MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Gender, Religion and Caste: Free PDF Download Available!

Class 10 Political Science Gender, Religion and Caste MCQs

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Gender, Religion and Caste

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Gender, Religion and Caste: CBSE class 10 students can now make easy and effective preparations for their Board Exams with the help of the important questions’set prepared by experienced faculty. We have provided here important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter - Gender, Religion and Caste. All questions have been prepared keeping in mind the reduced CBSE syllabus and the revised NCERT Book for Class 10 SST. Therefore, these questions form a perfect exam preparation material which is going to help you secure maximum marks in the CBSE Board Exams. You can check and download all questions with answers from this article and practise with as per your convenience.

MCQs for Class 10 Political Science Chapter 2 - Gender, Religion and Caste

1. In India, the official religion of the state is :

(a) Hinduism

(b) Islam

(c) Christianity

(d) None

Answer: (d) None

2. The system in which father is known as the head of the family

(a) Monarchy

(b) Patriarchy

(c) Hierarchy

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) Patriarchy

3. In which system of elected bodies about one-third seats are reserved for women?

(a) Panchayats and Municipals

(b) Lok Sabha

(c) State Assemblies

(d) None of these

Answer:(a) Panchayats and Municipals

4. A person who believes in equal rights and opportunities for men and women is termed as

(a) Feminist

(b) Patriarchy

(c) Caste hierarchy

(d) Social change

Answer: (a) Feminist

5. Which leaders worked for the elimination of caste system in India?

(a) Jotiba Phule, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Periyar Ramaswami Naicker

(b) Raja Ram Mohun Roy, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Jotiba Phule, Periyar Ramaswami Naicker and Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Swami Vivekanand, Jotiba Phule and Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Answer: (a) Jotiba Phule, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and PeriyarRamaswami Naicker

6. The equal remuneration Act was established in ___________

(a) 1977

(b) 1976

(c) 1967

(d) 1986

Answer: (b) 1976

7. Gender division in society is based on

(a)social expectations

(b)stereotypes

(c)both (a) and (b)

(d)None of these

Answer: (c) both (a) and (b)

8. In India seats are reserved for women in

(a) Lok sabha

(b) State legislative assemblies

(c) Panchayati Raj bodies

(d) Cabinets

Answer: (c) Panchayati Raj bodies.

9. Equal Wages Act’ signifies;

(a) Law that deals with family related matters.

(b) Law provides that equal wages should be paid for equal job for both men and women.

(c) An Act which signifies that all work inside the home is done by the women of the family.

(d) A radical law against the discriminatory attitude and sexual division of labour.

Answer: (b) Law provides that equal wages should be paid for equal job for both men and women.

10. Which of the following country doesn’t has an official state language

(a) India

(b) England

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) All The Above

Answer: (a) India

MCQs for Political Science Chapter - Gender, Religion and Caste

