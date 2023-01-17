CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions and Answers: Chapter 1 Power Sharing

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Political Science carries about 25 percent of the total marks in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science curriculum. In this article, we will go through the first chapter - Power Sharing important questions and answers from the CBSE 10th class Political Science sections of Social Science (SST). The answers to these important questions are also given in this article itself towards the end of these questions.

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions and answers: CBSE Class 10th Political Science Chapter 1 Power Sharing is an important chapter for Social Science 2023 board examination. In this article, we would be going through some of the most important multiple choice questions, assertion reason questions, fill in the blanks, true false and other important subjective and objective questions from the 1st chapter Power Sharing of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit 3..

Power Sharing is the first chapter in the 3rd unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Political Science) curriculum.

The topics covered in Unit 3 Chapter 1 of Class 10 Social Science are: Belgium and Sri Lanka, Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka, Accommodation in Belgium, Why power sharing is desirable and Forms of Power Sharing. These topics have been carefully chosen and presented in the course curriculum with the objective to familiarize students with the centrality of power sharing in a democracy and to help them understand the working of spatial and social power sharing mechanisms.

Students can check the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Political Science by visiting CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 1 Power Sharing Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Which one of the following countries does not share its boundary with Belgium?

(a) France

(b) Netherlands

(c) Sweden

(d) Luxembourg

In Belgium......

The State Governments are not subordinate to the Central Government The State Governments are subordinate to the Central Government The State Governments have no say before the central Government The Central Government is subordinate to the State Governments.

In Belgium, the percentage of French community is:

(a) 54%

(b) 40%

(c) 30%

(d) 20%

Which language is dominantly spoken in Belgium?

(a) Dutch

(b) Spanish

(c) France

(d) Italian

In Sri Lanka most of the Sinhala speaking people are ____, while most of the Tamils are ____ or____

Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus Hindus, Muslims, Buddhist

Power struggle demanding separate Eelam was launched by:

(a) Sinhalese

(b) Buddhists

(c) Tamilians

(d) none of these

7. The people whose forefathers came from India to Sri Lanka as plantation workers during the colonial period are called.......

Sri Lankan Tamils Indian Tamils Tamil Indians Indian Sri Lankans

Power sharing is desirable because it

(a) helps the people of different communities to celebrated their festivals.

(b) imposes the will of the majority community over others.

(c) reduces the conflict between social groups.

(d) ensures the stability of political order.

Power sharing is a good way to ensure the stability of:

(a) population

(b) political order

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of the above

When power is shared among different organs of the government it is called as

(a) horizontal distribution of power

(b) community distribution of power

(c) coalition of power

(d) federal distribution of power

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

DIRECTION : Mark the option which is most suitable :

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion : Tyranny of majority is highly desirable.

Reason : It helps in making the political order more stable.

Assertion(A):Power sharing is good for democracy.

Reason(R):It leads to ethical tension

Assertion : In Belgium, the leaders realized that the unity of the country is possible by respecting the feelings and interest of different countries.

Reason : Belgium favoured Dutch speaking community.

Assertion(A): The minority French –speaking community was relatively rich and powerful in Belgium.

Reason(R): Paris is the capital city of France

Assertion : The French speaking community in Belgium was rich and powerful.

Reason : Belgian Government favoured French speaking community.

Assertion : Power should reside with one person and group located at one place in a democracy.

Reason : If the power is dispersed, it will not be possible to take decision quickly and enforce it.

Assertion : In a democracy, everyone has a voice in the shaping of public policies.

Reason : India has a federal system.

Assertion : Sinhala was recognized as the only official language of Sri Lanka.

Reason : The government of Sri Lanka wanted to establish the supremacy of the Sinhala community.

Assertion : Community government in Belgium is elected by one language community.

Reason : Community government helped in resolving conflict between different linguistic groups.

Assertion : Power Sharing is good.

Reason : It leads to ethical tension.

