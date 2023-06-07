MCQs for CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 3 The Making of a Global World, Check Important Questions Based on Revised Syllabus

The Making of a Global World MCQs: Check important MCQs for Class 10 History Chapter 3 of CBSE Board. All the questions are based on the revised syllabus and are important for CBSE Board Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for History Chapter 3: With the implementation of the new exam pattern that lays emphasis on the increased weightage of competency based questions, MCQs have become an integral part of the board exam preparations. Preparing MCQs can be hard as the questions can be based on even those parts of the textbook which are often overseen like small boxes or pointers given on one side of the page. But with the set of multiple choice questions presented by Jagran Josh, practising MCQs will be a much easier and manageable task. Here, you will find the important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 3 - The Making of a Global World. These questions are curated by the education specialists who have taken care of the latest CBSE exam pattern and the revised CBSE syllabus while preparing the questions set for Chapter 3 of Class 10 History (Social Science). All the Class 10 History Chapter 3 MCQs along with their answers can be checked and downloaded in PDF from a link provided in the article below:

Related|

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2023-24

MCQs for Class 10 The Making of a Global World

1.Name the main destinations of Indian indentured labours

(a) Europe

(b) China

(c) Japan

(d) West Indies

Answer: (d) West Indies

2.Many expeditions set off in search of El Dorado, the fabled city of ______.

(a) Silver

(b) Emerald

(c) Diamonds

(d) Gold

Answer: (d) Gold

3.Name the famous Indian descent who lived in West Indies and received Nobel Prize for literature

(a) Tagore

(b) Kalidas

(c) V. S. Naipaul

(d) Sudha Murthy

Answer: (c) V. S. Naipaul

4.Which country passed the ‘Corn Laws’ to restrict the import of corn?

(a) France

(b) Great Britain

(c) Spain

(d) USA

Answer: (b) Great Britain

5.Demand for ______ led to the migration of people to America and Australia.

(a) Capital

(b) Raw materials

(c) Labour

(d) Both (a) and (b)

Answer: (c) Labour

6.One of the oldest livestock markets in ________ was at Smithfield.

(a) London

(b) Liverpool

(c) Manchester

(d) Edinburg

Answer: (a) London

7.Why did National Leaders oppose indentured labour migration from India?

(a) It was very cruel

(b) Health condition was poor

(c) Low wages

(d) All the above

Answer: (d) All the above

8.The loss of _______ destroyed African livelihoods.

(a) Cattle

(b) Human lives

(c) Land

(d) Forests

Answer: (a) Cattle

9.The main destinations of Indian indentured migrants were the _____.

(a) Caribbean Islands

(b) Fiji

(c) Mauritius

(d) All of the above

Answer: (d) All of the above

10.Ottoman Turkey was part of ________ blocs during first world war

(a) Central powers

(b) Ttipple alliance

(c) NATO

(d) Allies

Answer: (a) Central powers

11.Most Indian indentured workers came from the present-day regions of_________

(a) Bihar

(b) Eastern Uttar Pradesh

(c) Central India

(d) All of the above

Answer: (d) All of the above

12.Who used “assembly line of production”?

(a) TATA

(b) Henry Ford

(c) Bajaj

(d) All the above

Answer: (b) Henry Ford

13.Migrants from ______ went to Ceylon and Malaya.

(a) Andhra Pradesh

(b) Odisha

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Karnatak

Answer: (c) Tamil Nadu

14.__________economic process started after the decline of Brettenwoods Institutions.

(a) Emergence of MNC’s

(b) Globalisation process

(c) Flow of the capital

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) Globalisation process

15.Which of the following was not a destination for Indian indentured migrants?

(a) Caribbean islands

(b) Fiji

(c) South Africa

(d) Nigeria

Answer: (d) Nigeria

Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for History Chapter 3 - The Making of a Global World

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science (Revised)