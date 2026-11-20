Rupee vs Dollar: Indian Rupee Strengthens To 7-Month High at ₹92.99 Against US Dollar; What's Driving The Rally? Check Impact on Imports, Exports and Inflation
The Indian rupee has strengthened to a seven-month high against the US dollar, touching ₹92.99 per dollar. Strong foreign investment inflows, falling crude oil prices and RBI measures are supporting the rally.
Rupee vs Dollar: Indian investors and traders have been keeping a sharp eye on one of the most important elements of the market: the Indian rupee. Interestingly, the Indian rupee is finally giving the US dollar some tough competition.
Right now, the Indian rupee has crossed the ₹93-per-dollar mark to hit a seven-month high on November 20, 2026.
Trading at approximately ₹92.70 against the greenback, the rupee is making a welcome comeback after months of weakness.
Strong foreign investment inflows, softer crude oil prices and improving market sentiment are driving the rally.
Looking from the Indian front, a stronger rupee could mean cheaper imports, lower inflationary pressures and more affordable overseas travel and education.
To make it short and understandable for you, the rupee's rise is not just a currency market milestone but a welcome boost for the Indian economy.
Rupee vs US Dollar: Quick Comparison
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Parameter
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Indian Rupee (INR)
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US Dollar (USD)
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Currency symbol
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₹
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$
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Currency code
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INR
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USD
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November 20, 2026 value
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₹92.70
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$1
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Recent movement
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Strengthening
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Weakening against INR
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Key drivers
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Foreign inflows, lower crude oil prices
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Dollar demand, US Fed policy
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Impact on imports
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Makes imports cheaper
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Loses some purchasing advantage
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Impact on exports
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Can make Indian exports costlier
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Makes US goods relatively costlier for Indian buyers
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Overseas travel
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More affordable for Indians
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Cheaper dollar purchases for Indians
Also Read: Gold Prices Crash Across India; Is This the Right Time To Invest?
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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