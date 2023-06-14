CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography MCQs for Chapter 1 - Resources and Development (Based on Revised Syllabus)

Resources and Development Class 10 MCQs: Important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 1 - Resources and Development are provided here for free PDF download. All questions are created by subject experts on the basis of revised CBSE syllabus.

Download MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 1 Resources and Development in PDF

CBSE Class 10 SSt MCQs for Geography Chapter 1: CBSE has made MCQs a part of their exam pattern as these questions help to evaluate a student's conceptual understanding and problem-solving abilities. From CBSE Board Exam 2024 onwards, question papers of all the subjects in class 10 and class 12 will have an increased weightage of the multiple choice questions (MCQs). Therefore, it becomes quite essential that students prepare themselves to tackle such 1 mark questions in which they will be asked to choose one correct option out of the given four. For this, they can take the help of the question bank available at Jagran Josh. Here, you will get the MCQs curated by experienced faculty.

In this article, we have provided the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 SSt Chapter - Resources and Development. These questions are prepared to cover all important topics from the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus. Answers to all questions have been provided for reference. You can also download from here the PDF copy of the MCQs for Class 10 Resources and Development to practise them anywhere anytime.

MCQs for Class 10 Resources and Development

1.The pattern of the net sown area varies greatly from one state to another. It is over 80 per

cent of the total area in _______.

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Assam

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Punjab

Answer: (d) Punjab

2.Land which is left uncultivated for more than 5 agricultural years is known as ________.

(a) Culturable waste land

(b) Barren land

(c) Pastures

(d) Fallow Lands

Answer: (a) Culturable waste land

3.Which one of the following is the main cause of land degradation in Punjab?

(a) Intensive cultivation

(b) Deforestation

(c) Over irrigation

(d) Overgrazing

Answer: (d) Over irrigation

4.In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practised?

(a) Punjab

(b) Plains of Uttar Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Uttarakhand

Answer: (d) Uttarakhand

5.Resource planning is essential for _________ existence of all form of life

(a) Ecological balance

(b) Exploitation

(c) Sustainable

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Sustainable

6.In which of the following states black soil is predominantly found?

(a) Jammu and Kashmir

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Jharkhand

Answer: (b) Maharashtra

7.Material in the environments which have the potential to satisfy the human need but human being don’t have appropriate technology to access them are called

(a) Potential resource

(b) Developed resource

(c) Stocks

(d) Reserve

Answer: (c) Stocks

8.The Rio Convention endorsed the global Forest Principles and adopted _______ for achieving Sustainable Development in the 21st century.

(a) Agenda 20

(b) Agenda 21(Ans)

(c) Agenda 19

(d) Agenda 22

Answer: Option (b)

9.Why is resource planning necessary in India?

(a) Due to large availability of resources

(b) Due to limited availability of resources

(c) Due to enormous diversity in the availability of resources

(d) Due to corruption and mismanagement

Answer: (c) Due to enormous diversity in the availability of resources

10.Geothermal energy in Puga valley and Parvati valley are

(a) Stock resource

(b) Reserve resource

(c) Developed resource

(d) Potential resource

Answer: (c) Developed resource

11.“There is enough for everybody’s need but not for anybody’s greed”. Who said this?

(a) Jawahar Lal Nehru

(b) Atal Bihari Vajpai

(c) M K Gandhi (Ans)

(d) Sunder Lal Bahuguna

Answer: (c) M K Gandhi

12.The full form of UNCED is:

(а) United Nations Convention on Energy and Development.

(b) United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.

(c) United Nations Commission on Energy and Development.

(d) None of these.

Answer: (b) United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.

13._______ are the subset of the ______, which can be put into use with the help of existing

technical ‘know-how’, but their use has not been started.

(a) Reserves, Developed Resources

(b) Stocks, Reserves

(c) Developed Resources, Stock

Answer: (d) Reserves, Stock

14.Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland ?

(а) Barren Wasteland .

(b) Current Fallow Land.

(c) Uncultivable Land.

(d) Net Sown Area.

Answer: (c) Uncultivable Land.

15.Match the following options in Column I with those in Column II.

Column I Column II A. Regur soil 1. Alluvial soil B. Kankar 2. Black soil C. Khadar soil 3.Laterite soil D. Brick soil 4. Arid soil

Choose the correct option from the options given below

A B C D A B C D

(a)A- 4 B-3 2-3 1-4

(b) A-1 B-3 C-2 D-4

(c) A-4 B-2 C-3 D-1

(d) A-2 B-4 C-1 D-3

Answer: (d) A-2 B-4 C-1 D-3

