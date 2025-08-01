Punjab School Holidays in August 2025: Full List of Festivals, Events, and School Closures

School Holidays in Punjab August 2025: August is a month full of vibrant festivities and significant holidays as schools across Punjab gear up for a month filled with patriotic pride, religious observances, and cultural celebrations. With significant events such as Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Pehla Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, August 2025 will bring multiple school closures and important observances for students and families in the state. This article provides a complete guide to school holidays in Punjab in August 2025, including official holiday dates, and school closure updates. Punjab School Holidays in August 2025 Date Day Event School Closure Status August 9, 2025 Saturday Raksha Bandhan Schools are likely to remain closed August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day Schools Closed (National Holiday) August 16, 2025 Saturday Janmashtami Schools Closed August 24, 2025 Sunday Pehla Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Clashes with Sunday (Holiday) August 27, 2025 Wednesday Samvatsari Diwas (Jain Community) May be observed by specific institutions

Key Festivals and Events in Punjab – August 2025 Raksha Bandhan – August 9, 2025 (Saturday) Raksha Bandhan, symbolizing the bond between brothers and sisters, is culturally celebrated across India. Although not a mandatory public holiday in Punjab, some schools may allow a half-day or complete closure, which can be compensated by adjusting academic hours or observing a working day on a nearby weekend. Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday) A day of national pride, schools across Punjab organize flag hoisting ceremonies and patriotic performances. All schools remain closed after morning celebrations. Janmashtami – August 16, 2025 (Saturday) Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami is widely observed across the state. As it falls on second Saturday in August 2025, most schools may already be closed.

Pehla Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji – August 24, 2025 (Sunday) This sacred day commemorates the first installation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji as the eternal Guru of the Sikhs. It is an important religious event in Punjab, observed with prayer gatherings and kirtans in gurdwaras. Since it falls on a Sunday, schools are already closed to celebrate this important event. Samvatsari Diwas – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) The most important day in Jainism, marking forgiveness and reflection. While it is not a general public holiday, some Jain institutions or schools with Jain management may observe it with closure or special assemblies to mark the occasion. August 2025 is a month of cultural pride and spiritual reflection in Punjab. From celebrating India’s freedom on August 15 to marking the Pehla Parkash Utsav and observing Janmashtami, students experience a variety of traditions during this festive period. Parents and students are advised to check with individual schools for exact holiday schedules. Confirm school-specific closures for festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Samvatsari, which may not be declared state-wide holidays.

Stay updated with your school's calendar and circulars for the latest holiday updates.