GUJCET Merit List 2025 Released at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, Check Your Rank Here

GUJCET Merit List 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) Gujarat released the updated GUJCET 2025 merit list today, July 22, 2025, on gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. This list is crucial for admission to BTech programs and is based on 60% of Class 12 grades and 40% of GUJCET scores. The primary scores form the basis of a distinct merit list. It is necessary to register for counseling. Under tie-breaking regulations, the combined math and physics scores are prioritized, followed by score from other subject combinations and aggregate marks.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 12:58 IST
GUJCET Merit List 2025
GUJCET Merit List 2025: GUJCET 2025's updated merit list was made public today, July 22, 2025, by the Gujarati Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Candidates who took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) can now visit gujacpc.admissions.nic.in to view their merit rankings.

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will conduct the GUJCET counselling for admission to BTech courses. Admission will be determined by JEE Mains in addition to GUJCET. To take part in the GUJCET counseling, candidates must register online. The GUJCET counseling for admission to BTech programs will be administered by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Admission will be determined not just by GUJCET but also by JEE Mains. Applicants who wish to take part in the GUJCET counseling must register online. Visit this link for additional information on how to view the GUJCET 2025 results, the information needed to download the scorecard, and more.

How to check GUJCET 2025 Merit List?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the GUJCET merit list 2025:

  • Step 1: Go to the gujacpc.admissions.nic.in website, which is the official ACPC website.

  • Step 2: Select "GUJCET 2025 Merit List" from the menu.

  • Step 3: Type in your CAPTCHA code and application number.

  • Step 4: To see your merit rank, submit the information.

  • Step 5: Download the merit list or print it out for your records.

GUJCET Result 2025 - Tie-Breaking Rule

When candidates with identical scores are selected for the GUJCET 2025 merit list, the selection criteria will be based on the percentage of marks earned in qualifying in the following sequences:

  • Maths and Physics

  • Maths and chemistry

  • Physics and Chemistry

  • Maths

  • Physics

  • Chemistry English

  • Aggregate marks

GUJCET 2025 Exam Dates & Schedule

The full schedule for the GUJCET 2025 exam can be found in the table below:

Dates

Past Exam Dates

05 May ' 25

GUJCET 2025 Result

14 Apr ' 25

GUJCET 2025 Final Answer Key

10 Apr ' 25

GUJCET 2025 Answer Key date

10 Apr ' 25 - 13 Apr ' 25

GUJCET 2025 Answer Key Challenge

GUJCET 2025 Merit List

Following counseling registration, the ACPC will make the GUJCET merit list public. The GUJCET scores will be taken into consideration when creating the merit list.

  • Candidates who take the GUJCET exam will be on the first merit list. The class 12 grades will account for 60% of the merit list's weight, while the GUJCET exam percentile marks will account for 40%.

  • Candidates who appear in JEE Main will be eligible to see the second GUJCET merit list 2025. The 60% weight of the PCM scores after they have been covered to 100, along with the 40% weight of the percentile scores from the JEE Main exam, will be used to prepare the merit.

