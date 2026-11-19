ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) a Maharatna Central Public Enterprise is all set to close the online application process for Engagement of Apprentices on November 20, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3047 apprentice vacancies would be filled across 24 work centres. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the respective NAPS and NATS portals. The application process has already started from October 29, 2026. Candidates must check the trade wise educational qualifications, age limit and district eligibility before submitting their applications.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

ONGC is conducting the recruitment drive for engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) or National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal depending on the trade they have chosen. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 below.