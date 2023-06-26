CBSE Class 10 Geography MCQs for Chapter 7 - Lifelines of National Economy (Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Class 10 Lifelines of National Economy MCQs: Find here important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 7 - Lifelines of National Economy. Download all questions and answers in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Geography Chapter 7: Get here the important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 7 - Lifelines of National Economy. Experienced faculty have created these questions on the basis of the revised NCERT Book and the reduced CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus.

The Lifelines of National Economy chapter in class 10 Geography deals with the importance of transportation and communication in the development of a nation's economy. The chapter highlights the fact that transportation and communication are the lifelines of a nation's economy. A well-developed network of transportation and communication is essential for a country's economic growth. The chapter also discusses the importance of international trade in the development of a nation's economy.

To revise the chapter and assess your knowledge, attempt the MCQs given below. All these questions are also important for the board exam preparations. You can also download all the questions and answers in PDF from the link provided towards the end of this article.

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Lifelines of National Economy

1.What is the full form of STD?

(a) Standard Transmission Dialing

(b) Standard Trunk Dialing

(c) Subscriber Trunk Dialing

(d) Subscriber Transmission Dialing

Answer: (c) Subscriber Trunk Dialing

2.Which of the following extreme locations are connected by the North-East corridor?

(a) Mumbai and Nagpur

(b) Silchar and Porbandar

(c) Mumbai and Kolkatta

(d) Nagpur and Siliguri

Answer: (b) Silchar and Porbandar

3.Which is the world’s longest highway tunnel?

(a) Atal Tunnel

(b) Yamate Tunnel

(c) New Katraj Tunnel

(d) Pir Panjal Tunnel

Answer: (a) Atal Tunnel

4.Which mode of transport reduces post shipments losses and delay?

(a) Railways

(b) Roadways

(c) Waterways

(d) Pipelines

Answer: (d) Pipelines

5.Which of the following state is not connected to H.V.J Pipelines?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Maharastra

(c) Gujarat

(d) Goa

Answer: (b) Maharastra

6.Which one of the following ports is the deepest land locked and well protected port along the east coast?

(a) Chennai

(b) Vishakhapatnam

(c) Tuticorin

(d) Paradwip

Answer: (b) Vishakhapatnam

7.Which of the following port is the oldest port of the eastern coast of india

(a) Kolkatta

(b) Kandla

(c) Chennai

(d) Mumbai

Answer: (c) Chennai

8.Countries like Nepal and Bhutan are called?

(a) Land locked countries

(b) Coastal countries

(c) Gulf countries

(d) None of these

Answer: (a) Land locked countries

9.Which one of the following port is a tidal port?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Kandla

(c) New Manglore

(d) Vishakhapatnam

Answer: (b) Kandla

10.Total length of coastline of India

(a) 7,516.6 km

(b) 7,566.6 km

(c) 7,561.6 km

(d) 7,565.6 km

Answer: (a) 7,516.6 km

11.What location are connected by the North -South corridor?

(a) Delhi and Kanya-Kumari

(b) Delhi and Mumbai

(c) Jabalpur and Madhurai

(d) Srinagar and Kanyakumari

Answer: (d) Srinagar and Kanyakumari

12.Which of the following is the oldest artificial port of India?

(a) Kandla

(b) Mangalore

(c) Chennai

(d) Haldia

Answer: Chennai

13.Which organisation construct main road in border area?

(a) NHAI.

(b) BRO

(c) BFS

(d) None of these

Answer: (b) BRO

14.Which one of the following port was developed to relieve the pressure on Kolkata port?

(a) Halidia

(b) Vishkapatnam

(c) Paradwip

(d) Kandla

Answer: (a) Halidia

15.National highways 1(NH 1) connects which two cities?

(a) Delhi and Amritsar

(b) Mumbai and Kolkata

(c) Chennai and Hyderabad

(d) Delhi and Kolkata

Answer: (a) Delhi and Amritsar

