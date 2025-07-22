GUJCET Merit List 2025 Released at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, Check Your Rank Here

GUJCET Merit List 2025: GUJCET 2025's updated merit list was made public today, July 22, 2025, by the Gujarati Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Candidates who took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) can now visit gujacpc.admissions.nic.in to view their merit rankings.
The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will conduct the GUJCET counselling for admission to BTech courses. Admission will be determined by JEE Mains in addition to GUJCET. To take part in the GUJCET counseling, candidates must register online. The GUJCET counseling for admission to BTech programs will be administered by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Admission will be determined not just by GUJCET but also by JEE Mains. Applicants who wish to take part in the GUJCET counseling must register online. Visit this link for additional information on how to view the GUJCET 2025 results, the information needed to download the scorecard, and more.
How to check GUJCET 2025 Merit List?
Candidates can follow these steps to download the GUJCET merit list 2025:
-
Step 1: Go to the gujacpc.admissions.nic.in website, which is the official ACPC website.
-
Step 2: Select "GUJCET 2025 Merit List" from the menu.
-
Step 3: Type in your CAPTCHA code and application number.
-
Step 4: To see your merit rank, submit the information.
-
Step 5: Download the merit list or print it out for your records.
GUJCET Result 2025 - Tie-Breaking Rule
When candidates with identical scores are selected for the GUJCET 2025 merit list, the selection criteria will be based on the percentage of marks earned in qualifying in the following sequences:
-
Maths and Physics
-
Maths and chemistry
-
Physics and Chemistry
-
Maths
-
Physics
-
Chemistry English
-
Aggregate marks
GUJCET 2025 Exam Dates & Schedule
Related Stories
The full schedule for the GUJCET 2025 exam can be found in the table below:
|
Dates
|
Past Exam Dates
|
05 May ' 25
|
GUJCET 2025 Result
|
14 Apr ' 25
|
GUJCET 2025 Final Answer Key
|
10 Apr ' 25
|
GUJCET 2025 Answer Key date
|
10 Apr ' 25 - 13 Apr ' 25
|
GUJCET 2025 Answer Key Challenge
GUJCET 2025 Merit List
Following counseling registration, the ACPC will make the GUJCET merit list public. The GUJCET scores will be taken into consideration when creating the merit list.
-
Candidates who take the GUJCET exam will be on the first merit list. The class 12 grades will account for 60% of the merit list's weight, while the GUJCET exam percentile marks will account for 40%.
-
Candidates who appear in JEE Main will be eligible to see the second GUJCET merit list 2025. The 60% weight of the PCM scores after they have been covered to 100, along with the 40% weight of the percentile scores from the JEE Main exam, will be used to prepare the merit.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation