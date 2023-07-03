MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 4 - Globalisation and the Indian Economy, Download PDF

MCQs for Class 10 Globalisation and the Indian Economy: Read and download the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 4 -Globalisation and the Indian Economy. Get questions created by subject experts to prepare for the CBSE Board Exams 2024.

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 4

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Economics Chapter 4: This article presents the important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter - Globalisation and the Indian Economy. All the questions and answers are prepared with the assistance of experienced subject teachers hence all questions are essential for the board exams preparations.

MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter - Globalisation and the Indian Economy

1.Globalisation has led to improvement in living conditions:

(a) of all the people

(b) of people in the developed countries

(c) of workers in the developing countries

(d) none of the above.

Answer: (d) none of the above.

2.One major government initiative to attract foreign companies to invest in India is:

(a) To raise the standard of education

(b) to promote unemployment in the public sector

(c) To build special economic zones

(d) both (a) and (c)

Answer: (c) To build special economic zones

3.Which one of the following Indian industries has been hit hard by globalisation?

(a) Information Technology (IT)

(b) Toy making

(c) Jute

(d) Cement

Answer: (a) Information Technology (IT)

4.Which of the following is not a feature of a Multi-National Company?

(a) It owns/controls production in more than one nation.

(b) It sets up factories where it is close to the markets.

(c) It organises production in complex ways.

(d) It employs labour only from its own country.

Answer: (d) It employs labour only from its own country.

5.World Trade Organisation (WTO) was started at the initiative of which one of the following

group of countries?

(a) Rich countries

(b) Poor countries

(c) Developed countries

(d) Developing countries

Answer: (c) Developed countries

6.Globalisation has created new opportunities of:

(a) Employment

(b) emerging multinationals

(c) providing services

(d) all of the above

Answer: (d) all of the above

7.An MNC is a company that owns or controls production in

(a) one country

(b) more than one country

(c) only developing countries

(d) only developed countries

Answer: (b) more than one country

8.Globalisation has posed major challenges for:

(a) Big producers

(b) small producers

(c) rural poor

(d) none of these

Answer: (b) small producers

9.Which of the following organisations lays stress on liberalisation of foreign trade and foreign

investment?

(a) International Labour Organisation

(b) International Monetary Fund

(c) World Health Organisation

(d) World Trade Oraganisation

Answer: (d) World Trade Oraganisation

10.What was the main channel connecting country in the past?

(a) Labour

(b) Religion

(c) Technology

(d) Trade

Answer: (d) Trade

11.Companies who set up production units in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) do not have

to pay taxes for an initial period of:

(a) 2 years

(b) 5 years

(c) 4 years

(d) 10 years

Answer: (b) 5 years

12.Investments made by MNCs are termed as:

(a) Indigenous investment

(b) Foreign investment

(c) Entrepreneur’s investment

(d) None of theAbove

Answer: (b) Foreign investment

13.Tax on imports is an example of:

(a) Terms of Trade

(b) Collateral

(c) Trade Barriers

(d) Foreign Trade

Answer: (c) Trade Barriers

14.It refers to the globalisation which creates opportunities for all and ensures that its benefits

are better shared.

(a) Privatisation

(b) Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

(c) World Trade Organisation (WTO) (d) Fair globalisation

Answer: (d) Fair globalisation

15.The process of rapid integration or interconnection between countries through free trade, free

mobility of capital and labour is called

(a) Foreign trade

(b) Liberalisation

(c) Globalisation

(d) Privatisation

Answer: (c) Globalisation

Download MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter 4 - Globalisation and the Indian Economy

