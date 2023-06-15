CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography MCQs for Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife Resources (Based on Revised Syllabus)

Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 MCQs: Get MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 2 here to practise important questions for CBSE Board Exam 2024. Answers for all questions are also provided here.

Class 10 Geography Chapter 2 MCQs: MCQs have become an integral part of board exam preparations with the adoption of the new test format, which emphasises the importance of competency-based questions. MCQ preparation might be challenging because the questions may be based on even the small print or page hints that students frequently miss in textbooks. But with the set of multiple choice questions that Jagran Josh has provided, studying MCQs will be more simpler and more doable. You can get the important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 2 – Forest and Wildlife Resources here. These questions and answers have been prepared by subject specialised educators and are according to the latest CBSE syllabus and the revised NCERT Book. You can also download all questions and answers in PDF to practise them as par your convenience.

MCQs for Class 10 Forest and Wildlife Resources

1.Which of these statements is not a valid reason for the depletion of flora and fauna?

(a) Agricultural expansion

(b) Large -scale developmental project

(c) Grazing and fuel wood collection

(d) Rapid industrialisation and Urbanisation

Answer: (c) Grazing and fuel wood collection

2.Teak Monoculture has damaged the natural forests in

(a) Ganga Plain

(b) South India

(c) Brahmaputra Plain

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) South India

3.Several virgin forests preserved in the pristine form are called ___

(a) Sacred Forests

(b) Sacred Groves

(c) Sacred Trees

(d) Sacred Plants

Answer: (b) Sacred Groves

4.Which of the following categories of forests and wastelands belongs to government,

private individuals’ communities?

(a) Protected Forests

(b) Reserved Forests

(c) Unclassed Forests

(d) Open Forests

Answer: (c) Unclassed Forests

5.Which one is considered as Primary Producers in an ecological system

(a) Forest

(b) Animals

(c) Sun

(d) Humans

Answer: (a) Forest

6.The Buxar tiger reserve is situated in which of the following states?

(a) west Bengal

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Goa

Answer: (d) forest conservation

7.Which of the following states has the largest area under Permanent Forests?

(a) Nagaland

(b) Assam

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Kerala

Answer: (c) Madhya Pradesh

8.Which of the following conservation strategies does not directly involve community participation?

(a) Joint forest management

(b) Beti Bachao Andolan

(c) Chipko Movement

(d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

Answer: (d) Demarcation of Wildlife sanctuaries

9.In which one the following states Periyar tiger reserves located?

(a) Kerala

(b) Chhattisgarh

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) West Bengal

Answer: (a) Kerala

10.Which one of the following is an endangered species of Manipur?

(a) Blue sheep

(b) Asiatic Buffalo

(c) Sangai

(d) Cattle

Answer: (c) Sangai

11.The forest cover in our country has recently increased due to :

(a) Increase in natural forest growth

(b) Increase in net sown area

(c) Plantation by different agencies

(d) None of the above

Answer: (c) Plantation by different agencies

12.Substantial parts of the tribal belts in north -eastern India have been deforested by:

(a) Shifting cultivation

(b) Mining

(c) Infrastructure development

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) Shifting cultivation

13.Forest and wastelands belonging to both private individuals and government are known as:

(a) Sacred groves

(b) Reserved forests

(c) Protected forest

(d) Unclassed forests

Answer: (d) Unclassed forests

14.What was the aim of the Chipko movement?

(a) human right

(b) agriculture expansion

(c) political rights

(d) forest conservation

Answer: (d) forest conservation

15.In which year the Indian Wildlife protection Act was implemented?

(a) 1970

(b) 1971

(c) 1972

(d)1974

Answer: (c) 1972

