3047 apprentice vacancies are available across 24 work centres.
- Applications started October 29, 2026, via NAPS and NATS portals.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) a Maharatna Central Public Enterprise is all set to close the online application process for Engagement of Apprentices on November 20, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3047 apprentice vacancies would be filled across 24 work centres. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the respective NAPS and NATS portals. The application process has already started from October 29, 2026. Candidates must check the trade wise educational qualifications, age limit and district eligibility before submitting their applications.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
ONGC is conducting the recruitment drive for engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) or National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal depending on the trade they have chosen. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 below.
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
ONGC Recruitment 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
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Recruitment Name
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement No.
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ONGC/APPR/1/2026
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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3,047
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Work Centres
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24
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 29, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 20, 2026
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Age Limit
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18 to 24 Years
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Training Duration
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12 Months
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Selection Process
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Merit-Based Selection
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Official Website
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ongcindia.com
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates who want to apply for the apprenticeship posts must fulfil the educational qualification and age criteria mentioned in the official notification. The eligibility criteria depends as per the selected trade or discipline. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
The qualification differs from Class 10th to ITI, diploma and graduate degrees. Some of the requirements are given below-
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Trade/Discipline
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Required Qualification
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Library Assistant
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Candidates must be Class 10th Pass
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Computer Operator and Programming Assistant
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Candidates must have ITI in COPA
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Electrician
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Candidates must have ITI in Electrician Trade
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Fitter
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Candidates must have ITI in Fitter Trade
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Draughtsman (Civil)
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Candidates must have ITI in Draughtsman (Civil)
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Fire Safety Technician
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Candidates must be Class 12th pass or have done two-year ITI after Class 10th
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Executive Finance
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Candidates must have completed B.Com from a recognized university
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Lab Chemist/Analyst
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Candidates must have completed B.Sc. in Chemistry from a recognized university
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Executive HR
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Candidates must have done BBA
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Secretarial Office Assistant
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Must be Graduate in any discipline
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Accounts Executive
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Graduation in Commerce
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Store Keeper
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Graduate
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Civil Executive (Diploma)
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Three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering
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Engineering Executive Posts
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Relevant Engineering Degree or Diploma
2. Age Limit (As on November 29, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 24 years.
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The candidate date of birth must be between November 29, 2002 and November 29, 2008.
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Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved category candidates as per government rules and regulation.
How to Apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps simple steps given below to complete the online application
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Visit the official NAPS portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in, depending on the selected trade.
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Complete the registration process on the respective portal.
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Log in using your registered credentials.
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Now click on the ONGC apprenticeship opportunity and select the eligible trade and work centre.
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Enter your personal, educational and contact details.
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Check and review all details once and ensure that all information is correct.
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Submit and save the application form for future references.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.