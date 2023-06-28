MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 2 - Sectors Of The Indian Economy, Download PDF!

Class 10 Sectors Of The Indian Economy MCQs: MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter 2 -Sectors Of The Indian Economy are provided here for PDF download. These MCQs are curated by subject experts according to the new syllabus and are important from the exam point of view.

MCQs for Class 10 Economics Chapter - Sectors Of The Indian Economy

1.Which of the following occupations cannot be included in primary sector?

(a) Agriculture

(b) Fishing

(c) Mining

(d) Moneylending

Answer: (d) Moneylending

2.Agriculture, dairy farming are activities belonging to which of the following sectors?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Scientific technology

Answer: (a) Primary

3.Which of the following occupations cannot be included in tertiary sector?

(a) Courier

(b) Basket weaver

(c) Call center employee

(d) Transporter

Answer: (b) Basket weaver

4.GDP stands for Gross Domestic Product. What does it show? Pick up the correct statement given below:

(a) It shows how big is the economy of a country in a given year in terms of its total

(b) It shows what the total product of a country in a given year without counting the country’s total resources.

(c) It shows the number of people involved in production in a particular year.

(d) It shows the total value of trade transactions of a country in a particular year.

Answer: (a) It shows how big is the economy of a country in a given year in terms of its total

output.

5.Choose one correct statement from the following:

Underemployment occurs —

(a) when people are not willing to work.

(b) when people are working slowly.

(c) when people are working less than what they are capable of doing.

(d) when people are not paid for their jobs.

Answer: (c) when people are working less than what they are capable of doing.

6.Which sector has lost its share in GDP but still continues to be largest employer?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Only c

Answer: (a) Primary

7.Which of the following measures the proportion of children that die before the age of 1 year as a proportion of 1000 live children born in that particular year?

(a) IMR - Infant mortality rate

(b) Literacy rate

(c) Net attendance ratio

(d) Drop out ratio

Answer: (a) IMR - Infant mortality rate

8.____________ refers to the activities which are undertaken by people with the object of earning money.

(a) Organised activities

(b) Unorganised activities

(c) Economic activities

(d) Noneconomic activities

Answer: (c) Economic activities

9.NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005) has guaranteed_________ days of employment in a year in many districts of India. What are the correct number of

days?

(a) 200 days

(b) 100 days

(c) 30 days

(d) 60 days

Answer: (b) 100 days

10.In the past 100 years, there has been a further shift from _______ to ______ in developed countries. This has become the most important in terms of total production.

(a) secondary to tertiary sector

(b) primary to tertiary sector

(c) primary to secondary sector

(d) none of the above

Answer: (a) secondary to tertiary sector

11.Who among the following fall under the organized sector?

(a) Raghu, a daily wage labourer working in a dam site under a contractor.

(b) Nafeesa, a doctor getting all employment benefits.

(c) Purushothaman, a cleaning staff in a private bank.

(d) Ammini, a tailor stitching clothes at his home.

Answer: (b) Nafeesa, a doctor getting all employment benefits.

12.Manish is preparing to join Google as software engineer which of the following might be wrong about him?

(a) He will work in unorganized sector

(b) He will work in private sector

(c) He will work in tertiary sector

(d) He will work in organized sector

Answer: (a) He will work in unorganized sector

13.The sectors are classified into organized and unorganized sector on the basis of:

(a) Employment conditions

(b) The nature of economic activity

(c) Ownership of enterprises

(d) Number of workers employed in the enterprise

Answer: (a) Employment conditions

14.Disguised unemployment occurs when people

(a) Do not want to work

(b) Are working in a lazy manner

(c) Are working less than what they are capable of doing

(d) Are not paid for their work

Answer: (c) Are working less than what they are capable of doing

15.Rituraj is employed as a government teacher. Which of the following statement is right about him?

(a) He works in secondary sector

(b) He works in private sector

(c) He works in unorganized sector

(d) He works in public sector

Answer: (d) He works in public sector

