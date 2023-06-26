CBSE Class 10 Geography MCQs for Chapter 7 - Lifelines of National Economy (Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Geography Chapter 7: Get here the important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 7 - Lifelines of National Economy. Experienced faculty have created these questions on the basis of the revised NCERT Book and the reduced CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus.
The Lifelines of National Economy chapter in class 10 Geography deals with the importance of transportation and communication in the development of a nation's economy. The chapter highlights the fact that transportation and communication are the lifelines of a nation's economy. A well-developed network of transportation and communication is essential for a country's economic growth. The chapter also discusses the importance of international trade in the development of a nation's economy.
To revise the chapter and assess your knowledge, attempt the MCQs given below. All these questions are also important for the board exam preparations. You can also download all the questions and answers in PDF from the link provided towards the end of this article.
MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Geography Lifelines of National Economy
1.What is the full form of STD?
(a) Standard Transmission Dialing
(b) Standard Trunk Dialing
(c) Subscriber Trunk Dialing
(d) Subscriber Transmission Dialing
Answer: (c) Subscriber Trunk Dialing
2.Which of the following extreme locations are connected by the North-East corridor?
(a) Mumbai and Nagpur
(b) Silchar and Porbandar
(c) Mumbai and Kolkatta
(d) Nagpur and Siliguri
Answer: (b) Silchar and Porbandar
3.Which is the world’s longest highway tunnel?
(a) Atal Tunnel
(b) Yamate Tunnel
(c) New Katraj Tunnel
(d) Pir Panjal Tunnel
Answer: (a) Atal Tunnel
4.Which mode of transport reduces post shipments losses and delay?
(a) Railways
(b) Roadways
(c) Waterways
(d) Pipelines
Answer: (d) Pipelines
5.Which of the following state is not connected to H.V.J Pipelines?
(a) Madhya Pradesh
(b) Maharastra
(c) Gujarat
(d) Goa
Answer: (b) Maharastra
6.Which one of the following ports is the deepest land locked and well protected port along the east coast?
(a) Chennai
(b) Vishakhapatnam
(c) Tuticorin
(d) Paradwip
Answer: (b) Vishakhapatnam
7.Which of the following port is the oldest port of the eastern coast of india
(a) Kolkatta
(b) Kandla
(c) Chennai
(d) Mumbai
Answer: (c) Chennai
8.Countries like Nepal and Bhutan are called?
(a) Land locked countries
(b) Coastal countries
(c) Gulf countries
(d) None of these
Answer: (a) Land locked countries
9.Which one of the following port is a tidal port?
(a) Mumbai
(b) Kandla
(c) New Manglore
(d) Vishakhapatnam
Answer: (b) Kandla
10.Total length of coastline of India
(a) 7,516.6 km
(b) 7,566.6 km
(c) 7,561.6 km
(d) 7,565.6 km
Answer: (a) 7,516.6 km
11.What location are connected by the North -South corridor?
(a) Delhi and Kanya-Kumari
(b) Delhi and Mumbai
(c) Jabalpur and Madhurai
(d) Srinagar and Kanyakumari
Answer: (d) Srinagar and Kanyakumari
12.Which of the following is the oldest artificial port of India?
(a) Kandla
(b) Mangalore
(c) Chennai
(d) Haldia
Answer: Chennai
13.Which organisation construct main road in border area?
(a) NHAI.
(b) BRO
(c) BFS
(d) None of these
Answer: (b) BRO
14.Which one of the following port was developed to relieve the pressure on Kolkata port?
(a) Halidia
(b) Vishkapatnam
(c) Paradwip
(d) Kandla
Answer: (a) Halidia
15.National highways 1(NH 1) connects which two cities?
(a) Delhi and Amritsar
(b) Mumbai and Kolkata
(c) Chennai and Hyderabad
(d) Delhi and Kolkata
Answer: (a) Delhi and Amritsar
