MCQs for CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 1 The Rise of Nationalism in Europe, Download All Questions with Answers in PDF

The Rise of Nationalism in Europe MCQs: Get MCQs for Class 10 History Chapter 1 The Rise of Nationalism in Europe with Answers here. These questions cover the revised syllabus CBSE and NCERT Syllabus of Class 10 Social Science. Download all questions in PDF.

Download MCQs for CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 1 in PDF

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for History Chapter 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is going to increase weightage of Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024. Hence, to score high in board exams, students should focus on practising MCQs on different topics. Here, in this article, we have provided the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Chapter 1 - The Rise of Nationalism in Europe. These MCQs are prepared by the expert faculty based on the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science. Answers are provided for all questions for the convenience of students. You can not only check all the questions below but also download them in PDF to refer to them as and when required.

MCQs for Class 10 The Rise of Nationalism in Europe.

1.For the middle class of Europe, the most important feature of Liberalism was

(a) abolition of conservatism.

(b) Right to be liberal and educated.

(c) Individual freedom and equality before law

(d) Representative government.

Answer: (c) Individual freedom and equality before law

2.Romanticism refers to

(a) cultural movement

(b) religious movement

(c) political movement

(d) literary movement

Answer: (a) cultural movement

3.In Prussia, who was referred to as ‘Junkers’?

(a) Military officials

(b) Large landowners

(c) Factory owners

(d) Aristocratic nobles

Answer: (b) Large landowners

4.Who among the following was proclaimed the first King of United Italy?

(a) Nicholas II

(b) King George II

(c) Wilhelm IV

(d) Victor Emmanuel II

Answer:(d) Victor Emmanuel II

5.A large number of people were hostile to the Napoleonic code because

(a) it was not suitable for all.

(b) it destroyed the special privileges of the rulers.

(c) administrative changes did not go hand-in-hand with political freedom.

(d) none of the above.

Answer: (c) administrative changes did not go hand-in-hand with political freedom

6.Who, among the following, hosted the Congress at Vienna in 1815.

(a) King of the Netherlands

(b) Giuseppe Mazzini

(c) Duke Metternich

(d) Otto von Bismarck

Answer: (c) Duke Metternich

7.Who among the following formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.

(a) Otto von Bismarck

(b) Giuseppe Mazzini

(c) Metternich

(d) Johann Gottfried Herder

Answer: (b) Giuseppe Mazzini

8.Which one of the following types of government was functioning in France before the

revolution of 1789?

(a) Dictatorship

(b) Military

(c) Body of French Citizen

(d) Monarchy

Answer: (d) Monarchy

9.Who among the following was known as ‘Colons’

(a) French citizens living in Vietnam

(b) French citizens living in France

(c) Educated people of Vietnam

(d) Elites of Vietnam

Answer: (a) French citizens living in Vietnam

10.Which one of the following statements is false regarding the Act of Union 1707?

(a) It was an agreement between England and Scotland.

(b) It was an agreement between England and Ireland.

(c) It resulted in the formation of the ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain’.

(d) It gave England control over Scotland.

Answer: (b) It was an agreement between England and Ireland.

11.Which one of the following states was ruled by an Italian princely house before the

unification of Italy?

(a) Kingdom of Two Sicilies

(b) Lombardy

(c) Venetia

(d) Sardinia-Piedmont

Answer: (d) Sardinia-Piedmont

12.Which one of the following statements is not true about Giuseppe Mazzini?

(a) He wanted the united Italian Republic.

(b) He founded an underground society called ‘Young Italy’.

(c) He wanted Italy to be a monarchy.

(d) He was exiled for attempting a revolution in Liguria.

Answer: (c) He wanted Italy to be a monarchy.

13.Who said, “when France sneezes the rest of Europe catches cold”?

(a) Garibaldi

(b) Mazzini

(c) Metternich

(d) Bismarck

Answer: (c) Metternich

14.Which treaty recognised Greece as an independent nation?

(a) Treaty of Versailles

(b) Treaty of Vienna

(c) Treaty of Constantinople

(d) Treaty of Lausanne

Answer: (c) Treaty of Constantinople

15.Zolleverin started in 1834 in Prussia refers to a

(a) Trade Union

(b) Customs Union

(c) Labour Union

(d) Farmer’s Union

Answer: (b) Customs Union

16.The Ottoman Empire was ruled by the emperor of

(a) Turkey

(b) Russia

(c) Britain

(d) Prussia

Answer: (a) Turkey

17.At which of the following places was the Frankfurt Assembly convened

(a) at the church of St. Paul.

(b) at the church of St. Peters.

(c) at the palace of Prussia.

(d) at the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles.

Answer: (d) at the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles.

18.What did the crown of oak leaves symbolise?

(a) Courage

(b) Heroism

(c) Peace

(d) Tolerance

Answer: (b) Heroism

19.The main function of the Prussian Zollverein was to

(a) impose a custom duty on imported goods.

(b) abolish the tariff barrier.

(c) reduce custom duties.

(d) impose new rules for trade.

Answer: (b) abolish the tariff barrier.

20.The Treaty of Vienna signed in 1815

(a) brought the conservative regimes back to power.

(b) destroyed the conservative powers of Europe.

(c) introduced democracy in Austria and Prussia.

(d) set up a new Parliament in Austria.

Answer: (a) brought the conservative regimes back to power.

