Top 10 Countries with the Oldest Population in the World by Median Age

Find out which countries have the highest median age in the world. See the top 10 oldest countries by median age in 2024 and learn how median age is calculated with simple examples.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 21, 2025, 18:29 IST

The median age in the world increased from 22.2 to 30.5 between 1950 and 2023. The median age is highly correlated with life expectancy and varies greatly per nation.

The median age in Monaco is the oldest. In 2023, the median age in Monaco was 55, 53 for men, and 57 for women. Monaco is a small yet incredibly rich European nation. In general, people in wealthy, industrialized nations tend to live longer than those in poorer, less developed nations.

What is a Median Age?

A population's median age is the age at which half of its members are younger than it and the other half are older, creating two numerically equal groups. It is a measurement of the age distribution's central tendency within a population.

How is Median Age Calculated?

In order to get the median age, one must first make a list of every age in a given population and then sort them by ascending order. The age that precisely lies in the center of this list is known as the median age. The median is the mean of the two middle ages if the number of ages is even.

Top 10 Oldest Countries in the World by Median Age

Check the top 10 countries with the highest median age in the world:

Country

Median Age 2024

Monaco

56.9

Japan

49.9

Andorra

48.8

Italy

48.4

Hong Kong

47.2

Germany

46.8

Spain

46.8

Greece

46.5

Portugal

46.4

Slovenia

46.3

Country with the Oldest Population

Some of the oldest people in the world—those 65 and older—live in Asia and Europe. With 28 percent, Japan is at the top, followed by Italy with 23 percent. At just less than 22%, Finland, Portugal, and Greece complete the top five.

Southern Europe is the oldest region in the globe, with 21% of its population aged 65 and over. This region includes nations like Croatia, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, and Spain.

