CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Geography Chapter 4 Agriculture

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we are going to discuss important questions and answers from CBSE Class 10 SST Chapter 4 Agriculture (Geography).

Among the 7 chapters in the NCERT Geography textbook ‘Contemporary India - II’ for CBSE class 10 students, chapter 4 Agriculture covers some of the most important topics such as Types of Farming – Primitive Subsistence, Intensive Subsistence, Commercial; Cropping Pattern – Major Crops, Food Crops other than Grains, Non Food Crops, Technological and Institutional Reforms; Food Security (excluding impact of globalization on agriculture).

Candidates who are going to appear for CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2022-23 must check the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science as they prepare their content for each topic in the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

Additionally, since there have been modifications made in the course content for the chapter, students must check CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-2023 as they appear for their exams to check the complete list of topics that would not be evaluated in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Examination 2022-23 by the board or the school.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 4 Agriculture Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

1) ‘Slash and Burn’ agriculture is –

(a) Shifting agriculture

(b) Commercial agriculture

(c) Intensive agriculture

(d) None of these

2) Which of the following types of economic activity is agriculture?

(a) Secondary

(b) Primary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Organized

3) Bhoodan- Gramdan movement was initiated by __________

(a) Government of India

(b) Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Vinoba Bhave

(d) Jawaharlal Nehru

4) Hoe, dao digging sticks are associated with

(a) Primitive subsistence farming

(b) Green Revolution

(c) Commercial farming

(d) Industrial revolution

5) Ragi is rich in

(a) Zinc

(b) Iodine

(c) Phosphorus

(d) Iron

6) Which of the following oil-seeds is a Rabi crop?

(a) Sesamum

(b) Linseed

(c) Groundnut

(d) None of the above

7) Which of the following was the main focus of our First Five Year Plan

(a) Cost of Food

(b) Globalisation

(c) Land Reforms

(d) Industrialisation

8) Karnataka is famous for which plantation crops

(a) Coffee

(b) Tea

(c) jute

(d) Wheat

9) Which type of agriculture is famous in North Eastern States like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland

(a) Commercial

(b) Intensive

(c) Jhumming

(d) Commercial Subsistence

10) Name the crop grown with the onset of monsoon in different parts of the country.

(a) Kharif Crop

(b)Rabi Crop

(c) Zaid

(d)None of the above

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

Assertion (A): Pulses are leguminous crops

Reason (R): These help in restoring soil fertility by fixing nitrogen from air

Assertion (A): Indian Farmers should diversify their cropping pattern

Reason (R): Diversification of agriculture will increase income and reduce environmental degradation

Assertion (A): Organic farming is much in vogue.

Reason(R): In organic farming crops are grown using high doses of chemical fertilisers and insecticides.

Assertion(A): India’s primary activity is Agriculture

Reason(R): Two thirds of its population is engaged in agricultural activities

All the best!