CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions and Answers: Chapter 2 Federalism

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Get important questions and answers from the second chapter Federalism of CBSE 10th class Political Science (Social Science). The answers to these important questions are also given in this article itself towards the end of these questions.

Get CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 2 Federalism Important Questions and answers

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Political Science section will carry 20 marks out of the total in CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam. Therefore, it is important for students to pay good attention to the portions of Political Science in the CBSE Social Science curriculum for class 10th. In this article, we will be covering the important questions and answers of all types from Chapter 2 Federalism.

CBSE Class 10th Political Science Chapter 2 Federalism is an important chapter for Social Science 2023 board examination. Here, we would be going through some of the most important multiple choice questions, fill in the blanks, true or false, assertion reason questions and other important subjective and objective questions from the 2nd chapter of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit 3.

Unit 3 Democratic Politics II has four other chapters: Power Sharing, Gender, Religion and Caste, Political Parties and Outcomes of Democracy. The second chapter Federalism covers the following topics: What is Federalism, What makes India a Federal Country, How is Federalism practiced and Decentralization in India·.

Students can check the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science or its Political Science portion by visiting CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

ALSO VISIT: CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 2 Federalism Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Belgium shifted from a unitary form of government to:

(a) Democratic

(b) federal

(c) Authoritarian

(d) none of the above

In federal system, central government cannot order the:

(a) principal

(b) local government

(c) state government

(d) none of the above

Power to interpret the constitution is with the:

(a) courts

(b) judiciary

(c) state government

(d) none of the above

The place of Rajasthan where India conducted its nuclear tests is

(a) Calicut

(b) Pokhran

(c) Kavaratti

(d) Karaikal

A system of government in which power is divided between a central authority and various constituent unit of the country is called

(a) Federalism

(b) Communalism

(c) Socialism

(d) Democracy

State government has powers of its own for which it is not answerable to the:

(a) central government

(b)judiciary

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of the above

Which country is an example of a coming together federation?

(a) Belgium

(b) USA

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) India

Which language has status of the national language in India?

(a) Tamil

(b) Hindi

(c) English

(d) None of these

How many languages are included in the Eight Schedule of the Indian Constitution?

(a) 15

(b) 22

(c) 25

(d) 21

To make India a strong federation, we need:

(a) written constitution

(b) rigid constitution

(c) independent judiciary

(d) all of the above

Who has special power in administering the Union Territories in India?

(a) Central Government

(b) Chief Minister

(c) President

(d) Governor

When power is taken away from state governments and is given to local government, it is called

(a) Decentralisation

(b) Centralisation

(c) Panchayat Samiti

(d) Federalism

Which type of government does the Belgium have?

(a) Federal

(b) Communist

(c) Unitary

(d) Central

Which countries follow the unitary system of government?

(a) Belgium, Spain and India

(b) USA Japan and Belgium

(c) United Arab Emirates, China and Sri Lanka

(d) France, Germany and India

In Unitary form of government

(a) all the power is divided between the centre/union and the state provincial government.

(b) all the power is with the citizens.

(c) State Government has all the powers

(d) power is concentrated with the Central Government.

In federalism, power is divided between various constituent units and:

(a) central authority

(b) states

(c) both (a) and (b)

(d) none of the above

FILL IN THE BLANKS

The Union Government has the power to legislate on ............ subjects which do not fall in any of the three lists. Holding together country decides to divide its power between the ......and ...... Under the .......... system, either there is only one level of government or the sub-units are subordinate to the central government. First major test of democratic politics in our country was the creation of ........ The ............ plays an important role in overseeing the implementation of constitutional provisions and procedures. .......... list includes subjects of national importance such as defence of the country, foreign affairs etc. When power is taken away from Central and State governments and given to local governments, it is called ............ Hindi is the mother tongue of only about ...... percent of Indians?

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

DIRECTION : Mark the option which is most suitable :

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion : Belgium and Spain has ‘holding together’ federation.

Reason : A big country divides power between constituent states and the national government.

Assertion : Third-tier of government is local government.

Reason : It made democracy weak.

Assertion : Hindi is identified as the only official language of India.

Reason : It helped in creating supremacy of Hindi speaking people over others.

Assertion : A major step towards decentralisation was taken in 1992 by amending the constitution.

Reason : Constitution was amended to make the third tier of democracy more powerful and effective.

Assertion : Zilla Parishad Chairperson is the political head of the zilla parishad.

Reason : Mayor is the head of municipalities.

Assertion : It is very simple to make the changes in the basic structure of the constitution.

Reason : Both the houses have power to amend the constitution independently.

Assertion : India is a federation.

Reason : Power resides with the central authority.

Assertion : Coalition government is formed during the dearth of coal in the country.

Reason : It helps in overcoming the coal crisis.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to Download the Answers to CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 2 Federalism Important Questions.

