MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 1 Power Sharing, Download PDF of Important Questions and Answers

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Political Science Chapter 1: Here, you will get the MCQs for Class 10 Political Science Chapter - Power Sharing which have been prepared and reviewed by subject experts. All these questions have been created keeping in mind the important topics and are according to the reduced CBSE syllabus.
MCQs for Class 10 Political Science Chapter - Power Sharing
1.Which one of the following countries adopted majoritarianism in their Constitution?
(a) Belgium
(b) India
(c) Germany
(d) Sri Lanka
Answer: (d) Sri Lanka
2.Which one of the following countries does not share its boundary with Belgium?
(a) France
(b) Netherlands
(c) Sweden
(d) Luxembourg
Answer: (c) Sweden
3.In Belgium, the percentage of French community is:
(a) 54%
(b) 40%
(c) 30%
(d) 20%
Answer: (b) 40%
4.Which language is dominantly spoken in Belgium?
(a) Dutch
(b) Spanish
(c) France
(d) Italian
Answer: (a) Dutch
5.Power shared among governments at different levels is also called:
(a) horizontal distribution
(b) vertical distribution
(c) slant distribution
(d) none of the above
Answer: (b) vertical distribution
6.Power struggle demanding separate Eelam was launched by:
(a) Sinhalese
(b) Buddhists
(c) Tamilians
(d) none of these
Answer: (c) Tamilians
7.Which of the following is the capital city of Belgium?
(a) Bruges
(b) Brussels
(c) Ghent
(d) Antwerp
Answer: (b) Brussels
8.Belgium shares its border with:
(a) France
(b) Germany
(c) Luxembourg
(d) all of the above
Answer: (d) all of the above
9.A war-like conflict between two opposite groups in a country is called
(a) Cold war
(b) Civil war
(c) Ethnic war
(d) None of these
Answer: (b) Civil war
10.Which one of the following systems of power sharing is called checks and balances?
(a) Horizontal distribution of powers
(b) Federal division of powers
(c) Vertical power sharing
(d) Power shared among different levels of government
Answer: Horizontal distribution of powers
11.Belgium has worked on the principles of:
(a) majoritarianism
(b) accommodation
(c) both (a) and (b)
(d) none of the above
Answer: (b) accommodation
12.Consider the following statements on power sharing and select the answer using the codes given below:
I. It is the very spirit of democracy.
II. It reduce the possibility of conflict between social groups
III. It brings transparency in the governance.
IV. It brings socio-political competition among parties.
Options:
(a) I, II & III
(b) II, III & IV
(c) I, III & IV
(d) I, II & IV
Answer: (a) I, II & III
13.Match list I with list II and select the correct answer using the codes below in the lists
|
Column I
|
Column II
|
1.Sri Lanka as an Independent nation
|
A.1950s and 1960s
|
2.Belgium constitution amended
|
B.1948
|
3.Tension between Dutch speaking and French
speaking communities
|
C.1970-1993
|
4.Sinhala as the only official language
|
D.1956
- B, 2.C, 3.D, 4. A
(b) 1.C, 2.B, 3.D, 4.A
(c) 1.C, 2.A, 3.B, 4.D
(d) 1.B, 2.C, 3.A ,4.D
Answer: (d) 1.B, 2.C, 3.A ,4.D
14.An intelligent sharing of power among legislature, executive and judiciary is very important to the design of _________
(a) Democracy
(b) Political parties
(c) Ethnic groups
(d) Majoritarianism
Answer: (a) Democracy
15.Belgium has borders with the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and--------
(a) Sri Lanka
(b) Rome
(c) Germany
(d) Lebanon
Answer: (c) Germany
