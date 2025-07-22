GUJCET Merit List 2025 Released at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, Check Your Rank Here

GUJCET Merit List 2025: GUJCET 2025's updated merit list was made public today, July 22, 2025, by the Gujarati Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Candidates who took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) can now visit gujacpc.admissions.nic.in to view their merit rankings.

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will conduct the GUJCET counselling for admission to BTech courses. Admission will be determined by JEE Mains in addition to GUJCET. To take part in the GUJCET counseling, candidates must register online. The GUJCET counseling for admission to BTech programs will be administered by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Admission will be determined not just by GUJCET but also by JEE Mains. Applicants who wish to take part in the GUJCET counseling must register online. Visit this link for additional information on how to view the GUJCET 2025 results, the information needed to download the scorecard, and more.