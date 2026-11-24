The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Class 11 Chemistry syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The annual examinations are conducted under the Rajasthan School Education Department, with the subject-wise schedule issued through the concerned authorities and schools. The annual examination date for Chemistry 2027 has not yet been officially announced. As per the prescribed examination scheme, Chemistry carries 100 marks, divided into a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical examination. The theory paper has a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes, while the practical examination is conducted for 4 hours. Students are advised to prepare all nine units, covering physical, inorganic and organic chemistry, along with the prescribed laboratory work. They should also check their respective school notifications for the confirmed examination date, reporting time and other instructions before appearing for the final chemistry exam for class 11.

RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Students can refer to the following table for important details of the Rajasthan Board Class 11 Chemistry syllabus. Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Class 11th Subject Chemistry Subject Code 41 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Theory Marks 70 Practical Marks 30 Total Marks 100 Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes Practical Exam Duration 4 Hours Total Units 9 Prescribed Books NCERT Chemistry Class 11 and Laboratory Manual RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students can download the official RBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus PDF through the Rajasthan Board website. The document provides details of the prescribed chapters, topics, examination scheme and practical syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. For your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus PDF hassle free

Direct link: RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 PDF RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 The RBSE Class 11 Chemistry theory paper carries 70 marks, distributed across nine units. Students should understand the marks allocation of each unit to plan their preparation and revision effectively. Unit No. Chapter Name Marks 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 6 2 Structure of the Atom 7 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 7 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 10 5 Thermodynamics 8 6 Equilibrium 8 7 Redox Reactions 6 8 Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques 10 9 Hydrocarbons 8 Total 70 RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Topics

The RBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus includes important concepts from physical, inorganic and organic chemistry. Students should understand the following topics and practise numerical questions, chemical equations and reactions regularly. Unit No. Unit Name Chapter Name Topics 1 Unit 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Scope of Chemistry, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory, mole concept, atomic and molecular masses, empirical and molecular formulae, stoichiometry 2 Unit 2 Structure of the Atom Subatomic particles, atomic models, Bohr's model, dual nature of matter, uncertainty principle, quantum numbers, atomic orbitals, electronic configuration 3 Unit 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Modern periodic law, periodic table, electronic configuration, s, p, d and f blocks, atomic radii, ionisation enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity 4 Unit 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Ionic and covalent bonds, Lewis structures, bond parameters, valence bond theory, resonance, VSEPR theory, hybridisation, hydrogen bonding 5 Unit 5 Thermodynamics System and surroundings, first law of thermodynamics, internal energy, enthalpy, Hess's law, bond enthalpy, entropy, Gibbs energy, spontaneity 6 Unit 6 Equilibrium Physical and chemical equilibrium, equilibrium constant, Le Chatelier's principle, acids and bases, pH scale, buffer solutions, solubility equilibrium 7 Unit 7 Redox Reactions Oxidation and reduction, electron transfer, oxidation number, oxidising and reducing agents, balancing redox reactions 8 Unit 8 Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques Tetravalency of carbon, organic compounds, nomenclature, isomerism, reaction mechanisms, purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis 9 Unit 9 Hydrocarbons Classification of hydrocarbons, alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, aromatic hydrocarbons, nomenclature, isomerism, preparation and chemical properties

RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2026-27 The Chemistry practical examination carries 30 marks and has a duration of four hours. Students must prepare the prescribed laboratory experiments, maintain their practical records and understand the procedures involved in different experiments. The practical syllabus includes the following areas: Practical Component Topics Introduction Laboratory safety, apparatus and basic procedures Basic Laboratory Techniques Cutting and bending glass tubes, making jets and filtration Purification Purification methods and criteria of purity Chemical Equilibrium Chemical and ionic equilibrium in solutions pH Experiments Measurement of pH and changes in aqueous solutions Titrimetric Analysis Volumetric analysis and preparation of standard solutions Qualitative Analysis Systematic identification of chemical substances Organic Analysis Detection of nitrogen, sulphur and halogens in organic compounds Project Work Chemistry-related practical projects Practical Assessment Practical record and viva voce