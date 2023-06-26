MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 1 Development, Check Important Questions Based on Revised Syllabus

Class 10 Economics Development MCQs: Check important MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter 1 -Development. All the questions are based on revised syllabus and are important for CBSE Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Economics Chapter 1: With this article, you will get the important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 1 - Development. All the questions provided here are curated by the subject experts and are based on the latest CBSE exam pattern and the revised CBSE syllabus for Class 10 Social Science. With the implementation of the new exam pattern, MCQs have become a prominent part of the CBSE board question papers where one section of the paper is totally based on MCQs. So, students must prepare MCQs from all chapters to score well in their board exams. You can take the help of the MCQs provided by Jagran Josh to excel in exams. All the Class 10 Economics Chapter 1 MCQs along with their answers can be checked and downloaded in PDF from a link provided in this article below.

Related|

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2023-24

MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter - Development

1.Per capita income hides

(a) disparities

(b) average income

(c) total population

(d) none of these

Answer: (a) disparities

2.Development goal for landless agricultural labor is

(a) high prices for crops

(b) more days of work

(c) cheap labor

(d) pollution free environment

Answer: (b) more days of work

3.Kerala has low infant mortality rate because it has

(a) Low provision of basic health and educational facilities

(b) Adequate provision of basic health and educational facilities

(c) High mortality rate among elderly people

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) Adequate provision of basic health and educational facilities

4.Dividing the total income of country with its population, we get

I. Per-Capita income

II. National income

III. Average Income

IV. Total Income

(a) Only III

(b) I and II

(c) All of the above

(d) None of these

Answer: (a) Only III

5.Which of the following is not true about development?

(a) Different people usually have same goals.

(b) Different people can have different goals.

(c) Different people can have different as well as conflicting goals.

(d) Different people can have different as well as conflicting goals regarding national development.

Answer: (a) Different people usually have same goals.

6.The per-capita income of different countries is counted in which currency?

(a) Rupees

(b) Pounds

(c) US Dollars

(d) Canadian Dollars

Answer: (c) US Dollars

7.Development of an individual refers to

(a) mental development

(b) physical development

(c) spiritual development

(d) overall development

Answer: (d) overall development.

8.Among Haryana, Kerala and Bihar, the lowest per- capita income state is Bihar. It shows that

(a) Bihar has high standard of living

(b) People are earning less in Kerala

(c) Maharashtra has more number of rich people

(d) On an average, people in Bihar have low income

Answer: (d) On an average, people in Bihar have low income

9.Which one of the following is not a base for preparation of Human Development Index (HDI)

(a) Literacy rate

(b) Life expectancy

(c) Industrialization

(d) Per capita income

Answer: (c) Industrialization

10.Classical view of economic development includes

(a) per capita income

(b) national Income

(c) none of these

(d) both a and b

Answer: (a) per capita income

11.Full form of SED is

(a) sustainable economic development

(b) simple economic development

(c) sound economic development

(d) none of these

Answer: (a) sustainable economic development

12.IMR stands for

(a) Infant Mortality Ratio

(b) Indian Mortality Ratio

(c) International Mortality Ratio

(d) none of these

Answer: (a) Infant Mortality Ratio

13.Which criteria is used by World Bank for classifying countries?

(a) Literacy Rate

(b) Life Expectancy

(c) Enrolment percentage

(d) Per Capita income

Answer: (d) Per Capita income

14.The literacy rate is highest in Kerala while the infant mortality rate is highest in Bihar. What does it show?

(a) Most of the people in Kerala and Bihar have good living conditions.

(b) Both Bihar and Kerala lack basic necessities of life.

(c) The standard of living in Kerala is batter than Bihar.

(d) The standard of living in Bihar is better than Kerala.

Answer: (c) The standard of living in Kerala is batter than Bihar.

15.Body mass index is used to calculate

(a) Nourishment level

(b) Body growth

(c) Only a

(d) Both a and b

Answer: (d) Both a and b

Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Economics Chapter 1 - Development

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science (Revised)