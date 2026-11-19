Indian Railways has announced 14 special train services to connect Tamil Nadu with Banaras (Varanasi) for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0). The special services will operate between November 25 and December 15, 2026 to help passengers travelling for the cultural event. The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate seven pairs of special trains connecting Kanniyakumari, Dr MGR Chennai Central and Coimbatore with Banaras. The services will also benefit passengers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with stoppages at important stations including Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Warangal, Mancherial and Sirpur Kaghaznagar. Here are the complete train numbers, routes, departure dates and stoppages.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0: How Many Special Trains Have Been Announced?

A total of 14 special train services, forming seven pairs, have been announced for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0.