MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter - Outcomes of Democracy, Download Important Questions Here!

Class 10 Political Science Outcomes of Democracy MCQs: Check here important MCQs for Class 10 SSt Chapter - Outcomes of Democracy to prepare for the CBSE Board Exam 2024. Get free PDF download of all questions by subject experts.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Political Science Chapter 5: The first step towards the board exam preparations should be knowing the latest exam pattern and then start preparing questions accordingly. The CBSE Board Exam for Class 10 is going to offer a variety of questions of different formats like multiple choice type questions (MCQs), case studies, descriptive answer type questions, etc. So, to achieve optimum result, one needs to be well versed in all formats of questions. Here, you can take the help of the important questions presented by Jagran Josh. We are providing questions created by subject experts to help students prepare for their board exams effectively and easily. All questions available at Jagran Josh are as per the new CBSE syllabus and the revised NCERT Books. So, these questions can be extremely helpful while you are preparing for your CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024.

In this article, you will get important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 5 - Outcomes of Democracy. All these questions are provided with answers. You can view and download all the Class 10 Political Science Chapter 5 MCQs along with their answers in PDF from a link provided in the article here.

MCQs for Class 10 Political Science Chapter - Outcomes of Democracy

1.What is the main outcome of democracy?

(a) Economic development

(b) Social equality

(c) Political freedom

(d) Technological advancement

Answer: (c) Political freedom

2.Identify the correct statement about democracy.

(a) It is free from corruption

(b) Democracy is free from social conflict.

(c) It is successful in eradicating poverty.

(d) It respects the individual dignity of citizens.

Answer: (d) It respects the individual dignity of citizens.

3.Democracy ensures that people have the right to:

(a) Vote and choose their representatives

(b) Obtain free education

(c) Own private property without taxation

(d) Freedom of speech for selected individuals

Answer: (a) Vote and choose their representatives

4.Democracy is considered as a better form of government because

(a) It ensures economic development.

(b) It guarantees economic equality

(c) It provides a method to resolve conflict.

(d) Option A and B

Answer: (d) It provides a method to resolve conflict.

5.Which of the following is an outcome of democratic rights?

(a) Censorship of the media

(b) Surveillance of citizens

(c) Protection from discrimination

(d) Strict control of political parties

Answer: (c) Protection from discrimination

6.In a democratic country, political leaders are accountable to:

(a) Corporations and businesses

(b) The judiciary and armed forces

(c) The media and international organizations

(d) People of the country

Answer: (d) People of the country

7.What role does the media play in a democracy?

(a) To promote government propaganda

(b) To criticize opposition parties

(c) To entertain the public with news stories

(d) To inform citizens and keep them informed about government actions

Answer: (d) To inform citizens and keep them informed about government actions

8.Which of the following is an essential outcome of a democratic government?

(a) Concentration of power in a single authority

(b) Limited rights and freedoms for citizens

(c) Peaceful resolution of conflicts

(d) Rigid social hierarchy

Answer: (c) Peaceful resolution of conflicts

9.A democratic government is elected by citizens and enjoys the confidence and trust of the citizens. This is known as

(a) legitimate government,

(b) A transparent government

(c) A secular government

(d) A stable government.

Answer: (a) legitimate government,

10.The ultimate power in a democracy lies with:

(a) The President or Prime Minister

(b) The political parties

(c) The Constitution and the rule of law

(d) The military and armed forces

Answer: (c) The Constitution and the rule of law

11.Which of the following is NOT an outcome of democracy?

(a) Transparency and accountability in governance

(b) Protection of minority rights

(c) Centralized decision-making

(d) Promotion of individual freedom and rights

Answer: (c) Centralized decision-making

12.‘Equal treatment of women is a necessary ingredient of a democratic society. This means that:

(a) Most societies across the world are now increasingly women dominated

(b) Women are actually always treated with respect.

(c) It is now easier for women to legally wage struggle for their rights.

(d) Women are not ill-treated anywhere in the world.

Answer: (c) It is now easier for women to legally wage struggle for their rights.

13.Democracy stands much superior to any other form of government in

(a) Reducing economic inequalities

(b) Removing corruption

(c) Bringing higher rate of economic growth

(d) Promoting dignity and freedom of the individual

Answer: (d) Promoting dignity and freedom of the individual

14.What is the significance of regular, free, and fair elections in a democracy?

(a) It ensures the continuity of the ruling party

(b) It provides an opportunity for people to elect their representatives and hold them accountable

(c) It guarantees economic development and prosperity

(d) It establishes a system of absolute monarchy

Answer: (b) It provides an opportunity for people to elect their representatives and hold them accountable

15.What role does education play in strengthening democracy?

(a) It reinforces social hierarchies

(b) It promotes intolerance and discrimination

(c) It empowers citizens to make informed decisions and participate in the democratic process

(d) It limits access to information for the elite class

Answer: (c) It empowers citizens to make informed decisions and participate in the democratic process

