CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: History Chapter 4 The Age of Industrialisation

The chapter covers how industrialisation happened across the world through its focus on Britain, and then India. The Age of Industrialization is the fourth chapter in the unit India and the Contemporary World where it covers topics such as the world before the Industrial Revolution, Hand Labour and Steam Power, Industrialization in the Colonies established by Britain, the rise of Factories, The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth and Market for Goods Under the theme of Livelihood, Economies and Societies.

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Railways’ expansion began in England in

a) 1850s

b) 1840s

c) 1820s

d) 1860s

The expansion of railways boosted which of the following industries?

a) Cotton and Metal

b) Iron and steel

c)Mining

d) Wooden

What did James Watt do to the steam engine produced by Newcomen?

a) Improvement

b) Disbursement

c) Both a and b

d) None

What’s the Illustrated London News?

a) Book

b) Magazine

c) Newspaper

d) None

The drawing of spinning jenny in 1835 belonged to

a) James Hargreaves

b) T E Nicholas

c) S Nicholas

d) None

During which period the earliest factory came up in England?

a) 1760s

b) 1730s

c) 1600s

d) 1740s

What do you mean by ‘fly shuttle’?

a) A mechanical device, used by weavers, moved by means of ropes and pulleys

b) A mechanical device which increased production in factories

c) The device which places horizontal threads (the weft) into the vertical threads (the warp)

d) None of these

The most dynamic industries in Britain were said to be of

a) Cotton

b) Metal

c) Coal

d) Cotton and Metal

Spinning Jenny was commissioned in

a) 1764

b)1835

c) 1730

d) 1760

Who was the producer of the music book having a picture on the counter page entitled, Dawn of the Century?

a) E.T. Paull

b) Jefferson

c) Elizabeth Paul

d) Graham Bell

The expansion of railways took place in colonies in

a) 1840s

b) 1820s

c) 1880s

d) 1860s

The first spinning and weaving mill of Madras began production in

a) By 1784

b) By 1874

c)By 1866

d) By 1854

What symbolizes the wheel with wings?

a) Time

b) Progress

c) Carriage

d)Future

In which year James Watt got a patent for the steam engine?

a) 1760

b) 1781

c) 1784

d) 1789

In the period of proto-industrialization, production was carried at?

a) Countryside

b) Town

c) Both a and b

d) None

Who was the author of “Comers and Goers”?

a) Michael Wolf

b) Raphael Samuel

c) Henry Cook

d) None

Who created the Cotton Mill?

a) J C Cotton

b) R L Cotton

c) Richard Arkwright

d) None

Which part of the world is represented by Aladdin?

a) West

b) Orient

c) North

d) South

In 1854 the first cotton mill of India was established in ?

a) Calcutta

b) Madras

c) Bombay

d) Ahmedabad

Which of the following is in the center of the picture?

a) A Goddess like figure

b) A God like figure

c) Sun

d) Moon

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

Q.1. Assertion (A): With the expansion of factories, the demand for workers increased.

Reason (R): Many workers travelled distant places in the hope of work in the mills.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.2. Assertion (A): In most industrial regions, workers came from the districts around.

Reason (R) : Peasants and Artisans who found no work in the village went to the industrial centres in search of work

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.3. Assertion (A): In the 1760s and 1770s, the East India Company faced problems in getting a regular supply of goods for export.

Reason (R): Emergence of new ports was an indication of the growth of new colonial powers.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

4. Assertion (A) : In the 20th century, handloom cloth production expanded steadily.

Reason (R) : This was partly because of technological changes

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.5. Assertion (A): When the Spinning Jenny was introduced in the woolen industry, women who survived on hand spinning began opposing new machines.

Reason (R): The fear of unemployment made workers unfriendly to the introduction of new technology.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

