CBSE Outcomes of Democracy Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 5 of Social Science Political Science, Download PDF

Outcomes of Democracy Class 10 Mind Map: Find here the detailed mind map of CBSE’s class 10 Political Science (Civics) Chapter 5 Outcomes of Democracy. Also, download this mind map in PDF format.

CBSE Outcomes of Democracy Class 10 (Civics) Mind Map: Chapter 5 of CBSE Class 10 Political Science deals with "Outcomes of Democracy." It discusses the positive aspects and challenges of democratic systems. The chapter emphasises on the factors based on which the outcomes of democracy are measured. Democracy ensures accountability, political equality, protects individual rights, and promotes economic growth and development. It highlights the significance of free and fair elections, dignity of all citizens and the rule of law in a democratic society. Moreover, it explores issues such as poverty, social divisions, and corruption, which can hinder the full realisation of democratic ideals.

Outcomes of Democracy Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Political Science from the Outcomes of Democracy Class 10 concept map below:

How do we assess democracy’s outcomes?

Accountable, responsive and legitimate government

Economic growth and development

Reduction of inequality and poverty

Accommodation of social diversity

Dignity and freedom of the citizens

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

Related: