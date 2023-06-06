MCQs for CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 2 Nationalism in India, Check Important Questions Based on Revised Syllabus

Nationalism in India MCQs: MCQs for Class 10 History Chapter 2 Nationalism in India are prepared by subject matter experts. These questions are based on revised syllabus. Download all questions and with answers in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for History Chapter 2: In the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024, the first section of the Social Science paper will be composed of MCQs only. Preparing MCQs can be a tough task as these questions can be asked from any part of the book. However, it is not easy for students to read each and every line of the book so, the question bank provided by Jagran Josh can be very useful to prepare MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science. In this article, you will get the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Chapter 2 - Nationalism in India. All the questions are based on the revised and reduced syllabus. Moreover, these questions are prepared by the expert faculty which increases the weight of these MCQs for the board exam preparations. All the Class 10 History Chapter 2 MCQs along with their answers can be checked and downloaded in PDF from a link provided in the article below:

Related|

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2023-24

MCQs for Class 10 Nationalism in India.

1.Which of the following was the reason for calling off the Noncooperation Movement by

Gandhiji?

(a) Pressure from the British Government

(b) Second Round Table Conference

(c) Gandhiji’s arrest

(d) Chauri-Chaura incident

Answer: (d) Chauri-Chaura incident

2.Who set up the ‘Oudh Kisan Sabha’?

(a) Alluri Sitaram Raju

(b) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Baba Ramchandra

(c) Jawaharlal Nehru and Shaukat Ali

(d) Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: (b) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Baba Ramchandra

3.Which province did not boycott the council election?

(a) Madras

(b) Hyderabad

(c) Ahmadabad

(d) Lucknow

Answer: (a) Madras

4.Who formed the ‘Swaraj Party’ within the Congress?

(a) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Motilal Nehru

(b) Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Jawahar Lal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose

(d) C.R. Das and Motilal Nehru

Answer: (d) C.R. Das and Motilal Nehru

5.The resolution of Purna Swaraj was adopted at which congress session?

(a) Bombay

(b) Lahore.

(c) Karachi

(d) Madras

Answer: (b) Lahore

6.Which party did not boycott the Council elections held in the year 1921?

(a) Swaraj Party

(b) Justice Party

(c) Muslim League

(d) Congress Party

Answer: (b) Justice Party

7.Who was the writer of the book ‘Hind Swaraj’?

(a) Rabindranath Tagore

(b) B.R. Ambedkar

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Jawahar Lai Nehru

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: (c) Mahatma Gandhi

8.When did Mahatma Gandhi reach in Dandi to violate the salt law?

(a) On 5thApril 1930

(b) On 6th April 1930

(c) On 6th May 1930

(d) On 7th April 1930

Answer: On 6th April 1930

9.A form of demonstration used in the Non-cooperation Movement in which people block

the entrance to a shop, factory or office is

(a) Boycott

(b) Begar

(c) Picketing

(d) Bandh

Answer: (c) Picketing

10.Khilafat Committee was formed in 1919 in the city of

(a) Bombay

(b) Calcutta

(c) Lucknow

(d) Amritsar

Answer: (a) Bombay

11.In which year the Indigo Satryagrah was organized?

(a) 1916

(b) 1917

(c) 1918

(d) 1919

Answer: (b) 1917

12.Which one of the following Viceroys announced a vague offer of dominion status for

India in October 1929?

(a) Lord Mountbatten

(b) Lord Dalhousie

(c) Lord Irwin

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Lord Irwin

13.Who among the following two leaders led the Khilafat Movement?

(a) Shaukat Ali and Muhammad Ali

(b) Gandhiji and Sardar Patel

(c) Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Abul Kalam Azad

(d) Abul Kalam Azad and Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: (a) Shaukat Ali and Muhammad Ali

14.Who organized the Swaraj party in west Bengal?

(a) Bipin Chandra pal

(b) Chitranjan Das and Motilal Nehru

(c) Jawaharlal lal Nehru

(d) Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: (b) Chitranjan Das and Motilal Nehru

15.When did the Jallianwalla Bagh incident take place?

(a) On 13 April 1919

(b) On 15 August 1919

(c) On 27 October 1919

(d) On 10 March 1919

Answer: (a) On 13 April 1919

Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for History Chapter 2 - Nationalism in India

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science (Revised)