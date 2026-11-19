Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0: Indian Railways Announces 14 Special Trains From November 25, Check Routes, Dates and Stoppages
Indian Railways has announced 14 special train services for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 from November 25, 2026. Check train numbers, routes, departure dates, return schedules and stoppages.
Indian Railways has announced 14 special train services to connect Tamil Nadu with Banaras (Varanasi) for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0). The special services will operate between November 25 and December 15, 2026 to help passengers travelling for the cultural event. The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate seven pairs of special trains connecting Kanniyakumari, Dr MGR Chennai Central and Coimbatore with Banaras. The services will also benefit passengers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with stoppages at important stations including Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Warangal, Mancherial and Sirpur Kaghaznagar. Here are the complete train numbers, routes, departure dates and stoppages.
Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0: How Many Special Trains Have Been Announced?
A total of 14 special train services, forming seven pairs, have been announced for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0.
|Train Detail
|Information
|Total special services
|14
|Total train pairs
|7
|Railway zone
|South Central Railway
|Starting stations
|Kanniyakumari, Chennai and Coimbatore
|Destination
|Banaras
|First departure
|November 25, 2026
|Last return service
|December 13, 2026
|Main purpose
|Additional passenger capacity for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0
Which Are the 14 Special Trains for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0?
The seven pairs of special trains will connect three major railway stations in Tamil Nadu with Banaras. The first service will depart from Kanniyakumari on November 25, followed by services from Chennai and Coimbatore.
Complete Train Numbers and Routes
|Train Numbers
|Route
|Departure From Tamil Nadu
|06041/06042
|Kanniyakumari–Banaras–Kanniyakumari
|November 25
|06043/06044
|Chennai Central–Banaras–Chennai Central
|November 28
|06047/06048
|Coimbatore–Banaras–Coimbatore
|November 29
|06049/06050
|Chennai Central–Banaras–Chennai Central
|December 2
|06051/06052
|Kanniyakumari–Banaras–Kanniyakumari
|December 3
|06053/06054
|Coimbatore–Banaras–Coimbatore
|December 5
|06055/06056
|Chennai Central–Banaras–Chennai Central
|December 8
What Are the Departure and Arrival Dates of the Special Trains?
The special trains will operate on different dates between November 25 and December 15. Passengers can check the following schedule before planning their journeys.
Tamil Nadu to Banaras: Onward Train Schedule
|Train No.
|Starting Station
|Departure Date
|Banaras Arrival
|06041
|Kanniyakumari
|November 25
|November 27
|06043
|Chennai Central
|November 28
|November 29
|06047
|Coimbatore
|November 29
|December 1
|06049
|Chennai Central
|December 2
|December 3
|06051
|Kanniyakumari
|December 3
|December 5
|06053
|Coimbatore
|December 5
|December 7
|06055
|Chennai Central
|December 8
|December 9
Banaras to Tamil Nadu: Return Train Schedule
|Train No.
|Destination
|Departure From Banaras
|Arrival Date
|06042
|Kanniyakumari
|December 1
|December 4
|06044
|Chennai Central
|December 3
|December 5
|06048
|Coimbatore
|December 5
|December 7
|06050
|Chennai Central
|December 7
|December 9
|06052
|Kanniyakumari
|December 9
|December 12
|06054
|Coimbatore
|December 11
|December 14
|06056
|Chennai Central
|December 13
|December 15
Which Stations Will the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Special Trains Stop At?
The special trains will pass through several important railway stations across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The stoppages will differ depending on the train’s originating station.
|Train Route
|Important Stoppages
|Kanniyakumari–Banaras
|Nagercoil, Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Chennai Egmore
|Chennai Central–Banaras
|Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Warangal, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Gondia, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, and Prayagraj Chheoki
|Coimbatore–Banaras
|Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Warangal, Mancherial, and Jabalpur
Other important stoppages include:
|State
|Stations / Locations
|Andhra Pradesh
|Nellore, Ongole, and Vijayawada
|Telangana
|Warangal, Mancherial, and Sirpur Kaghaznagar
|Maharashtra
|Balharshah and Gondia
|Madhya Pradesh
|Nainpur, Jabalpur, and Katni
|Uttar Pradesh
|Satna, Manikpur, and Prayagraj Chheoki
Why Has Indian Railways Announced 14 Special Trains?
The additional services have been introduced to manage the expected passenger rush during Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0. The trains will improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Banaras while providing additional travel options to passengers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to railway officials, the special services will also benefit passengers travelling from stations such as Warangal and Mancherial.
When Will Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 Be Held?
The fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will take place from November 28 to December 12, 2026. The programme is organised to celebrate the historical, cultural and civilisational connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.
|Event Detail
|Information
|Event Name
|Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0
|Edition
|Fifth
|Start Date
|November 28, 2026
|End Date
|December 12, 2026
|Theme
|Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen
|Main Locations
|Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu
|Organising Ministry
|Ministry of Education
|Expected Participants
|Around 1,400 people from Tamil Nadu
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