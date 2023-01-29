CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important MCQs: 50 Important MCQs for 2023 Board exam Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Check the important MCQs from Political Science portions of CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2022-23 syllabus. Also download the answers from the PDF at the end of the questions to score well in CBSE class 10 Social Science board exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions: In this article, we have Important MCQs from the third unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science curriculum 2023. These MCQs and their correct answers will help you score good marks in the examination. The answers are given at the end of the questions. The answers have been given towards the end so that the students can also check how prepared they are.

The four units in CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus cover History, Geography and Political Science respectively. The four units are:

1.India and the Contemporary World -II

2.Contemporary India - II

3.Democratic Politics -II

4.Understanding Economic Development.

Candidates should check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023 in detail to check the complete course content, course structure and question paper design.

1.In federalism, power is divided between various constituent units and:

(a) central authority

(b) states

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of the above

2.Which one of the following countries does not share its boundary with Belgium?

(a) France

(b) Netherlands

(c) Sweden

(d) Luxembourg

3.In countries like India, _________ choose candidates for contesting elections.

Top party leaders Members of party Supporters of party Government officers 1.b, 2.c, 3. d ,4. a 1.c, 2.b, 3. d ,4. a 1.c, 2.a, 3. b ,4. d 1.b, 2.c, 3. a ,4. D

4.Belgium shifted from a unitary form of government to:

(a) Democratic

(b) federal

(c) Authoritarian

(d) none of the above

5.In Unitary form of government

(a) all the power is divided between the centre/union and the state provincial government.

(b) all the power is with the citizens.

(c) State Government has all the powers

(d) power is concentrated with the Central Government.

6.Equal Wages Act’ signifies;

(a) Law that deals with family related matters.

(b) Law provides that equal wages should be paid for equal job for both men and women.

(c) An Act which signifies that all work inside the home is done by the women of the family.

(d) A radical law against the discriminatory attitude and sexual division of labour.

7.Match and select the correct answer:

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP): a.1964 Indian National Congress (INC): b. 1980 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) c.1885 Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPI-M) d. 1999

8.Democracy is considered as a better form of government because

It ensures economic development. It guarantees economic equality It provides a method to resolve conflict. Option A and B

9.In federal system, central government cannot order the:

(a) principal

(b) local government

(c) state government

(d) none of the above

10.Which countries follow the unitary system of government?

(a) Belgium, Spain and India

(b) USA Japan and Belgium

(c) United Arab Emirates, China and Sri Lanka

(d) France, Germany and India

11.What is the meaning of ‘Alliance’?

Two parties together form the government. Leftist and Rightist together form the government. When state and national parties together form the government. When several parties in a multiparty system join for the purpose of contesting election and winning power.

12.Which type of government does Belgium have?

(a) Federal

(b) Communist

(c) Unitary

(d) Central

13.What is a signed document submitted to an officer regarding his/her personal information?

(a) Affidavit

(b) Declaration

(c) Agreement

(d) Appeal

14.In Belgium......

The State Governments are not subordinate to the Central Government The State Governments are subordinate to the Central Government The State Governments have no say before the central Government The Central Government is subordinate to the State Governments.

15.Which country is an example of a Multi-Party System?

a) India

b) United Kingdom

c) USA

d) China

16.Which of these is a National Party?

INC CPI BJP All of these

17.Democracy is considered as a better form of government because

It ensures economic development. It guarantees economic equality It provides a method to resolve conflict. Option A and B

19.In Belgium, the percentage of French community is:

(a) 54%

(b) 40%

(c) 30%

(d) 20%

20.A democratic government is elected by citizens and enjoys the confidence and trust of the citizens. This is known as

A legitimate government, A transparent government A secular government A stable government.

21.Identify the correct statement about democracy.

It is free from corruption Democracy is free from social conflict. It is successful in eradicating poverty. It respects the individual dignity of citizens.

22.Which language is dominantly spoken in Belgium?

(a) Dutch

(b) Spanish

(c) France

(d) Italian

23.Equal treatment of women is a necessary ingredient of a democratic society because:

Most societies across the world are following feminism and matriarchy Women are always treated with respect everywhere. C.It is now easier for women to legally wage struggle for their rights. Women are not ill-treated anywhere in the world.

24.Bahujan Samaj party was founded by_______

a) B R Ambedkar

b) Kanshi Ram

c) Mamta Banerjee

d) Syama prasad

25.Equal treatment of women is a necessary ingredient of a democratic society. This means that:

Most societies across the world are now increasingly women dominated. Women are actually always treated with respect It is now easier for women to legally wage struggle for their rights Women are not ill-treated anywhere in the world

26.How many numbers of parties are registered with The Election Commission of India?

7100 Parties Less than 750 parties 700 parties More than 750 parties

27.In Sri Lanka most of the Sinhala speaking people are ____, while most of the Tamils are ____ or____

Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus Hindus, Muslims, Buddhist

28.Democracy stands much superior to any other form of government in-----------

Reducing economic inequalities. Removing corruption. Bringing higher rate of economic growth Promoting dignity and freedom of the individual

29.Berlusconi was the Prime Minister of ________. His company owns TV channels, the most important publishing company, a football club (AC Milan).

Italy France Poland Germany

30.Which leaders worked for the elimination of caste system in India?

(a) Jotiba Phule, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Periyar Ramaswami Naicker

(b) Raja Ram Mohun Roy, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Jotiba Phule, Periyar Ramaswami Naicker and Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Swami Vivekanand, Jotiba Phule and Raja Ram Mohan Roy

31.Identify the correct statement about democracy.

It is free from corruption Democracy is free from social conflict. It is successful in eradicating poverty. It respects the individual dignity of citizens

32.Which of the following statements about India as a secular state is incorrect?

(a) Allows freedom to practice any religion

(b) There is no official religion

(c) Prohibits discrimination on religious grounds

(d) It reserves seats for religious minorities

33.Power struggle demanding separate Eelam was launched by:

(a) Sinhalese

(b) Buddhists

(c) Tamilians

(d) none of these

34.Choose the correctly matched pair from the following

A Pakistan Democracy is preferred over dictatorship

B Bangladesh More than half of its population lives in poverty

C Belgium Has failed in negotiating differences among ethnic populations

D Sri Lanka Here majority worked with the minority to produce a harmonious social life

35.Economic growth depends on which of the following?

Size of population of the country . Area of the country. Global scenario. Co- operation among nations

36.A system that values men more and gives them power over women is called?

(a) Feminist

(b) Socialist

(c) Patriarchy

(d) Communist

37.Which country is an example of a coming together federation?

(a) Belgium

(b) USA

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) India

38.In which system of elected bodies about one-third seats are reserved for women?

(a) Panchayats and Municipalities

(b) Lok Sabha

(c) State Assemblies

(d) None of these

39.The people whose forefathers came from India to Sri Lanka as plantation workers during the colonial period are called.......

Sri Lankan Tamils Indian Tamils Tamil Indians Indian Sri Lankans

40.How many languages are included in the Eight Schedule of the Indian Constitution?

(a) 15

(b) 22

(c) 25

(d) 21

41.Which of these factors do not play a role in the economic development of a country

Size of the population The language of the country. Cooperation from other countries. Economic priorities adopted by the Government

42.Woman or a man who believes in equal rights and opportunities for men and women.” Select the correct option for the definition.

(a) Feminist

(b) Patriarchy

(c) Caste hierarchy

(d) Social change

43.Laws representing family matters such as marriage,divorce etc. are known as

a.Civil laws

b.Criminal laws

c.Family laws

d.None of the above

44.State government has powers of its own for which it is not answerable to the:

(a) central government

(b) judiciary

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of the above

45.Which of these factors do not play a role in the economic development of a country?

Size of the population The language of the country. Cooperation from other countries. Economic priorities adopted by the Government.

46.Political parties are allotted symbols by_______?

a) The government of India

b) The constitution of India

c) The party leaders

d) The Election Commission

47.Who said that religion can never be separated from politics?

a.Dr. Ambedkar

b.Pt.Nehru

c.Mahatma Gandhi

d.None of these

48.The Scheduled Tribes are often referred to as

(a) Scavengers

(b) Dalits

(c) adivasis

(d) Outcastes

49.The place of Rajasthan where India conducted its nuclear tests is

(a) Calicut

(b) Pokhran

(c) Kavaratti

(d) Karaikal

50.When power is taken away from state governments and is given to local government, it is called

(a) Decentralisation

(b) Centralisation

(c) Panchayat Samiti

(d) Federalism

