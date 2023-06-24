CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography MCQs for Chapter 6 - Manufacturing Industries (Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Class 10 Manufacturing Industries MCQs: Get important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 6 - Manufacturing Industries here to prepare for the year-end board exams. Download all questions and answers in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Geography Chapter 6: This article presents important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 6 - Manufacturing Industries. Subject experts have created these questions after a careful analysis of the new reduced syllabus and the revised NCERT Book - Contemporary India - II. Hence, the questions and answers provided below are important for the board exam preparations. Students can also check here the link to get access to the chapter-wise MCQs for History, Geography, Civics and Economics subjects and practise them for an outstanding performance in their CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2024.

Related|

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2023-24

MCQs for Class 10 Manufacturing Industries

1.The first Jute mill was set up in ...............

(a) Hyderabad

(b) Bengaluru

(c) Kolkata

(d) Mumbai

Answer: (c) Kolkata

2.Which one of the following agencies markets steel for the public sector plants?

(a) HAIL

(b) SAIL

(c) TATA Steel

(d) MNCC

Answer: (b) SAIL

3._________pollution of water occurs when hot water from factories and thermal plants is drained into rivers and ponds before cooling.

(a) Thermal

(b) Industrial

(c) Noise

(d) Air

Answer: (a) Thermal

4.Molasses are used to make

(a) rum

(b) rubber

(c) ethanol

(d) all of the above

Answer: (a) rum

5.Which one of the following industries uses bauxite as a raw material?

(a) Aluminum smelting

(b) Cement

(c) Paper

(d) Steel

Answer: (a) Aluminum smelting

6.Oil India Ltd is a ________ type of industry on the basis of ownership?

(a) Public sector

(b) Private sector

(c) Joint sector Industry

(d) Cooperative sector Industry

Answer: (c) Joint sector Industry

7.Which one of the following organizations is responsible for the marketing of steel of the public sector undertaking?

(a) TISCO

(b) IISCO

(c) BHEL

(d) SAIL

Answer: (d) SAIL

8.Which out of the following is a mineral based industry?

(a) Sugar

(b) Tea

(c) Cotton

(d) Petrochemicals

Answer: (d) Petrochemicals

9.Which of the following areas has most of the integrated steel plants in India?

(a) Malwa Plateau

(b) Bundelkhand Plateau

(c) Meghalaya Plateau

(d) Chotanagpur Plateau

Answer: (d) Chotanagpur Plateau

10.India is the largest producer of raw jute and jute goods at second place as an exporter after _________.

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Pakistan

(c) China

(d) Sri Lanka

Answer: (a) Bangladesh

11.Which country has the largest installed capacity of spindles in the world?

(a) Japan

(b) Philippines

(c) China

(d) India

Answer: (c) China

12.Which are the two prime factors for the location of aluminium industry?

(a) Market and cheap labour

(b) Transport network and unlimited water supply

(c) Regular supply of electricity and an assured source of raw material

(d) None of the above

Answer: (c) Regular supply of electricity and an assured source of raw material

13.Match the items of column A with that of Column B

A B (i) Cotton Textile (a) Bengaluru (ii) Jute Textile (b) Jamshedpur (iii) Iron and Steel (c) Noida (iv) Electronic goods (d) Mumbai (v) Software Park (e) Hugli

(a) (i) a, (ii) b (iii) c (iv) d (v) e

(b) (i) d (ii) e (iii) b (iv) a (v) c

(c) (i) c, (ii) d (iii) b (iv)a (v) e

(c) (i) d, (ii) e (iii) c (iv) b (v) e

Answer: (b) (i) d (ii) e (iii) b (iv) a (v) c

14.Which is the only industry in India which is self-reliant?

(a) Textile industry

(b) Iron and steel

(c) Electrical

(d) Petrochemicals

Answer: (a) Textile industry

15.The industries which have heavy types of raw material are called

(a) light industries

(b) consumer industry

(c) Key industry

(d) none of these

Answer: (d) none of these

Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Geography Chapter 6 - Manufacturing Industries

Also Read: