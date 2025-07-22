JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Status Here

News

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEE CUP) Polytechnic has officially released the Round 3 seat allotment results for JEE CUP 2025 on July 21, 2025. The list is available to registered candidates on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Between July 22 and July 24, 2025, those who were given seats in this round must finish a number of important tasks. This includes paying a Rs 3,000 seat acceptance fee and Rs 250 online for counselling, for a total of Rs 3,250. Candidates can choose to "freeze" their seat, signaling their acceptance, or "float" their seat, indicating a desire for an upgrade in later rounds. A candidate must visit a JEE CUP 2025 help center for documentation if they decide to "freeze" their assigned seat. How To Check JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can view the round three seat allocation list online in the following ways: Visit the official jeecup.admissions.nic.in website.

Select the link labeled "Round 3 Seat Allotment Result."

Enter your application number and password to log in.

View the specifics of the institute and course you have been assigned.

What After The Seat Allotment Result? Congratulations on being assigned a seat for JEE CUP 2025! Here's a detailed guide of what you must do to guarantee your spot: 1. Pay the fee for seat acceptance. Payment of the ₹3,250 fee online by July 24, 2025, is your first important step. A ₹250 counseling charge and a ₹3,000 seat acceptance fee are included in this payment. It is crucial that you don't miss this deadline because your reserved seat will be canceled if you don't pay. 2. Choose Your Option: Freeze or Float Following payment of the money, you will have to choose between two options: Freeze: If you are happy with your seat and want to make sure of it, use this option. Selecting 'Freeze' indicates that you agree to the designated college and course.

Float: If you would like to maintain your present seat while also being given preference for higher-level options in future counseling rounds, choose 'Float'.