CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography MCQs for Chapter 4 - Agriculture (Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Geography Chapter 4: Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) form an important part of the study material required for practice and board exam preparations. With the help of MCQs, students can revise the major part of the syllabus in a short time. Moreover, MCQs have also become an important part of the new CBSE exam pattern. In almost all subject papers, the first section will comprise MCQs only weighing almost 20% of the total marks.
In this article, we have provided the important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 4 - Agriculture. These questions are created by the subject experts keeping in mind the deleted part of the Class 10 Social Science Syllabus and the rationalised NCERT content. Therefore, these questions will prove extremely helpful for the 2023-24 exam preparations. Check and download PDF copy of Class 10 Agriculture MCQs from this article.
Related|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2023-24
MCQs for Class 10 Agriculture
1.Which of the following conditions is not a feature of primitive subsistence farming?
(a) Fertility of soil
(b) Monsoon
(c) Favourable atmosphere
(d) Sufficient capital
Answer: (d) Sufficient capital
2.Which one of the following describes a system of agriculture, where a single crop is grown on a large area?
(a) Shifting Agriculture
(b) plantation Agriculture
(c) horticulture
(d) Intensive Agriculture
Answer: (b) plantation Agriculture
3.Which of the following type of economic activity is agriculture?
(a) Secondary
(b) Primary
(c) Tertiary
(d) Organized
Answer: (b) Primary
4.Which one of the following is a rabi crop?
(a) Rice
(b) Gram
(c) Millets
(d) Gram
Answer: (b) Gram
5.Which of the following are plantation crops?
(a) Rice and maize
(b) Wheat and pulses
(c) Tea, coffee, banana and sugarcane
(d) Rice and Wheat
Answer: (c) Tea, coffee, banana and sugarcane
6.Choose the correctly matched pair about the agriculture in India from the following options:
(a) Rabi crops are sown- October to December
(b) Gram- paddy crops
(c) Aus, Aman and boro- Government schemes
(d) Kisaan credit card – Increased the production
Answer: (a) Rabi crops are sown- October to December
7.Which one of the following describes a system of agriculture where a single crop is grown on a large area?
(a) Shifting Agriculture
(b) Plantation Agriculture
(c) Horticulture
(d) intensive Agriculture
Answer: (b) Plantation Agriculture
8.What is “boro”?
(a) kharif crop
(b) zaid crop
(c) Rabi crop
(d) None of these
Answer: (a) kharif crop
9.Rearing of silk worms for the production of silk fibre is known as:
(a) Sericulture
(b) Aquaculture
(c) Viticulture
(d) Pisciculture
Answer: (a) Sericulture
10.Name the crop grown with the onset of monsoon in different parts of the country.
(a) Kharif Crop
(b)Rabi Crop
(c) Zaid
(d)None of the above
Answer: (a) Kharif Crop
11.Kharif:_______, Rabi: barley, zaid : watermelon
(a) Gram
(b) wheat
(c) oilseeds
(d) moong
Answer: (d) moong
12.Which of the following are plantation crops?
(a) Rice and maize
(b) Wheat and pulses
(c) Tea, coffee, banana and sugarcane
(d) Rice
and Wheat
Answer: (c) Tea, coffee, banana and sugarcane
13.Which is the ideal condition for the growth of sugarcane?
(a) Temperature of 21 to 27 degrees Celsius and an annual rainfall between 75cm and 100cm
(b) Temperature below 17 degree Celsius and 50to 75 CM of rainfall.
(c) Temperature of 25 degree Celsius and 200cm of rainfall.
(d) None of the above
Answer: (a) Temperature of 21 to 27 degrees Celsius and an annual rainfall between 75cm and 100cm
14.Choose the correctly matched pair about the major crops of India from the following options:
(a) Millets- North eastern part of the country
(b) Wheat- North western part of the country
(c) Pulse – South western part of the country
(d) Rice- South eastern part of the country
Answer: (b) Wheat- North western part of the country
15.Full form of KCC is
(a) Kissan Credited Card
(b) Kissan Credit Carding
(c) Kissan Crediting Card
(d) Kissan Credit Card
Answer: (d) Kissan Credit Card
|
Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Geography Chapter 4 - Agriculture
Also Read:
MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science (All Chapters)
NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science (Revised)