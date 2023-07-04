MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 2 Federalism, Check Important Questions for Board Exam 2024

Class 10 Political Science Federalism MCQs: MCQs for Class 10 Federalism are provided here to help students prepare important questions for CBSE Board Exam 2024. Get free PDF download of all questions by subject experts.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Political Science Chapter 2: MCQs form a significant part of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper in the CBSE Board Exams. There’s a different section in the paper consisting of MCQs only which is for 20 marks. Therefore, students must prepare the MCQs thoroughly as they can easily secure full marks in this section. Jagran Josh presents exclusive MCQs by subject experts for you to prepare for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2024. All the questions are created and reviewed by subject matter experts and are based on the revised CBSE syllabus. Hence, students can take the help of these questions to be exam ready and increase their chances of scoring high in exam. Here, you will get important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 2 - Federalism. All questions are provided with answers. Students can view and download all Class 10 Political Science Chapter 1 MCQs along with their answers in PDF from a link provided in the article.

MCQs for Class 10 Political Science Chapter 2 - Federalism

1.Belgium shifted from a unitary form of government to:

(a) Democratic

(b) federal

(c) Authoritarian

(d) none of the above

Answer: (b) federal

2.Which country is an example of coming together federation?

(a) Belgium

(b) USA

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) India

Answer: (b) USA

3.In federalism, power is divided between various constituent units and:

(a) central authority

(b) states

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of the above

Answer: (a) central authority

4.The municipal corporation officers are called:

(a) Mayors

(b) MLAs

(c) Sarpanch

(d) none of these

Answer: (a) Mayors

5.Which countries follow the unitary system of government?

(a) Belgium, Spain and India

(b) USA Japan and Belgium

(c) United Arab Emirates, China and Sri Lanka

(d) France, Germany and India

Answer: (c) USA Japan and Belgium

6.State government has powers of its own for which it is not answerable to the:

(a) central government

(b) judiciary

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of the above

Answer: (b) judiciary

7.Federations have been formed with the two kinds of:

(a) states

(b) routes

(c) people

(d) none of the above

Answer: (a) state

8.Power to interpret the constitution is with the:

(a) courts

(b) judiciary

(c) state government

(d) none of the above

Answer: (b) judiciary

9.The coming together federation is:

(a) India

(b) Spain

(c) USA

(d) Australia

Answer: (c) USA

10.Who can make laws relating to the subjects mentioned in the Union list?

(a) Local Government

(b) State Government

(c) Union Government

(d) State and Union

Answer: (c) Union Government

11.How many languages are included in the Eight Schedule of the Indian Constitution?

(a) 15

(b) 22

(c) 25

(d) 21

Answer: (b) 22

12.Who is the head of urban local government?

(a) Sarpanch

(b) Ward commissioner

(c) Mukhiya

(d) Mayor

Answer: (d) Mayor

13.Which language has status of the national language in India?

(a) Tamil

(b) Hindi

(c) English

(d) None of these

Answer: (d) None of these

14.The state which violently demanded that the use of English for official purpose should be continued, is

(a) Kerala

(b) Karnataka

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Andhra Pradesh

Answer: (c) Tamil Nadu

15.Who has special power in administering the Union Territories in India?

(a) Central Government

(b) Chief Minister

(c) President

(d) Governor

Answer: (a) Central Government

