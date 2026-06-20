List of Largest States in India by Area (2026)
Rajasthan is the largest state in India by area, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Check the complete list of India’s largest states by area with interesting facts.
India is the 7th largest country in the world in terms of area. India has 28 states and 8 union territories. The states are very different in size, geography, climate and population. Some states have broad deserts and mountains others have forests, coasts, and rich plains. Rajasthan is the largest state of India in terms of geographical area. Rajasthan is the largest state of India and it covers a huge part of the north western region of the country. Here is the list of 10 biggest states in India by area.
Largest State in India by Area (2026)
Rajasthan is India's largest state in terms of area. The state is in the north-western part of India and covers an area of approximately 342,239 square kilometres, which is nearly 10% of India’s total land area. Rajasthan is bigger than many countries in area and is famous for the Thar Desert, historical forts and rich cultural heritage. Its vast landscape includes deserts, mountains, lakes and wildlife reserves.
Top 10 Largest States in India by Area
|
Rank
|
State
|
Area (sq km)
|
1
|
Rajasthan
|
342,239
|
2
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
308,252
|
3
|
Maharashtra
|
307,713
|
4
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
240,928
|
5
|
Gujarat
|
196,024
|
6
|
Karnataka
|
191,791
|
7
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
162,968
|
8
|
Odisha
|
155,707
|
9
|
Chhattisgarh
|
135,192
|
10
|
Tamil Nadu
|
130,058
1. Rajasthan
Rajasthan is the largest state in India in terms of area. It is famous for its desert geography, regal past and cultural heritage. The state is home to the Thar Desert, the Aravalli Range and popular cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Even with its aridness, Rajasthan has a variety of ecosystems, including national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. The state’s large size allows for a unique combination of deserts, forests and historical landmarks.
2. Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in India in terms of area and is often called as the “Heart of India” for its central location. The state is renowned for its dense forests, rivers, temples and wildlife reserves and covers an area of over 308,000 square kilometres. It houses famous tiger reserves like Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Pench, making it one of the most important biodiversity regions of India.
3. Maharashtra
Maharashtra is the third-largest state in India by area and one of the country’s most economically important states. It covers over 307,000 square kilometres and includes diverse landscapes ranging from the Western Ghats to the Konkan coastline and the Deccan Plateau. Mumbai, India’s financial capital, is located in Maharashtra, making the state a major centre for business, entertainment, and industry.
4. Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state and the fourth largest in terms of area. Spread over 240,000 square kilometres, it is famous for its historical and cultural sites like Taj Mahal, Varanasi and Ayodhya. The state is at the centre of Indian agriculture, politics, and history.
5. Gujarat
One of the largest states in India by area, Gujarat stretches to almost 196,000 square kilometres. It is on the western coast and has the longest coastline of any state in India. Gujarat is famous for Rann of Kutch, Gir National Park and industrial development. It also is the sole natural habitat of Asiatic lions.
6. Karnataka
Karnataka is the sixth largest state in India by area. It has a distinct geography with mountains, forests, coastal areas, and plateau areas. Bengaluru, the capital city, is India’s technology hub. The state is also famous for heritage sites like Hampi and its rich culture history.
7. Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is one of the largest states in India by area and has a long coastline along the Bay of Bengal. The state is famous for its agriculture, ports, temples and scenic beauty. It is the abode of the famous Tirupati temple and a few major rivers like the Krishna and Godavari.
8. Odisha
Odisha spreads over 155,000 sq km and is known for its forests, coastline, tribal culture and mineral resources. The state is famous for its rich bio-diversity, Chilika Lake and the Jagannath Temple at Puri. Odisha is also home to one of the largest populations of elephants and other wildlife species in India.
9. Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh, one of the largest states in India is known for its large forest areas and mineral wealth. India, the state plays an important role in coal, iron ore and power industry. Also it houses various waterfalls, tribal communities and wildlife zones.
10. Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is one of the largest states in southern India in terms of area. It is famous for its ancient temples, cultural heritage, industries and beautiful landscapes. The state has a long coastline and is among the top contributors to manufacturing, automobiles and technology in India.
Interesting Facts About Largest States in India
Rajasthan Is Larger Than Many Countries
Rajasthan’s area of over 342,000 square kilometres makes it bigger than countries such as Germany and Japan in terms of land area. Its huge size contributes to its diverse geography, including deserts, mountains, lakes, and forests.
Highest Forest Cover Among Indian States
Madhya Pradesh is known for its extensive forests and wildlife diversity. The state has several national parks and tiger reserves, making it one of India’s most important conservation regions.
India’s Financial Capital
Mumbai, located in Maharashtra, is the financial capital of India and one of the world’s major cities. The state’s economy is among the strongest in the country due to industries, finance, entertainment, and trade.
India’s Longest Coastline Among States
Gujarat’s coastline stretches for more than 1,600 kilometres, making it strategically important for trade and maritime activities. The state has several major ports and coastal industries.
Uttar Pradesh Has the Largest Population
Although Uttar Pradesh is not the largest state by area, it is India’s most populous state, with a population larger than many countries.
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