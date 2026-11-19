The world's religious demographics could witness a massive transformation over the next five decades, with Muslims forecasted to surpass Christians as the largest religious group by 2035. Pakistan is also expected to replace Indonesia as the country with the world's largest Muslim population by 2070. In India, the Hindu population is likely to grow in absolute numbers, but its share of the country's total population could decrease, according to a new Pew Research Center study released on November 18, 2026. The report, titled 'The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2020-2070', reviews demographic shifts across 201 countries and territories. It perceives fertility rates, age profiles, mortality, migration and religious switching. Muslims may overtake Christians in world by 2035

Christianity is presently the world's largest religious group, with around 2.27 billion followers in 2020, compared with 2.02 billion Muslims. However, Pew finds that the Muslim population will reach approximately 2.57 billion by 2035, marginally trethe Christian population of 2.52 billion. By 2070, the number of Muslims worldwide could reach 3.6 billion, accounting for nearly 36% of the global population, compared with 25.6% in 2020. Maximum fertility rates and a younger population are among the crucial factors behind this growth. Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children during 2020-2025, compared with 2.5 among Christian women. Pakistan to have world's largest Muslim population Another integral finding circles Pakistan's shifting demographic position. Indonesia currently has the world's largest Muslim population, followed by Pakistan and India.

However, Pakistan is projected to take the top position by 2070. Its Muslim population could increase from approximately 227 million in 2020 to 461 million. India is likely to rank second, with around 334 million Muslims, followed by Nigeria and Indonesia. These predictions underpin the evolving demographic importance of South Asia and Africa. India's population to undergo massive change For India, Pew forecasts that the Hindu population will grow by approximately 176 million between 2020 and 2070. However, Hindus' share of India's population could dip from 79.4% in 2020 to 75.8% by 2070. Meanwhile, the Muslim share is projected to rise from 15.2% to 19.6%. India is likely to account for 9.2% of the global Muslim population by 2070. Age and fertility have been cited as reasons for the change. As per the report, Indian Muslims, on average, aimplyger than Hindus and have more children. Thus, their numbers are forecast to grow faster, even though the overall fertility has fallen.