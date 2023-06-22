CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography MCQs for Chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources (Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Class 10 Minerals and Energy Resources MCQs: Find here the question bank to prepare important MCQs for Class 10 Geography Chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources. Download PDF of questions and answers by subject experts.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources are provided here for students to prepare important MCQs for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2024.

MCQs for Class 10 Minerals and Energy Resources

1.Which ore is the most important industrial iron ore in terms of the quantity used?

(a) Magnetite

(b) Pyrite

(c) Goethite

(d) Hematite

Answer: (d) Hematite

2.Which one of the following minerals is not obtained from the veins and lodes?

(a) Tin

(b) Zinc

(c) Lead

(d) Gypsum

Answer: (d) Gypsum

3.Aluminium is obtained from

(a) bauxite

(b) limestone

(c) copper

(d) manganese

Answer: (a) bauxite

4.Koderma , in Jharkhand is the leading producer of which of the following minerals

(a) Bauxite

(b) Mica

(c) Iron ore

(d) Copper

Answer: (b) Mica

5.Which one of the following is largely derived from ocean water?

(a) Bauxite

(b) Magnesium

(c) Gold

(d) Mica

Answer: (b) Magnesium

6.Minerals are deposited and accumulated in the stratas of which of the following rocks ?

(a) Sedimentary rocks

(b) Metamorphic rocks

(c) Igneous rocks

(d) None of these

Answer: (a) Sedimentary rocks

7.Which one of the following minerals are formed by decomposition of rocks , leaving a residual mass of weathered material ?

(a) Coal

(b) Bauxite

(c) Gold

(d) Zinc

Answer: (b) Bauxite

8.Which of the following place is known as lignite deposit?

(a) Khetri

(b) Neyveli

(c) Bailadila

(d) Bokaro

Answer: (b) Neyveli

9.Which one of the following features is not true about copper?

(a) India is deficient in the reserve and production of copper.

(b) It is reliable, ductile and a good conductor.

(c) It is a ferrous ore.

(d) It is mainly used in electrical cables and electronic goods.

Answer: (c) It is a ferrous ore.

10.Gold, silver, and platinum are example of

(a) Ferrous minerals

(b) Precious minerals

(c) Non-essential minerals

(d) None of these

Answer: (b) Precious minerals

11.Which one of the following states, is the largest producer of copper in India ?

(a) Orissa

(b) Karnataka

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Gujarat

Answer: (c) Madhya Pradesh

12.Sandstone and mica are example of .

(a) Non -metallic minerals

(b) Wasteful minerals

(c) Ferrous minerals

(d) Precious minerals

Answer: (a) Non-metallic minerals

13.Limestone is the basic raw material of

(a) Paper industry

(b) Cement industry

(c) Sugar industry

(d) Textile industry

Answer: (b) Cement industry

14.Which of the following is the oldest oil producing state of India?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Andaman Nicobar island

Answer: (c) Assam

15.The________, Mahandi, son and Wardha valley contain coal deposit.

(a) Sutlej

(b) Krishna

(c) Narmada

(d) Godavari

Answer: (d) Godavari

Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Geography Chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources

