CBSE Class 10 Social Science History MCQs for Chapter 5 - Print Culture and The Modern World(Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Print Culture and The Modern World MCQs: Get here MCQs with answers for Class 10 History Chapter 5 - Print Culture and The Modern World.

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 5 Print Culture and The Modern World

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Print Culture and The Modern World: Important set of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for Class 10 History Chapter - Print Culture and The Modern World. All the questions are based on CBSE's new Class 10 Social Science Syllabus.

MCQs for Class 10 Print Culture and The Modern World

1.Which of the following countries had the earliest kind of print technology?

(b) China

(b)Korea

(c) Japan

(d) All of these

Answer: (d)All of these

2.Who wrote My Childhood and My University?

(a) Thomas Wood

(b) Maxim Gorky

(c) George Eliot

(d) Jane Austen

Answer: (b) Maxim Gorky

3.Which one of the following began to edit the ‘Bengal Gazette’ a weekly magazine?

(a)James Augustus Hickey

(b) George Eliot

(c) Jane Austen

(d) William Bolts

Answer: (a) James Augustus Hickey

4.Who was JamesLockington?

(a) Publisher

(b)Painter

(c) Scholar

(d)Reformer

Answer: (a) Publisher

5.Who began to publish the weekly Bengal Gazette?

(a) Bal GangadharTilak

(b) Gangadhar Bhattachary

(c) Raja Ram Mohan Roy

(d) Madan Mohan Malviya

Answer: (b) Gangadhar Bhattachary

6.Which scholar expressed a deep anxiety about printing?

(a) Martin Luther

(b) Erasmus

(c) Johann Gutenberg

(d) None of these

Answer: (b) Erasmus

7.Arrange the following in the correct sequence of old tradition of handwritten manuscripts

(i) Vernacular languages

(ii) Persian

(iii) Arabic

(iv) Sanskrit

Option:

(a) iv-i ii-ii-I

(b) iv-i-ii-iii

(c) iv-ii-i-iii

(d) iv-iii-i-ii

Answer: (a) iv-iii-ii-i

8.What is calligraphy?

(a) Stylized writing

(b)Poetry

(c) Textbooks

(d) Flower arrangement

Answer: (a) Stylised writing

9.At which of the following places, a children’s press was set up in1857?

(a) England

(b)Spain

(c) France

(d)China

Answer: (c) France

10.Which book of Jyotiba Phule was based on the caste system?

(a) Amar Jiban

(b) Istri DharamVichar

(c) SacchiKavitayen

(d)Gulamgiri

Answer: (d) Gulamgiri

11.Which of the following books is the oldest Japanese book, printed in 868 AD containing six sheets of text and woodcut illustrations?

(a) Diamond Sutra

(b) Harshcharita

(c) Brihatsutra

(d)Mrichkatika

Answer: (a) Diamond Sutra

12.Consider the following statements:

I.Novels, a new literary form, develop in Europe.

II.Novels were religious texts used by Pope and priests to spread their faith among the common people.

III.Novels contained life stories, expressing human experiences, relationships, read by all those who could read.

Choose the correct answer:

(a) I and II

(b) I and III

(c) I, II and III

(d) I and IV

Answer: (b) I and III

13.Who introduced the printing press in India?

(a)French

(b)Italian

(c) Portuguese

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Portuguese

14. Printing was first developed in:

(a) Japan

(b) Portugal

(c) China

(d) Germany

Answer: (c) China

15.Which of the following cities became the hub of the Western style-school culture printing?

(a) Berlin

(b) Shanghai

(c) Paris

(d) Britain

Answer: (b) Shanghai

