Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF
Students who are preparing for the RBSE Class 11th Chemistry exam can check the complete article to find details about the all nine units, chapter-wise marks distribution and practical examination details. Download the official Rajasthan Board Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus for free in PDF format.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Class 11 Chemistry syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The annual examinations are conducted under the Rajasthan School Education Department, with the subject-wise schedule issued through the concerned authorities and schools. The annual examination date for Chemistry 2027 has not yet been officially announced. As per the prescribed examination scheme, Chemistry carries 100 marks, divided into a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical examination. The theory paper has a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes, while the practical examination is conducted for 4 hours. Students are advised to prepare all nine units, covering physical, inorganic and organic chemistry, along with the prescribed laboratory work. They should also check their respective school notifications for the confirmed examination date, reporting time and other instructions before appearing for the final chemistry exam for class 11.
RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students can refer to the following table for important details of the Rajasthan Board Class 11 Chemistry syllabus.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|
Class
|
11th
|
Subject
|
Chemistry
|
Subject Code
|
41
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Examination Year
|
2027
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
Practical Marks
|
30
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours 15 Minutes
|
Practical Exam Duration
|
4 Hours
|
Total Units
|
9
|
Prescribed Books
|
NCERT Chemistry Class 11 and Laboratory Manual
RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can download the official RBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus PDF through the Rajasthan Board website. The document provides details of the prescribed chapters, topics, examination scheme and practical syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. For your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus PDF hassle free
Direct link: RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
The RBSE Class 11 Chemistry theory paper carries 70 marks, distributed across nine units. Students should understand the marks allocation of each unit to plan their preparation and revision effectively.
|
Unit No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
6
|
2
|
Structure of the Atom
|
7
|
3
|
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
7
|
4
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
10
|
5
|
Thermodynamics
|
8
|
6
|
Equilibrium
|
8
|
7
|
Redox Reactions
|
6
|
8
|
Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|
10
|
9
|
Hydrocarbons
|
8
|
Total
|
70
RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Topics
The RBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus includes important concepts from physical, inorganic and organic chemistry. Students should understand the following topics and practise numerical questions, chemical equations and reactions regularly.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Chapter Name
|
Topics
|
1
|
Unit 1
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
Scope of Chemistry, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory, mole concept, atomic and molecular masses, empirical and molecular formulae, stoichiometry
|
2
|
Unit 2
|
Structure of the Atom
|
Subatomic particles, atomic models, Bohr's model, dual nature of matter, uncertainty principle, quantum numbers, atomic orbitals, electronic configuration
|
3
|
Unit 3
|
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
Modern periodic law, periodic table, electronic configuration, s, p, d and f blocks, atomic radii, ionisation enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity
|
4
|
Unit 4
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
Ionic and covalent bonds, Lewis structures, bond parameters, valence bond theory, resonance, VSEPR theory, hybridisation, hydrogen bonding
|
5
|
Unit 5
|
Thermodynamics
|
System and surroundings, first law of thermodynamics, internal energy, enthalpy, Hess's law, bond enthalpy, entropy, Gibbs energy, spontaneity
|
6
|
Unit 6
|
Equilibrium
|
Physical and chemical equilibrium, equilibrium constant, Le Chatelier's principle, acids and bases, pH scale, buffer solutions, solubility equilibrium
|
7
|
Unit 7
|
Redox Reactions
|
Oxidation and reduction, electron transfer, oxidation number, oxidising and reducing agents, balancing redox reactions
|
8
|
Unit 8
|
Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|
Tetravalency of carbon, organic compounds, nomenclature, isomerism, reaction mechanisms, purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis
|
9
|
Unit 9
|
Hydrocarbons
|
Classification of hydrocarbons, alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, aromatic hydrocarbons, nomenclature, isomerism, preparation and chemical properties
RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2026-27
The Chemistry practical examination carries 30 marks and has a duration of four hours. Students must prepare the prescribed laboratory experiments, maintain their practical records and understand the procedures involved in different experiments. The practical syllabus includes the following areas:
|
Practical Component
|
Topics
|
Introduction
|
Laboratory safety, apparatus and basic procedures
|
Basic Laboratory Techniques
|
Cutting and bending glass tubes, making jets and filtration
|
Purification
|
Purification methods and criteria of purity
|
Chemical Equilibrium
|
Chemical and ionic equilibrium in solutions
|
pH Experiments
|
Measurement of pH and changes in aqueous solutions
|
Titrimetric Analysis
|
Volumetric analysis and preparation of standard solutions
|
Qualitative Analysis
|
Systematic identification of chemical substances
|
Organic Analysis
|
Detection of nitrogen, sulphur and halogens in organic compounds
|
Project Work
|
Chemistry-related practical projects
|
Practical Assessment
|
Practical record and viva voce
Students should complete their laboratory work according to the prescribed syllabus and follow their school's instructions regarding practical examination preparation.
How to Prepare for the RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Examination 2026-27?
Students should follow a structured study plan to complete the Chemistry syllabus before the annual examination. Regular revision, numerical practice and understanding of chemical reactions can help improve their preparation. The following tips can help students prepare effectively:
- Understand basic concepts: Start with fundamental topics such as the mole concept, atomic structure and chemical bonding.
- Practise numerical questions: Solve numerical problems from Thermodynamics, Equilibrium and Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry.
- Revise chemical reactions: Learn important reactions, formulas and properties of organic compounds.
- Focus on all nine units: Follow the prescribed marks distribution but avoid skipping chapters with lower weightage.
- Prepare for practical examinations: Practise laboratory experiments and understand the procedures involved in qualitative and quantitative analysis.
- Solve previous question papers: Practise available question papers to understand the examination pattern and improve time management.
- Revise regularly: Make short notes of important formulas, definitions and chemical equations for quick revision.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.