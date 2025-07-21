Top 10 Countries with the Oldest Population in the World by Median Age

The median age in the world increased from 22.2 to 30.5 between 1950 and 2023. The median age is highly correlated with life expectancy and varies greatly per nation.

The median age in Monaco is the oldest. In 2023, the median age in Monaco was 55, 53 for men, and 57 for women. Monaco is a small yet incredibly rich European nation. In general, people in wealthy, industrialized nations tend to live longer than those in poorer, less developed nations.

What is a Median Age?

A population's median age is the age at which half of its members are younger than it and the other half are older, creating two numerically equal groups. It is a measurement of the age distribution's central tendency within a population.

How is Median Age Calculated?

In order to get the median age, one must first make a list of every age in a given population and then sort them by ascending order. The age that precisely lies in the center of this list is known as the median age. The median is the mean of the two middle ages if the number of ages is even.