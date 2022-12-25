CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we are going to discuss important questions and answers from CBSE Class 10 SST Chapter 5 of Geography section of Social Science. The answers to these important questions are given in the PDF attached towards the end.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Geography Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we would discuss the important multiple choice questions, assertion reason questions and other important subjective and objective questions from the fifth chapter Minerals and Energy Resources of CBSE Class 10 (SST) Geography.

It is the fifth chapter in the second unit of the curriculum and in the NCERT Geography textbook ‘Contemporary India - II’. Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources covers topics such as What is a mineral, Mode of occurrence of Minerals - Where are these minerals found, Ferrous Minerals, Non-Ferrous Minerals, Non Metallic Minerals, Rock Minerals, Conservation of Minerals, Energy Resources - Conventional Sources of Energy, Non-Conventional Sources of Energy, Conservation of Energy Resources.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

The larger occurrences of minerals of igneous and metamorphic rocks are called:

(a) Veins

(b) Lodes

(c) Beds

(d) Layers

Which one of the following is largely derived from ocean water?

(a) Bauxite

(b) Magnesium

(c) Gold

(d) Mica

Aluminium is obtained from

(a) bauxite

(b) limestone

(c) copper

(d) manganese

Which one of the following features is not true about copper?

(a) India is deficient in the reserve and production of copper.

(b) It is reliable, ductile and a good conductor.

(c) It is a ferrous ore.

(d) It is mainly used in electrical cables and electronic goods.

Limestone is the basic raw material of

(a) Paper industry

(b) Cement industry

(c) Sugar industry

(d) Textile industry

Mica is used in electric and electronic industries because

(a) of its insulating properties and resistance to high voltage

(b) it is a good conductor of electricity

(c) of its great malleability

(d) of its sonorous nature

The highest quality of hard coal is:

(a) Lignite

(b) Bituminous

(c) Peat

(d) Anthracite

Uranium and thorium used for generating nuclear power are found in

(a) Godavari Basin

(b) Gulf of Cambay

(c) Manikarn in Himachal Pradesh

(d) Aravalli ranges of Rajasthan

In which region of India tidal energy is produced?

(a) Gulf of Kuchchh

(b) Puga Valley of Ladakh

(c) Gulf of Cambay

(d) Madhapur near Bhuj

Fill in the blanks:

1) Rocks are combination of homogeneous substances called - - - - - - - .

2) The mineral deposits in Sands of Valley floors and the base of hills called - - - -

3) . ..................must be present in ferrous minerals.

4) India is critically deficient in the Reserve and production of..............

5) Rajasthan is the ........................ largest producer of mica in India.

6) ........................ is a fossil fuel which is present below natural gas.

