CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Geography Chapter 3 Water Resources 

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: Chapter 3 Water Resources (Geography)

There are a total of 7 chapters in the NCERT Geography textbook ‘Contemporary India - II’ for CBSE class 10 students. Here, Chapter 3 Water Resources covers topics such as Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management, Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management and Rainwater Harvesting.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 3 Water Resources Important Questions

ONE MARK QUESTIONS

1) Oceans contain ............... volume of water.

(a) 90 percent

(b) 75 percent

(c) 96.5 percent

(d) 98 percent

2) Which state has made roof top rainwater harvesting structures compulsory to all the houses across the state?

(a) Kerala

(b) Karnataka

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Andhra Pradesh

3)True or False: Rooftop rainwater harvesting is the most common practice in Shillong and Meghalaya.

4) Diversion channels are built in ................... and ................... regions of India.

5) The first multi-purpose project of India was

(a) Sivasamudram

(b) Damodar Valley

(c) Hirakud

(d) Rajasthan Canal

6) Multi-purpose projects were launched in India after .....................

7) Which one of the following is not a source of freshwater?

(a) Oceans

(b) Surface runoff

(c) Ice-sheets

(d) Groundwater

8) True or False: Water stored in dams does not produce electricity.

9) Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is built on which river?

(a) Chenab

(b) Mahanadi

(c) Krishna

(d) Satluj

10) Drip irrigation system is a means of ................... conservation.

11) True or False: Tamil Nādu solved the problem of acute shortage of water.

12) Sardar Sarovar Dam is constructed on

(a) River Krishna

(b) River Mahanadi

(c) River Kaveri

(d) River Narmada

13) Today dams are built for ................... reasons.

14) Hirakud dam is built on which river?

(a) Chenab

(b) Mahanadi

(c) Krishna

(d) Satluj

15) Different social groups do not have ................... access to water.

16) Which of the following multipurpose projects is found in the Satluj-Beas River basin?

(a) Hirakud Project

(b) Damodar Valley Corporation

(c) Bhakra Nangal Project

(d) Rihand Project

17) True or False: Salal Dam is built on Chenab River.

18) On which of the following issues did the Narmada Bachao Andolan first focus?

(a) Benefits of irrigation to landless farmers

(b) Environmental issues related to submergence of trees under the dam water

(c) Rehabilitation of the people displaced due to construction of the dam

(d) Economic issues of wastage of money for the construction of the dam

ASSERTION AND REASON

Read the statement and choose the correct option-

Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A A is true but R is false Both Assertion and Reason are false

1. Assertion : Water is a renewable resource.

Reason : Freshwater is mainly obtained from surface runoff and groundwater that is continually being renewed.

Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A A is true but R is false Both Assertion and Reason are false

2. Assertion : Ground water is a highly overused resource.

Reason : Groundwater is used for domestic and drinking purpose.

Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A A is true but R is false Both Assertion and Reason are false

3) Assertion : Rainwater harvesting is to collect and store rainwater.

Reason : Rainwater can be directed to recharge the underground water.

Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A A is true but R is false Both Assertion and Reason are false

4. Assertion : The availability of water resources varies over space and time.

Reason : Availability of water resources helps in storing water.

Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A A is true but R is false Both Assertion and Reason are false

5. Assertion : Irrigation has also changed the cropping pattern.

Reason : Crops are now sown according to the amount and availability of water.

Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A A is true but R is false Both Assertion and Reason are false

6. Assertion : Sardar Sarovar Dam has been built over the Narmada River in Gujarat.

Reason : This is one of the largest water resource projects of India covering four states.

Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true and R is true and R is the correct explanation of A A is true but R is false Both Assertion and Reason are false

