MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 3 Money and Credit (Based on Revised Syllabus)

Class 10 Economics Money and Credit MCQs: Get MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter 3 -Money and Credit here to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2024. Practise important questions by subject experts.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Economics Chapter 3: All the Class 10 students must pay attention to the new exam pattern and CBSE updates based on which the CBSE Board Exams for the 2023-24 session will be conducted. One important alteration to the exam pattern is an increase in the number of multiple choice questions (MCQs). Question papers in CBSE Board Exam will have 20% MCQs with each question carrying one mark. Students can easily secure full marks in the MCQs with the help of important questions provided by Jagran Josh. Questions prepared by subject experts are from the latest CBSE syllabus and are a perfect resource to be exam ready. Answers to all questions are also provided here for your reference. So, check and download important MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter 3 to score maximum marks in CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2024.

MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter - Money and Credit

1.Which one of the following is a formal source of credit?

(a) Traders

(b) Cooperative societies

(c) Moneylenders

(d) Friends and relatives

Answer: (b) Cooperative societies

2.All the banks act as mediator between _________ and _________.

(a) rural people, urban people

(b) literates, illiterates

(c) people, government

(d) depositors, borrowers

Answer: (d) depositors, borrowers

3.Which of the following is not a feature of Self Help Groups (SHGs)?

(a) It consists of 15-20 members or more.

(b) Here members pool their savings which acts as collateral.

(c) Loans are given at nominal rate of interest.

(d) It is an informal source of credit.

Answer: (d) It is an informal source of credit.

4.Organised credit is also called

(a) informal credit

(b) formal credit

(c) cooperative credit

(d) none of these

Answer: (b) formal credit

5.Which one of the following is the appropriate meaning of collateral?

(a) It is the sum total of money borrowed from banks.

(b) The amount borrowed from friends.

(c) It is an asset of the borrower used as guarantee to a lender.

(d) The amount invested in a business.

Answer: (c) It is an asset of the borrower used as guarantee to a lender.

6.Which one of the following is the newer way of providing loans to the rural poor, particularly women?

(a) Cooperative Banks

(b) Grameen Banks

(c) Self-Help Groups

(d) Moneylenders

Answer: (c) Self-Help Groups

7.Which of the following statements is false

(a) There is no organization which supervises the credit activities of lenders in the informal sector.

(b) RBI stops the money lenders from using unfair means to get their money back.

(c) Compared to the formal lenders, most of the informal lenders charge much lesser interest on loans

(d) All of the above

Answer: (d) All of the above

8.Banks use the major portion of the deposits to

(a) Extend loans

(b) Invest in infrastructure

(c) Deposit in foreign banks

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) Extend loans

9.Name the system in which the double coincidence of wants is an essential feature.

(a) Barter system

(b) Money economy

(c) Global economy

(d) None of these

Answer: (a) Barter system

10.Double coincidence of wants means ____________.

(a) What a person desires to sell is exactly what the other person wishes to buy.

(b) What a person desires to sell is exactly what the other person also wishes to sell.

(c) What a person desires to buy is exactly what the other person also wishes to buy.

(d) None of the above.

Answer: (a) What a person desires to sell is exactly what the other person wishes to buy.

11.Since money acts as an intermediate in the exchange process, it is called

(a) Medium of trade

(b) Medium of Exchange

(c) Medium of Business

(d) Medium of transaction

Answer: (b) Medium of Exchange

12.............refers to an agreement in which the lender supplies the borrower with money, goods or services in return for the promise of future payment.

(a) Debit

(b) Cash transaction

(c) Credit

(d) Trade

Answer: (c) Credit

13.People also have the provision to withdraw the money as and when they require the deposits in the bank accounts to be withdrawn, what are these deposits called?

(a) Fixed deposits

(b) Savings

(c) Demand deposits

(d) Demand drafts

Answer: (c) Demand deposits

14.Banks use the major portion of the deposit to:

(a) Keep reserve so that people may withdraw

(b) Meet their routine expenses

(c) Extend loans

(d) Meet renovation of the bank

Answer: (c) Extend loans

15.At present which form of money is increasingly used apart from paper

money?

(a) Commodity money

(b) Metallic money

(c) Plastic money

(d) All the above

Answer: (c) Plastic money

Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Economics Chapter 3 - Money and Credit

