CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography MCQs for Chapter 3 - Water Resources (Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Class 10 Water Resources MCQs: Check MCQs for Class 10 Geography Chapter 3 - Water Resources here. Download all questions and answers in PDF and practise with them to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Water Resources: This article brings you a set of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for Class 10 Geography Chapter 3 - Water Resources. Since the CBSE will be including an increased number of MCQs in the board exam question papers starting with the 2023–24 session, students should practise the questions from all significant sections of the textbook. We have provided the questions created by the subject experts here to aid students in their preparation, particularly for their board exams. All questions are based on the new CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus and the revised NCERT Book. Therefore, the MCQs provided below are extremely helpful for the 2023-24 exam preparations. Check and download a PDF copy of Class 10 Water Resources MCQs from this article.

Related|

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2023-24

MCQs for Class 10 Water Resources

1.The Hirakud project was built in _______ basin.

(A) Indus

(B) Mahanadi

(C) Ganga

(D)Ravi

Answer: (B) Mahanadi

2.Which one of the following is not a source of freshwater?

(a) Oceans

(b) Surface run off

(c) Ice-sheets

(d) Groundwater

Answer: (b) Surface run off

3.Which state has made roof top rainwater harvesting structure compulsory to all the houses

across the state?

(a) Kerala

(b) Karnataka

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Andhra Pradesh

Answer: (c) Tamil Nadu

4.During whose reign were the dams, lakes and irrigation system built extensively?

(a) Ashoka

(b) Akbar

(c) Chandragupta Maurya

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Chandragupta Maurya

5.Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is built on which river?

(a) Chenab

(b) Mahanadi

(c) Krishna

(d) Satluj

Answer: (c) Krishna

6.Which of the following multipurpose projects is found in the Satluj-Beas River basin?

(a) Hirakud Project

(b) Damodar Valley Corporation

(c) Bhakra Nangal Project

(d) Rihand Project

Answer: (c) Bhakra Nangal Project

7.Name the village where almost all the house traditionally had tankas.

(a)Rajasthan

(b) Odisha

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d)Maharastra

Answer: (a) Rajasthan

8.The first multi-purpose project of India was

(a) Sivasamudram

(b) Damodar Valley

(c) Hirakud

(d) Rajasthan Canal

Answer: (b) Damodar Valley

9.Sardar Sarovar Dam is constructed on

(a) River Krishna

(b) River Mahanadi

(c) River Kaveri

(d) River Narmada

Answer: (d) River Narmada

10.Tehri dam Andolan is mainly concerned with the state of?

(a) Uttarakhand

(b) Chhattisgarh

(c)Jharkhand

(d)None of these

Answer: (a) Uttarakhand

11.Oceans contain ............... volume of water.

(a) 90 percent

(b) 75 percent

(c) 96.5 percent

(d) 98 percent

Answer: (c) 96.5 percent

12.Hirakud dam is built on which river?

(a) Chenab

(b) Mahanadi

(c) Krishna

(d) Satluj

Answer: (b) Mahanadi

13.On which of the following issues did the Narmada Bachao Andolan first focus?

(a) Benefits of irrigation to landless farmers

(b) Environmental issues related to submergence of trees under the dam water

(c) Rehabilitation of the people displaced due to construction of the dam

(d) Economic issues of wastage of money for the construction of the dam

Answer: (b) Environmental issues related to submergence of trees under the dam water

14.During whose reign were the dams, lakes and irrigation system built extensively?

(a) Ashoka

(b) Akbar

(c) Chandragupta Maurya

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Chandragupta Maurya

15.The first multi-purpose project of India was

(a) Sivasamudram

(b) Damodar Valley

(c) Hirakud

(d) Rajasthan Canal

Answer: (b) Damodar Valley

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science (Revised)