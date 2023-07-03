MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 1 Power Sharing, Download PDF of Important Questions and Answers

Class 10 Political Science Power Sharing MCQs: Get here important MCQs for Class 10 Power Sharing to practise important questions for CBSE Board Exam 2024. All the questions are based on revised syllabus and NCERT Book.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Political Science Chapter 1: CBSE Board Exams for the current academic session will start from February 15, 2023 onwards but students should start the exam preparations from now itself to keep themselves managed and stress-free. They can start with practise of important questions presented by Jagran Josh. Here, you will get the MCQs for Class 10 Political Science Chapter - Power Sharing which have been prepared and reviewed by subject experts. All these questions have been created keeping in mind the important topics and are according to the reduced CBSE syllabus. Hence, the MCQs provided here form a perfect resource for exam preparations. Students can view and download all Class 10 Political Science Chapter 1 MCQs along with their answers in PDF from a link provided in this article below.

MCQs for Class 10 Political Science Chapter - Power Sharing

1.Which one of the following countries adopted majoritarianism in their Constitution?

(a) Belgium

(b) India

(c) Germany

(d) Sri Lanka

Answer: (d) Sri Lanka

2.Which one of the following countries does not share its boundary with Belgium?

(a) France

(b) Netherlands

(c) Sweden

(d) Luxembourg

Answer: (c) Sweden

3.In Belgium, the percentage of French community is:

(a) 54%

(b) 40%

(c) 30%

(d) 20%

Answer: (b) 40%

4.Which language is dominantly spoken in Belgium?

(a) Dutch

(b) Spanish

(c) France

(d) Italian

Answer: (a) Dutch

5.Power shared among governments at different levels is also called:

(a) horizontal distribution

(b) vertical distribution

(c) slant distribution

(d) none of the above

Answer: (b) vertical distribution

6.Power struggle demanding separate Eelam was launched by:

(a) Sinhalese

(b) Buddhists

(c) Tamilians

(d) none of these

Answer: (c) Tamilians

7.Which of the following is the capital city of Belgium?

(a) Bruges

(b) Brussels

(c) Ghent

(d) Antwerp

Answer: (b) Brussels

8.Belgium shares its border with:

(a) France

(b) Germany

(c) Luxembourg

(d) all of the above

Answer: (d) all of the above

9.A war-like conflict between two opposite groups in a country is called

(a) Cold war

(b) Civil war

(c) Ethnic war

(d) None of these

Answer: (b) Civil war

10.Which one of the following systems of power sharing is called checks and balances?

(a) Horizontal distribution of powers

(b) Federal division of powers

(c) Vertical power sharing

(d) Power shared among different levels of government

Answer: Horizontal distribution of powers

11.Belgium has worked on the principles of:

(a) majoritarianism

(b) accommodation

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of the above

Answer: (b) accommodation

12.Consider the following statements on power sharing and select the answer using the codes given below:

I. It is the very spirit of democracy.

II. It reduce the possibility of conflict between social groups

III. It brings transparency in the governance.

IV. It brings socio-political competition among parties.

Options:

(a) I, II & III

(b) II, III & IV

(c) I, III & IV

(d) I, II & IV

Answer: (a) I, II & III

13.Match list I with list II and select the correct answer using the codes below in the lists

Column I Column II 1.Sri Lanka as an Independent nation A.1950s and 1960s 2.Belgium constitution amended B.1948 3.Tension between Dutch speaking and French speaking communities C.1970-1993 4.Sinhala as the only official language D.1956

B, 2.C, 3.D, 4. A

(b) 1.C, 2.B, 3.D, 4.A

(c) 1.C, 2.A, 3.B, 4.D

(d) 1.B, 2.C, 3.A ,4.D

Answer: (d) 1.B, 2.C, 3.A ,4.D

14.An intelligent sharing of power among legislature, executive and judiciary is very important to the design of _________

(a) Democracy

(b) Political parties

(c) Ethnic groups

(d) Majoritarianism

Answer: (a) Democracy

15.Belgium has borders with the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and--------

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Rome

(c) Germany

(d) Lebanon

Answer: (c) Germany

Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Political Science Chapter 1 - Power Sharing

