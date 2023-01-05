CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Economics Chapter 1 Development

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we are going to go through the important questions and answers from Social Science (SST) Economics Chapter 1 Resources and Development. The answers to these important questions are also given in this article itself towards the end of these questions.

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers from Unit 4 Understanding Economic Development Chapter 1 Resources and Development PDF

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we would be going through some of the most important multiple choice questions, assertion reason questions and other important subjective and objective questions from the 1st chapter Development of CBSE Class 10 SST Economics syllabus.

All these important questions have been prepared by subject experts after careful analysis of the latest NCERT Economics textbook ‘Understanding Economic Development ’. These questions and answers are prepared by experts according to the latest syllabus, sample paper and marking scheme and the previous year question papers.

Development is the first chapter in the 4th unit Understanding Economic Development of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Economics) curriculum.

Development chapter covers What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals, Income and Other Goals, National Development, How to compare different countries or states, Income and other criteria, Public Facilities and Sustainability of Development.

To view the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Economics Chapter Development, visit CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Economics Chapter 1 Important Questions and Answers

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

The total number of children attending school as a percentage of total number of children in the same age group is called

(a) net attendance ratio

(b) literacy rate

(c) gross enrolment ratio

(d) level of education

Which of the following is not true about development?

Different people usually have the same goals. Different people can have different goals. Different people can have different as well as conflicting goals. Different people can have different as well as conflicting goals regarding national development.

Which of the following is true when industrialists want more dams to get more electricity but tribals oppose it?

Different persons can have different developmental goals What may be development for one may not be development for the other. For development, people look at a mix of goals. Different persons could have different as well as conflicting notions of a country’s development.

Per capita income hides

(a) disparities

(b) average income

(c) total population

(d) none of these

Which statement does not justify the need for provision of public facilities

Income itself indicate the ability to utilize goods and services Public facilities are provided because people need them Providing public facilities collectively reduces costs Income itself cannot indicate the ability to utilize goods and services

Which one of the following is not a base for preparation of Human Development Index (HDI)

Literacy rate Life expectancy Industrialization Per capita income

Which of the following is not a reason for a person which will not prevent him from joining a job which pay high salary?

Job security Work environment Facilities for family Power

Per capita income of Kerala is higher than that of

(a) Bihar

(b) Punjab

(c) Gujarat

(d) none of these

Assume there are five families in a country. The average per capita income of these families is Rs 10000. If the income of three families is Rs 9500, Rs 10500, Rs 10200 and Rs 9800 respectively, what is the income of the fifth family?

Rs 10000 Rs 10500 Rs 20220 Rs 5800

Dividing the total income of country with its population, we get

Per-Capita income National income Average Income Total Income

(a) Only III

(b) I and II

(c) All of the above

(d) None of these

Which of the following is the most important component for comparing different countries

Resources Youth in population Per capita income Life expectancy

Body mass index is used to calculate

Nourishment level Body growth Only a Both a and b

The per-capita income of different countries is counted in which currency?

(a) Rupees

(b) Pounds

(c) US Dollars

(d) Canadian Dollars

Which criteria is used by World Bank for classifying countries?

Literacy Rate Life Expectancy Enrolment percentage Per Capita income

Among Haryana, Kerala and Bihar, the lowest per- capita income state is Bihar. It shows that

(a) Bihar has high standard of living

(b) People are earning less in Kerala

(c) Maharashtra has more number of rich people

(d) On an average, people in Bihar have low income

Kerala has low infant mortality rate because it has

Low provision of basic health and educational facilities Adequate provision of basic health and educational facilities High mortality rate among elderly people None of the above

Meaning of development is different for

(a) different people

(b) alien people

(c) same people

(d) none of these

Classical view of economic development includes

(a) per capita income

(b) national Income

(c) none of these

(d) both a and b

Development of an individual refers to

(a) mental development

(b) physical development

(c) spiritual development

(d) overall development

Development goal for landless agricultural labor is

(a) high prices for crops

(b) more days of work

(c) cheap labor

(d) pollution free environment

A good way to measure the quality of life in countries across the world is by

comparing their........... .

(a) per capita Income

(b) human development index

(c) gross national income

(d) sustainable development

What is the main criterion used by the World Bank in classifying different countries?

(a) population growth

(b) geographical area

(c) gender ratio

(d) average income or per capita income

Full form of SED is

(a) sustainable economic development

(b) simple economic development

(c) sound economic development

(d) none of these

IMR stands for

(a) Infant Mortality Ratio

(b) Indian Mortality Ratio

(c) International Mortality Ratio

(d) none of these

The Human Development Report (HDR) published by UNDP compares countries based on literacy rate, health status and ........... .

(a) National income

(b) Per-capita income

(c) Both a and b

(d) None of the above

People may have different developmental goals; what is development for one, may even be for the other.

(a) destructive

(b) constructive

(c) same

(d) equal

The literacy rate is highest in Kerala while the infant mortality rate is highest in Bihar. What does it show?

(a) Most of the people in Kerala and Bihar have good living conditions.

(b) Both Bihar and Kerala lack basic necessities of life.

(c) The standard of living in Kerala is better than Bihar.

(d) The standard of living in Bihar is better than Kerala.

Development criteria include

(a) income

(b) equal treatment

(c) freedom

(d) all of these

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

1.) Assertion (A) – A high average income is not indicative of the overall wellbeing of a country.

Reason (R) – Average income does not cover human development indicates like level of education, health and public facilities.

2.) Assertion (A) : Money, or material things that one can buy with it, is one factor on which our life depends.

Reason (R) : But the quality of our life does not depend on non material things.

3.) Assertion (A): India has experienced some significant changes in the contribution to GDP by the primary sector

Reason (R): In terms of GDP, the service sector emerged as the largest producing sector in India replacing the primary sector.

4.) Assertion (A) Sustainable development is a crucial step for the development of a country.

Reason (R) Sustainability is the capability to use the resources judicious and maintain ecological balance.

5.) Assertion (A) Suppose the literacy rate in a state is 78% and the the net attendance ratio in secondary stage is 47%.

Reason ( R ) More than half of the students are going to other states for elementary education.

6.) Assertion (A): The availability of resources is a necessary condition for the development of any region, but mere availability of resources in the absence of corresponding changes in technology and institutions may hinder development.

Reason (R): There are many regions in our county that are rich in resources but these are included in economically backward regions.

7.) Assertion (A): Kerala has a low Infant Mortality Rate.

Reason (R): Kerala has the adequate provision of health and educational services.

8.) Assertion (A): Different people having different development goals.

Reason (R): People want freedom, equality, security and respect.

9.) Assertion (A): A country at present has very high national income due to surplus oil resources. However it is essential to look for alternative sources of income also.

Reason (R): Oil is a natural resource that is non-renewable in nature. If it is not used judiciously then it will get exhausted soon.

10.) Assertion (A): Developmental goals that people are not only about better income but also about other important things in life.

Reason (R): A safe and secure environment may allow more women to take up a variety of jobs or run a business.

11.) Assertion (A) : Money in your pocket cannot buy all the goods and services that you may need to live well.

Reason (R) : So, income by itself is not a completely adequate indicator of material goods and services that citizens are able to use.

