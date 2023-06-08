CBSE Class 10 Social Science History MCQs for Chapter 4 - The Age of Industrialisation (Based on Revised Syllabus)

The Age of Industrialisation Class 10 MCQs: Check important MCQs for Class 10 History Chapter 4 here. These questions are based on the reduced CBSE syllabus and revised NCERT Book. All MCQs are important for CBSE Board Exam 2024 preparations.

Download MCQs for CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 4 The Age of Industrialisation in PDF

CBSE Class 10 SSt MCQs for History Chapter 4: Students of Class 10 of CBSE Board must be aware of their latest exam pattern for Social Science. The Class 10 Social Science Question Paper in CBSE Board Exam 2024 will have Section A entirely composed of multiple choice type questions (MCQs). There will be 20 MCQs in this section with each question carrying 1 mark. These 20 marks can be the easiest ones to secure in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam if students practise MCQs from all chapters of SSt on a regular basis. We here at Jagran Josh are going to help you with the most valuable questions that will help you prepare for the exams most effectively. This article presents the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Chapter 4 - The Age of Industrialisation. All these questions are prepared based on the revised CBSE Syllabus and the latest NCERT Book of Class 10 SSt. Our subject experts have covered all important topics while curating these questions. All questions are provided with answers for reference. Solve all the Class 10 History MCQs for Chapter ‘The Age of Industrialisation’ to secure good marks in your Social Science Exam. You can check and download all questions in PDF from this article.

MCQs for Class 10 The Age of Industrialisation

1.Who was the producer of the music book having a picture on the counter page entitled,

Dawn of the Century?

(a) E.T. Paull

(b) Jefferson

(c) Elizabeth Paul

(d) Graham Bell

Answer: (a) E.T. Paull

2.Why were workers in England hostile to machines and new technology?

(a) They did not know how to use these.

(b) They feared that they would lose their jobs and livelihood.

(c) The workers were too poor to buy new machines.

(d) They were scared of machines.

Answer: (b) They feared that they would lose their jobs and livelihood.

3.In the period of proto-industrialization, production was carried at?

(a) Countryside

(b) Town

(c) Both a and b

(d) None

Answer: (c) Both a and b

4.From which of the following trade did the early entrepreneurs make a fortune?

(a) Textile trade

(b) China trade

(c) Trade in tea

(d) Industries

Answer: (b) China trade

5.___________ created the cotton mill.

(a) Orville Wright

(b) Richard Arkwright

(c) James Watt

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) Richard Arkwright

6.James Watt patented the new engine in _______.

(a) 1765

(b) 1581

(c) 1681

(d) 1781

Answer: (a) 1765

7.Who created the Cotton Mill?

(a) J C Cotton

(b) R L Cotton

(c) Richard Arkwright

(d) None

Answer: (c) Richard Arkwright

8.__________ products came to symbolise refinement and class.

(a) Machine Made

(b) Handmade

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) Handmade

9.Railways’ expansion began in England in

(a) 1850s

(b) 1840s

(c) 1820s

(d) 1860s

Answer: (a) 1850s

10.The expansion of railways helped in expansion of which of the following industries?

(a) Cotton and Metal

(b) Iron and steel

(c)Mining

(d) Wooden

Answer: (b) Iron and steel

11.Hoogly in _______ had trade links with Southeast Asian ports.

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Gujarat

(c) Orissa

(d) Bengal

Answer: (d) Bengal

15.Match the following items given in column A with those in column B.

Column A Column B A. First cotton mill in Bombay B. Masulipatam C. Gujarat coast D. Finer variety of coarser cotton 1. India 2. Connected India to the Gulfand Red Sea Ports 3. Coromandel coast 4. 1854

Choose the correct option:

(a) A-4, B-3, C-2, D-1

(b) A-3, B-4, C-2, D-1

(c) A-2, B-1, C-4, D-3

(d) A-1, B-2, C-3, D-4

Answer: (a) A-4, B-3, C-2, D-1

