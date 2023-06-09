CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023 Mind Map: History Chapter 4 The Age of Industrialisation (Download PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Mind Map Age of Industrialisation : Check here the detailed mind map of History Chapter 4 based on the revised 10th class Social Science 2023-24 syllabus. Download the PDF of this mind map for free and check the latest curriculum and updated NCERT textbook here.

CBSE Social Science Class 10 Chapter 4 Mind Map: Our modern world is associated with rapid technological change and innovations, machines and factories, railways and steamships. Hence, the history of industrialisation is a story of development and technological progress. CBSE Class 10 Social Science’s History Chapter 4 is about this history of indutrialisation by focusing on Britain first and then India, where the pattern of industrial change was conditioned by colonial rule. With the mind map given in this article, you would be able to form a flowchart of all the ideas and concepts in this chapter. The pdf of the mind map is also available for download. The download link is attached towards the end of this article.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter 4

Check the various topics covered under Chapter 4 Age of Industrialisation from CBSE 10th Class Social Science below:

Introduction

1 Before the Industrial Revolution

1.1 The Coming Up of the Factory

1.2 The Pace of Industrial Change

2 Hand Labour and Steam Power

2.1 Life of the Workers

3 Industrialisation in the Colonies

3.1 The Age of Indian Textiles

3.2 What Happened to Weavers?

3.3 Manchester Comes to India

4 Factories Come Up

4.1 The Early Entrepreneurs

4.2 Where Did the Workers Come From?

5 The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth

5.1 Small-scale Industries Predominate

6 Market for Goods

Conclusion

CBSE Class 10 SST History Chapter 4 Age of Industrialisation Mind Map

