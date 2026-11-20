Rupee vs Dollar: Indian investors and traders have been keeping a sharp eye on one of the most important elements of the market: the Indian rupee. Interestingly, the Indian rupee is finally giving the US dollar some tough competition.

Right now, the Indian rupee has crossed the ₹93-per-dollar mark to hit a seven-month high on November 20, 2026.

Trading at approximately ₹92.70 against the greenback, the rupee is making a welcome comeback after months of weakness.

Strong foreign investment inflows, softer crude oil prices and improving market sentiment are driving the rally.

Looking from the Indian front, a stronger rupee could mean cheaper imports, lower inflationary pressures and more affordable overseas travel and education.

To make it short and understandable for you, the rupee's rise is not just a currency market milestone but a welcome boost for the Indian economy.