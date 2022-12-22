CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Geography Chapter 2 Forest and Wildlife Resources 

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we would be discussing the important questions and answers from Chapter 2 of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SST) Geography Forest and Wildlife Resources. The answers to the important questions are also available in the PDF attached towards the end of these questions.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: This article would discuss through some important multiple choice questions, assertion reason questions and other important subjective and objective questions from Chapter 2 Forest and Wildlife Resources of CBSE Class 10 (SST) Geography.

These important questions have been prepared after careful analysis of the NCERT Geography textbook ‘Contemporary India - II’ along with the previous year question papers, sample paper published by the board for 2022-23 and the rationalised syllabus.

Chapter 2 Forest and Wildlife Resources is also the second chapter of the unit ‘Contemporary India - II’ in the curriculum of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Geography) curriculum.

The topics covered in the chapter are: Conservation of forest and wildlife in India, Types and distribution of forests and wildlife resources, Community and Conservation.

Candidates appearing for CBSE Class10 Social Science board exam 2022-23 can view the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 2 from CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

Please note that topics such as Biodiversity or Biological Diversity, Flora and Fauna in India, Vanishing Forests, etc. have been dropped off from the latest syllabus of Social Science. As the syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Social Science has been updated, students must check CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-2023 to check the complete list of topics that have been removed from Chapter 2 Forest and Wildlife Resources and not be evaluated by the board or the school in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Examination 2022-23.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 2 Forest and Wildlife Resources Important Questions

ONE MARK QUESTIONS

(1) In ________ Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan villagers have fought against _______ by citing the Wildlife Protection Act.

(2) Which of the following categories of forests and wastelands belongs to government, private individuals’ communities?

(a) Protected Forests

(b) Reserved Forests

(c) Unclassed Forests

(d) Open Forests

(3) An integrated unit consisting of the community of living organisms and the physical environment is called __________.

(4) Several virgin forests preserved in the pristine form are called ___

(a) Sacred Forests

(b) Sacred Groves

(c) Sacred Trees

(d) Sacred Plants

(5) ________ was the first state to pass the Joint Forests Management Resolution.

(6) Teak Monoculture has damaged the natural forests in

(a) Ganga Plain

(b) South India

(c) Brahmaputra Plain

(d) None of the above

(7) Nature worship is an age-old tribal belief based on the premise that all creations of _________ have to be protected.

(8) Which one is considered as Primary Producers in an ecological system

(a) Forest

(b) Animals

(c) Sun

(d) Humans

(9) Farmers and citizen’s groups like the _______ in Tehri and _______ have shown that adequate levels of diversified crop production without the use of synthetic chemicals are possible and economically viable.

(10) Which of the following states has the largest area under Permanent Forests?

(a) Nagaland

(b) Assam

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Kerala

(11) What is Flora and Fauna?

(12) Name any two states which have the largest percentage of reserved forests?

(13) What are wildlife Sanctuaries?

(14) What is JFM?

(15) Mention any two factors responsible for depleting our forests and wildlife

(16) What is the main objective of the famous Chipko Movement?

(17) What is the main thrust of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972?

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion : Forests play a key role in the ecological system.

Reason : Forests are the primary producers on which all other living beings depend.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

Assertion: Destruction of forests and wildlife resulted into the loss of cultural diversity

Reason: The conservation of forests and wildlife is essential to provide a better quality of life.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

Assertion : Neglect of our environment has led to the destruction and extinction of many species of animals and plant life.

Reason : Decreasing Forest cover area is a major reason of destruction of species.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

Assertion : We need to conserve our forests and wildlife.

Reason : Rapid decline in wildlife population and forestry has been observed.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

Assertion : Depletion of forests causes a lot of danger.

Reason : Forests are vital for the quality of life and environment.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

All the best!